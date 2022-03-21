U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

GiveSmart Fundraising Platform Now Includes Newly Acquired SimplyFundraisingCRM and MobileCause

·3 min read

Three premier solutions offer one platform for nonprofit and K-12 school fundraising needs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools, has acquired SimplyFundraisingCRM. This addition completes Community Brands' fundraising suite with its easy-to-use donor management tools that better meet the needs of schools, volunteer-led nonprofits and established nonprofit organizations alike.

Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools, has acquired SimplyFundraisingCRM.
Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools, has acquired SimplyFundraisingCRM.

Founded by industry veteran and internationally recognized expert on fundraising software Jon Biedermann, SimplyFundraisingCRM was designed to help nonprofits and schools retain more donors, save time and raise more. "We are excited to be able to help nonprofits and schools further expand their donors' impact and grow their outreach as a part of Community Brands, and I am excited to join the Community Brands team" said Biedermann, SimplyFundraisingCRM's Founder.

With this acquisition, Community Brands will combine its three cornerstone fundraising tools into one powerful fundraising management platform, GiveSmart. The consolidation of GiveSmart, MobileCause, and SimplyFundraisingCRM brings together three best-in-class fundraising tools to support the modern nonprofit's success, mission growth, and donors now and every day.

"Bringing these solutions together as GiveSmart provides our customers with one award-winning, secure, and scalable platform," said Steve Greanias, General Manager of GiveSmart by Community Brands. "We understand nonprofits' and schools' need to stay nimble and engage and manage donors in new ways as fundraising regains momentum. This fully-featured GiveSmart fundraising and donor management platform offers flexibility coupled with versatile new technology to best enable organizations and schools to focus on advancing their missions."

The alliance between GiveSmart and MobileCause merges two fundraising industry leaders to create an enhanced overall experience for donors. With an unmatched combination of technology and services, the all-in-one platform empowers nonprofits to host auctions, fundraise online, run dynamic peer-to-peer fundraisers, and more – through in-person, virtual, or hybrid campaigns. The full library of integrations allows nonprofits to streamline operations and maximize efficiency.

The acquisition of SimplyFundraisingCRM brings easy-to-use digital tools, aimed to help small nonprofits get started with donor discovery, management, and outreach. Through the pairing with GiveSmart, it supports donor strategies ranging from early to established nonprofits with a modernized experience and an opportunity to create lasting donor engagement.

"We are thrilled to provide new opportunities for the modern nonprofit," shared Bethany Little, Managing Director of Education & Nonprofit Solutions at Community Brands. "Adding this trusted solution into our already robust portfolio for nonprofit organizations and K-12 schools demonstrates Community Brands' continued dedication to our partners' missions, growth, and stability."

This official announcement kicks off Xperience '22, Community Brands' marquee customer event, focused on associations', nonprofits' and schools' success and growth.

About Community Brands
Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools. Specifically for charitable nonprofits and schools, the Community Brands Education and Nonprofit portfolio provides the industry's most complete set of software solutions for nonprofits and K-12 schools of all sizes. Nonprofits benefit from award-winning fund accounting and fundraising solutions, purpose-built from the ground up to empower them to achieve and grow their impact in our communities. Paired with a complete set of K-12 solutions encompassing enrollment management, financial aid, student information systems, and digital payments, schools are empowered to raise funds and deliver on their missions. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About GiveSmart
GiveSmart is a mobile bidding, fundraising, and event management software. Our mission is to help nonprofits, schools, and foundations reach their fundraising goals while creating an engaging, exciting, and easy giving experience for their donors. All. Year. Round. GiveSmart has helped our partners raise over $5.2 billion. Learn more at givesmart.com.

Media contact: Karen Wright, Vice President of Marketing, Community Brands – karen.wright@communitybrands.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givesmart-fundraising-platform-now-includes-newly-acquired-simplyfundraisingcrm-and-mobilecause-301506904.html

SOURCE Community Brands

