Givex Corp.'s Australia and New Zealand Office Celebrates 15 Years of Growth

·2 min read

The office, led by managing director Larry Samuels, has enjoyed consistent growth since 2008

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is celebrating 15 years of growth out of its Australia and New Zealand office, led by managing director Larry Samuels. Created in 2008, Givex Australia and New Zealand was the third regional office for Givex, which now counts 12 regional offices across the globe.

Givex Logo (CNW Group/Givex)
Givex Logo (CNW Group/Givex)

"Over the past 15 years, we have enjoyed impressive growth in the Australia and New Zealand market with multi-unit retail brands that need an efficient gift card program with robust reporting options," said Samuels. "We've outlasted our biggest competitor in the market, and our hard-earned reputation as the leader in gift cards enabled us to capture and quickly onboard more than 15 of their recurring revenue clients, adding 3,000 new locations to our footprint."

The Givex Australia and New Zealand portfolio includes multi-unit retail, restaurant, fashion, grocery and hotel brands and is supported by a team that is committed to excellent customer service.

"Having the right people is key to what we are trying to do, which is supporting our new and existing clients on their journey with Givex," said Tristan Moore, operations manager of Givex Australia and New Zealand. "Each person on the team brings something different that supports the others, and this is why we can collectively respond to anything thrown at us."

In addition to gift cards, Givex also offers point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, Kitchen Display System (KDS) and more.

"We are proud of the business we have built in Australia and New Zealand over the past fifteen years," said Samuels. "As we look ahead to the future, we plan on introducing new products to the market, expanding our relationships with current clients and adding new clients to our portfolio."

About Givex 

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givex-corps-australia-and-new-zealand-office-celebrates-15-years-of-growth-301736341.html

SOURCE Givex

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c4273.html

