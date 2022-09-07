U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Givex Launches Point of Sale System in Three Hotels in Mexico

·2 min read

Givex has launched GivexPOS in Holiday Inn Mexico City Trade Center, Crowne Plaza Lancaster and Crowne Plaza Tlalnepantla, with the second phase to expand room service and gift card capabilities for all properties

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global fintech company Givex announced today that its Mexico office has completed the installation of GivexPOS at Holiday Inn Mexico City Trade Center, Crowne Plaza Lancaster and Crowne Plaza Tlalnepantla.

In addition to GivexPOS, the three hotels are also utilizing the company's Inventory Module to manage and control inventory costs for the buffet, table service, and event and banquet rooms, as well as Givex's interface with their third-party property management system, which verifies occupancy and adds up the guest's detailed expenses from their entire visit.

"This agreement illustrates the depth and breadth of what Givex can offer, and why more and more big players in the hospitality industry are taking advantage of multiple Givex services," said Javier Aguilar, Managing Director of Givex Mexico. "One of Givex's differentiators is our ability to integrate not only our products, but also any other external partners, to create a seamless technology ecosystem, making it easy for our clients to improve efficiency and make good business decisions."

The second phase of the installation will include Givex's Online Ordering Module, which will be used for automating room service orders, as well as setup of gift cards that can be redeemed at any revenue center in any of the three hotels.

"2022 has been a great year for Givex, and the successful installation of GivexPOS in three signature hotels is a big step forward for our Mexico office," said Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "We look forward to the next phase in the installation process and continuing to grow our footprint in Mexico."

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX;OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 116,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givex-launches-point-of-sale-system-in-three-hotels-in-mexico-301618407.html

SOURCE Givex

