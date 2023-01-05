U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.75
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,421.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,019.50
    +20.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.40
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.43
    +1.59 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.10
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.32 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.06
    -0.84 (-3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5380
    +0.0980 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,833.64
    -19.04 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.45
    +0.20 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.06
    +26.87 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Givex Corp. Celebrates Strong Performance for the First Nine Months of 2022 with Three Acquisitions, and a 29% Increase in Revenue and an Increase of 22,000 New Merchant Locations Over the First Nine Months of 2021

·4 min read

The global fintech company celebrated many regional wins and introduced new products into its growing portfolio

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is heading into 2023 with impressive momentum, after celebrating many wins in the first nine months of 2022. The global fintech company kicked off 2022 by starting trading shares on OTCQX, broadening the base of U.S. investors. In addition, Givex acquired three companies in 2022: Kalex Equipment Services in January, Loyalty Lane, Inc in February, and Counter Solutions Holdings Limited in August, adding new products and services to Givex portfolio. In the first nine months of 2022 (ending September 30, 2022), the company saw an increase of 22,000 new merchant locations and a 29% increase in revenue (compared to the nine months ending September 30, 2021), and cashflows provided by operating activities were $2.1 million.

Givex Logo (CNW Group/Givex)
Givex Logo (CNW Group/Givex)

Givex celebrated various regional wins in 2022, including developing custom gift card programs for several notable fashion, retail, grocery, restaurant hotel brands with 3,000 new locations in Australia and New Zealand; launching a gift card marketplace inside Brazilian transportation app Cittamobi's digital wallet with leading Latin American online food delivery service iFood; agreements with new multi-unit, full-service and fast casual restaurant clients in Hong Kong for gift cards and Customer WebSuite (CWS) to sell digital gift cards online; 15 new professional U.S. sports teams utilizing various Givex products; and launching GivexPOS™ in 21 Prime Pubs locations, expanding the relationship with longtime client Foodtastic.

"While we are a nearly 23-year-old company, we are not resting on our laurels – we are just getting started," said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "We are satisfied with our results for the first nine months of 2022, and we will continue making strategic acquisitions that introduce new products and expand our footprint. We are also focused on expanding the depth of our relationships with existing clients and building new relationships with new clients."

In November, more than 120 team members from all 12 regions met in Toronto for the first company conference since 2019. The team reflected on the successes of 2022 and set the growth strategy for the company through 2025.

Givex also launched a new website to better showcase its elevated product offerings and offer tailored content for each of the 12 regions. Givex Corp. also welcomed former GE exec and seasoned sales, marketing, PR, finance and audit leader Divya Kulkarni to its distinguished board.

"I expect the growth rate for the first nine months of the year will be reflected in our normally strong 4th quarter," said Gray. "The Givex team has continued to thrive in a remote work environment, and as a result we have been able to start reducing the percentage of Gross Profit used for payroll. This percentage is a key marker for Givex to stay profitable and cash positive."

About Givex
Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance objectives or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to the Company, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward- looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givex-corp-celebrates-strong-performance-for-the-first-nine-months-of-2022-with-three-acquisitions-and-a-29-increase-in-revenue-and-an-increase-of-22-000-new-merchant-locations-over-the-first-nine-months-of-2021--301713837.html

SOURCE Givex

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c4590.html

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Here's Why ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • Bank of America Sees at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Soar

    As 2023 starts gearing up for the long haul, Wall Street is still taking a bearish view of the markets. We’re still dealing with the same headwinds, a combination of stubbornly high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, gloomy economic indicators, the continuing war in Ukraine, uncertainty over China’s lockdown policies, a supply chain that is only slowly unsnarling itself… the list can go on. But despite the grim outlook right now, there are still some signals that give reasons for longer-t

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Do the Job

    The big market headline last year has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 tumbled 19% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for this year’s stock market. In times like these, it’s natural to turn to the high-yield dividend payers. These stocks offer the twin advantages of a steady income stream through regular, reliable dividend payments – and dividend y

  • Why Verizon Rose Today

    Shares of telecom giant Verizon (NYSE: VZ) were rising today, up as much as 3.3% before settling into a 2.5% gain on the day. While the markets were broadly positive, Verizon's outsized gains were likely due to its CEO's appearance at a Citigroup telecom and technology conference today, during which CEO Hans Vestberg had positive things to say about the recently concluded fourth quarter. Without giving too many details, Vestberg stated that the company saw positive net additions in the fourth quarter, and that store traffic had increased compared with prior periods.

  • Fed minutes: No rate cuts in 2023, inflation risk remains in focus

    No Fed officials thought it’d be appropriate to begin cutting rates in 2023, as members thought that that price pressures could prove to be more persistent than anticipated with the job market remaining so strong for longer than anticipated, according to internal discussions of Fed officials at their policy meeting three weeks ago.

  • Microsoft stock downgraded by UBS amid concerns on Azure cloud unit growth

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down analyst concerns in Microsoft's Azure cloud unit, also commenting on the tech company's partnership with ChatGPT.

  • Microsoft Stock: Here's When to Buy the Dip

    Microsoft stock is down more than 5% following a downgrade from UBS. Is it a buying opportunity or are still lower prices in store?

  • How will the ultrawealthy ride out the recession? 1,200 investors worth $130 billion have one big strategy—and it’s not playing the stock market

    The über-rich are keeping their powder dry in the new year, a poll of ultra-high-net-worth investors found. Then they'll "pounce."

  • Markets Are Wrong on Fed Rate Hikes, Morgan Stanley’s Caron Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets aren’t prepared for how far US central bankers are willing to go to tame the hottest inflation in a generation, according to Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsEven though Federal

  • Markets have been ‘detached from reality for a very long time’ amid Fed rate hikes: Strategist

    TheoTrade Chief Market Technician Jeff Bierman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of the Fed's 2023 rate hike outlook on markets

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    In December, shopping was on the agenda for a lot of us, including superstar investor Cathie Wood. Speaking of other programs, CRISPR recently reported positive data from a phase 1 trial of an immuno-oncology candidate.

  • Jeff Bezos may return to helm Amazon, says forecaster of double-digit stock market losses last year

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) had a 537-point trading range, even though the blue chip index lost only 11 points by the close. “The S&P 500 will have its worst year since 2008,” said Michael Batnick, managing partner at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Of course, not all his predictions came true — for instance, he said the Fed would end up cutting rates by the end of the year — but still that’s a better track record than many.

  • BofA’s Subramanian Echoes Yogi Berra’s Advice of Avoiding Crowds

    (Bloomberg) -- Yogi Berra once said of a restaurant that “no one goes there anymore. It’s too crowded.” Bank of America Corp. strategist Savita Subramanian has a similar warning for stock investors.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosNew Hedge Fund Soars 163% Betting It’s All Going DownFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Em

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy in 2023

    In my view, one of the most exciting is none other than e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon lost about half its value in the trailing 12-month period as economic issues affected its operations. AWS usually accounts for the bulk of Amazon's operating and net income, and it boasts much stronger margins than its e-commerce units.

  • GE HealthCare begins trading on the Nasdaq

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss GE HealthCare completing its spin-off from General Electric.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Marathon Oil (MRO) closed at $25.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.25% move from the prior day.