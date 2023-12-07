Giving the Gift of Agriculture: Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals 7th Annual Toy Drive

The Ashland & Wayne County Young Ag Professionals and the Medina County Young Farmers hosted their 7th Annual Ag Toy Drive on Nov. 28, at Lincoln Way Vineyards. After sponsorships and individual contributions were counted, over $12,500 in agricultural toys were donated to Associated Charities of Ashland County, Medina Toys for Tots, and Wayne County Toys for Tots this holiday season.

Each year the event seeks partnership with local businesses prior to the event to increase the overall impact. The committee is grateful to have local businesses that not only value the agricultural history of the area, but also embrace the needs of the community.

The event sponsors rose to the occasion yet again this year and this event truly would not be successful without them as well as the individuals in the community that come out to support the event.

2023 Platinum Sponsors include: Bauman Oil

2023 Legacy Sponsors include: Apple Creek Banking Co, Andrews Auctioneers, Bent Ladder, Farm Credit Mid-America, Heffelfinger’s Meats, Holmes-Wayne Electric Cooperative, Jones Livestock, Slicker Farms, Spring Mist Farms, Rural King Supply – Wooster and Wayne Savings Bank

2023 Gold Sponsors include: Ashland County Farm Bureau, Boyert’s Greenhouse & Farm, CropKing, Farmers National Bank, Farmers State Bank, Homer Yost Agency, Lincoln Way Vineyards, Lowe & Young Inc., Maibach Tractor, Medina County Farm Bureau, Park National Bank, Rea & Associates, Sterling Farm Equipment, Trent Insurance Group, Tyler Grain & Fertilizer, Wayne County Farm Bureau, Wellington Implement and WQKT Radio

Business and individual cash donations were used to purchase ag-themed toys within each county. The event would not be possible without the generosity of this community or the committee of eight volunteers who organized this event.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Young Ag Professionals host 7th Ag Toy Drive