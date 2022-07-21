U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

Givex and Pague Menos Launch the First Pharmacy Omnichannel Gift Card in Brazil

·5 min read
In this article:
This launch marks another leadership milestone for Givex Brazil in the prepaid industry for processing and distribution through the GivexHub

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. (Givex) (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), a global leader in omnichannel processing of gift cards, loyalty, and digital merchandise credit, is thrilled to announce the launch of its industry-leading gift card program with Pague Menos, the first retail chain present in the 26 states of the Federation and in the Federal District and with more than 40 years of operation.

Pague Menos, an integrated health hub, is one of Brazil's leading pharmacy retailers with 1,169 locations across the country. Offering over 16,000 items from 440 different providers, Pague Menos provides a wide range of products including prescription and over-the-counter medications, multivitamins, hygiene, beauty products and more.

In addition to the gift card technology processing, Givex also serves as a central platform, or 'GivexHub,' connecting all major B2C and B2B sales channels and partners in Brazil with integrated business intelligence tracking the real-time performance of the Pague Menos gift card program in each channel.

"We're pleased that Pague Menos chose Givex as its gift card processor, bringing not only industry-leading technology and security, but also managing the national third-party sales distribution of their prepaid card through our GivexHub partners," said Maria Costa, Managing Director of Givex Latin America. "This will not only allow them to reach maximum brand and product presence capacity in Brazil, but also use data intelligence to measure the numbers in each sales channel in order to achieve the best sales strategy and results in the country. We look forward to working with Pague Menos and building upon our existing reputation and success in the Brazil market."

"Pague Menos has increasingly sought to put the consumer as the focus of its business, and with that has promoted an even more active social listening strategy," said Mathias Pereira, Executive Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Pague Menos. "This announcement meets the desires and needs of our customers and is another action to reinforce the company's omnichannel approach."

The Pague Menos gift card will be sold in mobile wallets and can be purchased through the GivexHub partners such as PicPay, Meliuz, Kabum! and Clube Wiipo, reaching more than 70 million users for now. In this first phase of the launch, customers can redeem their Pague Menos gift cards on the Pague Menos website. In phase two, customers will be able to purchase and redeem the cards at 1,100 Pague Menos locations in Brazil.

"At Pague Menos, I have always witnessed the leadership's efforts to keep the focus on the customer, continuously innovating and implementing services that offer modernity and practicality, providing excellent shopping experiences," says Sueli Mangeth, PMO of the Gift Card project at Pague Menos. "For this purpose, we have signed on with Givex and have now launched our Pague Menos gift card that can be used in different ways both for your own use and as a gift to those we love. Being able to count on the expertise of this partnership means security and peace of mind for Pague Menos."

Givex was a pioneer when it entered the Brazilian market over 13 years ago and it's known in the market for its robust and secure technology platform for gift cards, loyalty, promotional engine, digital merchandise credit and POS. In Brazil alone, the Givex platform has processed over R$7 billion in transactions at the country's leading retailers, service providers and hospitality companies. This expansion into the pharmaceutical industry allows Givex to support a diverse range of merchants through its technology and business intelligence tools.

"The long-awaited Pague Menos gift card will be a great surprise for customers and the market. In addition to making the diaper and baby shower more practical for those who buy and for those who win, it will also be an excellent option in the corporate market, as companies will be able to offer their employees in their campaigns an exclusive card for health and welfare," said Pereira. "It is Pague Menos going further, arriving in new ways in the lives of customers."

By launching the Pague Menos gift card in Brazil, Givex and Pague Menos look forward to bringing ease, convenience and flexibility to millions of customers.

For more information about Givex technology, visit givex.com.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 100,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com.

About Pague Menos

Pague Menos is the first pharmaceutical retail chain present in the 26 states of the Federation and the Federal District. With approximately 20,000 employees, it is present in more than 340 municipalities and has 1,169 stores throughout Brazil, in addition to an omnichannel platform, which allows customers to buy as they wish and receive their products as they prefer. There is an assortment of more than 10 thousand SKUs, which can be found in the company's stores and e-commerce. Leader in the North and Northeast regions, Pague Menos is today a Health Hub, with 893 Clinic Farma units in all regions of the country.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givex-and-pague-menos-launch-the-first-pharmacy-omnichannel-gift-card-in-brazil-301590556.html

SOURCE Givex

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/21/c5443.html

