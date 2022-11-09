U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,832.50
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,105.00
    -70.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,095.25
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.30
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.42
    -0.49 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.60
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0061
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.53
    +1.18 (+4.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1469
    -0.0076 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6970
    +0.0340 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,821.52
    -1,910.74 (-9.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.62
    -54.29 (-11.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.63
    -15.51 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Givex Survey Finds Inflation Will Impact the Gift-Giving Plans of 68 Percent of Canadians This Holiday Season

·4 min read

The global fintech company releases the results from its 2022 Holiday Gift Card Survey in partnership with Angus Reid on consumer gift card trends

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), the Toronto-based global fintech company, released the results of its 2022 Holiday Gift Card Survey in partnership with the Angus Reid Institute. The survey explored Canadian spending habits and attitudes toward gift cards ahead of the 2022 holiday season.

Givex Logo (CNW Group/Givex)
Givex Logo (CNW Group/Givex)

The survey sampled over 1,500 Canadians across all provinces to gain insights into their holiday gift-giving plans and gift card spending habits. The findings highlight the impact inflation will have on Canadians' holiday spending this year, with over two-thirds (68%) of Canadians reporting that inflation will impact their plans to give gifts. Supporting this sentiment, 41% of respondents said they would most like to receive a gift card for necessities such as groceries and gas this holiday season.

"This year, Canadians have felt the impact of inflation with rising costs at grocery stores, housing costs, and at the pump," said Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer of Givex, "The data from our survey reflects the impacts of the rising cost of goods and offers key insights into the incentives of shoppers ahead of the industry's busiest time of year. As shoppers turn to gift cards to lessen their stress this holiday season, Givex provides retailers with the critical infrastructure to ensure a smooth experience to serve their customers better."

Key findings from the survey include:

Inflation Impacts

  • When asked if inflation has impacted gift-giving plans this holiday season, 68% of Canadians agreed.

Promotions

  • Canadians want to take advantage of deals. When asked about what kind of promotions would increase the likelihood of purchasing a gift card, more than half (53%) of respondents said they would be more likely to purchase a gift card this holiday season with an offer for a discounted card (such as 20% off $100).

Spending Habits

  • Despite financial challenges, over one quarter (27%) of Canadians plan on spending $200 or more on gift cards this holiday season, with 61% expecting to spend at least $100.

General Trends

  • When asked what type of gift card Canadians would most like to receive as a gift this holiday season, the top choices were credit card gift cards (50%), restaurant gift cards (41%) and necessities (41%). Other picks include:

Necessities

  • Approximately four in ten Canadians say they would most like to receive a gift card for necessities such as a supermarket or gas card this year.

Incentives

  • When asked about primary incentives for purchasing gift cards this holiday season, more than three-quarters (79%) of respondents said purchasing a gift card is less stressful than buying a physical gift. Of note, other incentives include:

High inflation is expected to impact many Canadians this holiday season. Gift cards and promotions can alleviate stress and provide some financial relief for consumers, and they will play a pivotal role in the future of Canadian holiday spending. These findings highlight spending patterns among the general population and enable businesses to make strategic decisions that can impact their bottom line during one of the busiest times of the year.

For more information about Givex technology, visit givex.com.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givex-survey-finds-inflation-will-impact-the-gift-giving-plans-of-68-percent-of-canadians-this-holiday-season-301669960.html

SOURCE Givex

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c7230.html

Recommended Stories

  • Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

    After becoming an LGBTQIA+ and intersex activist in Miami, Melissa Núñez — deadnamed by local journalists — was assassinated.

  • Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries

    When Wendy 's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla. Alongside hamburgers, chili, french fries and soda, the chocolate Frosty flavor was one of the original five items on the menu when the first Wendy's opened in Columbus, Ohio in 1969.

  • 911 call made from Apple Watch of Washington woman buried alive released

    Young An, 42, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Chae Kyong An,53, in her home on Oct. 16 after they spoke about their ongoing divorce and finances. Chae allegedly punched Young multiple times before binding her eyes, hands and body with duct tape. Before Young was driven into woods near Lacey to be buried, she managed to contact 911 and send a notification to her emergency contacts using her Apple Watch.

