Givex Announces Appointment of Divya Kulkarni to Board of Directors

·3 min read

Global fintech company adds former GE exec and seasoned sales, marketing, PR, finance and audit leader to its distinguished board

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) announced today the appointment of Divya Kulkarni to its Board of Directors.

"As we enter the last quarter of our first year as a public company, we are laser focused on future growth, and adding Divya to our Board of Directors is a huge step forward for Givex," said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "Her background in finance, audit and PR and marketing will be a nice complement to our strong board, and we look forward to harnessing her experience as we enter the next phase of our consistent growth."

Kulkarni has more than 20 years of sales, marketing, PR, finance, audit and general management experience. She began her career at GE, where she held progressive leadership roles in Finance and Audit across Asia, Europe, Australia and North America, as part of the elite Global Audit Team. Following GE, she created the Internal Audit Division for global mining companies Noranda and Falconbridge and served as a Board Member for a Noranda/Falconbridge joint venture. Since 2015, she has been an entrepreneur leading PR, store design, new store construction and sales and marketing at Showcase, the Home of the Hottest Trends with 125+ stores coast to coast. Kulkarni is also a Director of the Kulkarni Family Private Equity Group with investments in manufacturing, retail, and finance across North America, Europe and Asia.

"As Givex continues to grow, I look forward to leveraging my background in retail, finance/audit and acquisition integration to help Givex achieve its goals," said Kulkarni.

In her spare time, Kulkarni has been a strong advocate for the disabled through Abilities to Work (affiliated with the Government of Canada and Ontario Government) where she has been a Board Member and Treasurer since 2018. She is also a regular supporter of Wilfrid Laurier's MBA and undergraduate Business programs, acting as a Guest Lecturer and Judge for Business competitions. She has been the Keynote Speaker for the Women In Toys Canadian chapters and is also a regular participant at the Deloitte Women's CEO Roundtable. Kulkarni holds an Honors Bachelor of Business Administration (Co-op) from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Kulkarni joins Don Gray, Givex CFO Jim Woodside, Michael Carr, Miles Evans and Robert Munro on the Givex Board of Directors. For information, please visit investors.givex.com.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including statements about future growth. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, the risk factors described under the "Risk Factors" section in the Risk Factors section in the Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 30, 2022, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in the AIF.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givex-announces-appointment-of-divya-kulkarni-to-board-of-directors-301663870.html

SOURCE Givex

