Givex Hong Kong Celebrates Growth with New Multi-Unit Restaurant Clients and Installations

·2 min read

Global fintech company counts full-service and fast casual restaurants in its Hong Kong portfolio, showcasing the company's ability to support restaurants of all sizes and formats

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) announced today the continued growth of its Hong Kong office, which recently signed agreements with multi-unit restaurant chains to utilize its industry-leading gift card program, as well as its Customer WebSuite (CWS) to sell digital gift cards online.

As the foodservice industry continues growing, restaurants of all sizes are teaming up with Givex to tap into its seamless technology ecosystem, which also includes the leading point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, kitchen display systems (KDS), inventory control and more.

In early September, Givex Hong Kong signed an additional agreement with an existing client, the licensee of a fast-growing, quick-service American burger chain, to utilize its gift card program in its eight units in Hong Kong and Macau. Givex will create a custom integration into the clients' POS system, underscoring the company's ability to cater to specific client needs.

In mid-September, Givex Hong Kong launched its digital gift card program and CWS with a restaurant chain with 22 locations throughout Hong Kong. The restaurants have different concepts, including bakeries, bars and restaurants, further illustrating Givex's ability to support a wide range of restaurant types.

This summer, Givex Hong Kong announced an agreement to install GivexPOS in a five-unit, multi-branded restaurant group, with the first location, a fine-dining restaurant with three Michelin Stars, launching in July. The next phase of the installation, which includes three cafes, will be complete by the end of September.

"Restaurant brands of all sizes and formats continue to come to Givex because of our seamless, custom integrations, customer support and flexibility," said John Sydoruk, Managing Director of Givex Asia. "We are thrilled to be working with prestigious, fast-growing brands and looking forward to helping increase revenue and streamline operations for our clients in Asia."

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 116,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givex-hong-kong-celebrates-growth-with-new-multi-unit-restaurant-clients-and-installations-301633455.html

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/27/c8405.html