  • Elon Musk criticised for meme featuring Nazi soldier

    The new boss of Twitter appeared to be trying to make a joke about technological change

  • 5 Costco Shopping Mistakes to Avoid

    Costco is a big-box store with lots of great features that members can take advantage of. You can score bargains on products, enjoy the samples the store has to offer, and shop for Costco's popular house-brand items. While shopping at Costco can sometimes help you keep credit card bills down by allowing you to score deals, you want to be a smart buyer.

  • Passenger Urinates On Plane Floor During Takeoff

    Imagine your plane about to depart and an elderly man pulls his pants down in the aisle and pees on the floor.

  • Tyson CFO issues apology following arrest, saying he is 'embarrassed'

    Tyson CFO John R. Tyson issued a company-wide apology Monday following his arrest for allegedly falling asleep in a stranger's home while intoxicated.

  • 'We will have nothing': Niger kidnap victims fear border bandits

    Kidnapped, held captive and raped by four guards, Messaouda is now free, but too afraid to return to her village, near the southern Niger border with Nigeria.

  • Lidl named cheapest UK supermarket

    Lidl has been named the UK's cheapest supermarket beating six major retailers, including Aldi.

  • John Lennon's killer says there was "evil in my heart"

    The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his New York City apartment building in 1980 told a parole board that he knew it was wrong to kill the beloved former Beatle, but that he was seeking fame and had “evil in my heart." Mark David Chapman made the comments in August to a board that denied him parole for a 12th time, citing his “selfish disregard for human life of global consequence.” Chapman killed Lennon on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, as he and Yoko Ono were returning to their Upper West Side apartment.

  • Tyson CFO ‘Embarrassed’ After Arrest for Public Intoxication

    (Bloomberg) -- John R. Tyson, the chief financial officer of Tyson Foods Inc. and great-grandson of the company’s founder, is “embarrassed” after being arrested Sunday for public intoxication and criminal trespassing.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells

  • AOC apologizes for not listing her pronouns on Instagram: 'They fell off'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, apologized for not listing her pronouns on her Instagram profile on Monday. One of her followers urged her to add the detail.

  • Japan’s New Disclosure Rules to Help G-7’s Worst Gender Pay Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s new gender pay gap disclosure rules are set to be strengthened, requiring many Japanese firms to report new information by June next year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressThe

  • Woman inside patrol car is hit by train after officers parked on tracks

    A woman inside patrol car in Platteville is hit by train after officers parked on tracks.Source: Fort Lupton Police Department

  • Target Adds a New Cult Beauty Favorite

    Twenty years ago, young people looking for hot makeup lines like Urban Decay and Hard Candy had to drive to the nearest major city to find a specialty store like Sephora (or later, Ulta). Sephora opened its first store in Paris in 1997 -- the same year it was acquired by luxury conglomerate Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton . The following year, a second Sephora opened in New York.

  • Canada's BMO books $834 million charge over U.S. Ponzi lawsuit loss

    Thomas Petters was found guilty in 2009 of orchestrating a $3.65 billion Ponzi scheme and sentenced to 50 years in prison. The lawsuit in Minnesota sought to recoup nearly $2 billion based on sums Petters transferred from an account at Marshall & Ilsley Bank, which BMO bought in 2011. The jury ruled the BMO unit "aided and abetted" Petters in the breach of fiduciary duty to his firm, Petters Company Inc (PCI), causing harm to PCI.

  • Biden-nominated US Attorney Rachael Rollins under DOJ IG investigation

    Rachael Rollins, U.S. attorney for the district of Massachusetts, is under investigation by the Department of Justice inspector general, her office confirmed Tuesday.

  • 'Killer Sally's Ray McNeil Was With His GF Marianne Before He Was Shot

    Netflix's true-crime docuseries 'Killer Sally' details the murder of bodybuilder Ray McNeil at his wife Sally's hands. All about his girlfriend, Marianne.

  • 3D printed guns: Warnings over growing threat of 3D firearms

    Police say they are seizing 3D printed weapons in greater numbers in the UK.

  • 4 men wanted for stealing Tesla outside Japanese restaurant in Tennessee

    Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are looking for four men accused of stealing a Tesla from outside a local Japanese restaurant on Saturday. The suspects arrived in a black Infiniti sedan, which parked near the Tesla outside Osaka Japanese Cuisine on Poplar Avenue. The theft was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Both the Tesla and the Infiniti fled the scene.