Giving a generous cash gift this Christmas? How to stop the taxman taking a piece

Cash gifts may help relatives get on the property ladder

A bank transfer or a cheque might not seem like the most thoughtful present to receive on Christmas Day, but a financial gift could be hugely appreciated by children or grandchildren who are planning a house purchase, struggling with the cost of living, or who simply want to treat themselves.

But you’ll need to be careful that an especially generous gift does not land you in trouble with HMRC.

Sean McCann, of insurance firm NFU Mutual, said: “While tax may be the last thing on your mind when giving Christmas gifts, there are a few inheritance tax and capital gains tax traps to be aware of.”

There are strict rules about how much you can give before inheritance tax is due. Fall foul of these rules and your family could be in for a nasty shock when it comes to winding down your estate.

Many people also forget that giving away an asset they already own – like jewellery or a house – could also incur a hefty capital gains tax bill.

Here, Telegraph Money sets out what you need to know before you give your Christmas gifts.

How much can I give away?

Income tax is not payable on gifts, so you do not need to worry about your loved ones having to pay this when giving money.

However, a large enough gift could trigger an inheritance tax liability when you pass away, depending on the size of your estate and the gift itself.

Some gifts are immediately free from the 40pc levy, whereas others become exempt after a certain period.

Up to £3,000 a year is instantly tax-free. If you did not use this allowance last year, then you can give away £6,000, by carrying forward the unused sum. Alternatively, you could give sums of up to £250 to as many different people as you like.

But some people, especially those with larger estates, may want to give away more than the tax-free allowances. Shaun Moore, of the wealth manager Quilter, said: “Christmas can be a good time to make sizable gifts during your lifetime that not only reduce the size of your estate, but can help give younger generations a leg up.”

To avoid inheritance tax completely, you must bring your estate below the tax-free threshold, otherwise there will be a 40pc charge on the excess.

This threshold is either £325,000, or £500,000 if you are passing on your main home to your children or other “direct descendants”.

You can give away much more than the annual allowance of £3,000 provided the gifts meet certain criteria. Unlimited sums become free from inheritance tax once you have outlived them by seven years.

If you die within seven years, the gifts will be included as part of your estate. This means if the total value of your estate is worth more than the tax-free allowances, then inheritance tax will be due on a sliding scale.

You can also give away large sums without worrying about the seven-year rule as long as they are made from income, do not impact your normal standard of living and form part of a pattern.

For example, a £10,000 gift from your savings would not count, but £10,000 from your income gifted every Christmas could qualify, provided you can afford the gift.

Will I have to pay capital gains tax?

If you are considering giving your child assets you already own, such as jewellery, investments or a property this Christmas, then watch out for capital gains tax.

If the asset has appreciated in value since you bought it, giving it away could trigger a capital gains tax bill. Basic-rate taxpayers pay capital gains tax at 10pc on shares and other assets and 18pc on property, while for higher-rate taxpayers the rates are 20pc and 28pc.

You only need to worry about this if the profit you have made is greater than the tax-free allowance. The trouble is this was cut from £12,300 to £6,000 last April, and is due to fall again in April 2024 to £3,000.

Mr McCann said: “With the annual exemption having fallen to £6,000 it’s likely many more will be caught in the capital gains tax net.”

Watch out for ‘reservation of benefit’

Capital gains tax is not the only thing you need to look out for when gifting pre-owned assets.

A gift with “reservation of benefit” is where the donor transfers ownership of an asset but continues to benefit from the item.

Andy Butcher, of wealth manager Raymond James, said: “This is something to be particularly aware of when considering gifting properties.”

Mr McCann said: “To start the seven-year clock ticking, it’s important that you don’t continue to benefit from anything you give away.”

If you keep using the gift, then it will still be considered a part of your estate, and your family could face a tax bill after your death.

This means there are restrictions on regularly visiting family in property you previously owned.

HMRC’s rulebook states that if someone gives away a property, for example, but then visits the new owners almost every weekend and stays overnight, or lives with them for more than one month a year, it still counts as part of their estate.