Given the Current Testing Restraints, Luxor Scientific Reiterates Excess Capacity for COVID-19 Testing

Luxor Scientific

Luxor Scientific

Luxor Scientific

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxor Scientific, a full-service clinical testing laboratory that provides laboratory services nationally and for individuals within the region, today announced that it continues to have excess capacity to serve patients in the delivery of results for COVID-19 testing. Luxor offers multiple COVID-19 testing options including SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) methods (nasopharyngeal and saliva), rapid antigen, and antibody testing, as well as gene sequencing as needed. Luxor's turn-around time is 48 hours or less, with most results within 24 hours.

J. Ryan Flanagan, Luxor's CEO, stated that "Luxor's promise is to deliver accurate results in a timely manner. I am pleased with the team we have built and their ability to combine excellent science and service to deliver better information faster for patients and providers."

For ease of testing, patients can make an appointment by calling 864-568-8940, or simply visit our website for online scheduling. Our testing facility, including drive-up service, is located at 1327 Miller Road, off Woodruff Road and I-85 in Greenville. Luxor also provides drive-through testing at multiple sites throughout the region.

About Luxor

Luxor Scientific, LLC is a CLIA-certified high-complexity clinical and research laboratory. Founded in 2016 by bringing together a care-focused industry-recognized laboratory and a team of business experts, we are CAP-accredited, and DEA registered. In six years, we have grown into one of the leading independently owned laboratories in South Carolina, serving clients nationwide. Luxor processes up to 400,000 specimens per month at our state-of-the-art facility and we are proud to provide timely and high-quality test results that enable clinicians to diagnose, treat and monitor health conditions while putting the patient's best interest first. To learn more, visit www.luxorscientific.org.

Story continues

Media Contact:

David List

Executive Director of Business Development

Luxor Scientific, LLC.

dlist@luxorscientific.org

Related Images













Image 1: Luxor Scientific









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



