We’re Giving You the Tilt-Shift Look for 25% Less (Exclusive)

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2021 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • The Biggest Reason Apple Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2022

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has stepped on the gas in the second half of 2021, driven by impressive sales and earnings growth. Let's see what this new iPhone could be all about and how it could supercharge Apple's growth. Investment bank J.P. Morgan believes that Apple could be working on a 5G-enabled version of its entry-level iPhone SE device.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Twilio is the leading provider of in-app communication solutions, making your smartphone even smarter. Roku is the top dog among streaming video hubs for TVs, commanding nearly double the U.S. market share of its closest competitor. You're probably going to spend a lot of time on mobile apps and streaming video in the future, making the recent sell-off in Twilio and Roku that much more appetizing.

  • Oracle follows Microsoft into healthcare push with Cerner — is Salesforce next?

    Oracle Corp. on Monday confirmed plans to acquire Cerner Corp. for nearly $30 billion, pushing into the healthcare space a few months after another software giant, Microsoft Corp., made a similar acquisition, leaving analysts to wonder what other software companies will look to buy their way into hospitals.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Spike Higher Amid Profit Taking, LUNA Enters Top 10

    Bitcoin price is up over 5%, ether price surged above the $3,950 resistance, and LUNA rallied over 15% and flipped AVAX and DOT.

  • AT&T to sell Xandr ad unit to Microsoft

    Xandr was created in 2018 through the acquisition of an ad exchange and a TV ad tech company to use data collected from phone, internet and TV services to target consumers. AT&T has spent billions to build a media company, satellite TV provider and an advertising platform all under one roof, but those plans faced investors' criticism as struggled to reduce debt. The telecom company expects its pending $43 billion deal to combine WarnerMedia's media assets with Discovery Inc to close by the middle of 2022.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is tumbling along with the rest of the market this afternoon, down 2% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Right now, according to DigiTimes, this is more of a threat to companies like Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Skyworks Solutions, rather than Nvidia per se. In the long term, that could be bad for Nvidia if it shrinks the market for graphics chips in general.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ethereum Launches Kintsugi Public Testnet Ahead of Move to Proof-of-Stake

    The move opens Ethereum 2.0 access to a wider audience.

  • Why Shiba Inu Could Be Ready for a Bull Run in 2022

    There's no question that Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has been one of the biggest winners of 2021. The dog-themed cryptocurrency is up a remarkable 45,000,000%, climbing from just 0.000000000073 at the start of the year to $0.000033 (going from 10 zeros to 4). To express that in simple math, a little more than $2 invested in Shiba Inu at the beginning of 2021 would now be worth $1 million.

  • Ethereum PoS-based Public Merge Testnet Is Now Live

    Ethereum’s blockchain mainnet and beacon chain are expected to merge in the first half of 2022.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • AT&T Agrees to Microsoft Acquisition of Xandr

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has agreed to sell its global programmatic advertising marketplace, Xandr Inc., to Microsoft.1 The agreement builds on a decade-long relationship between Xandr, including its predecessor companies, and Microsoft for delivering global digital media solutions for advertisers.

  • From not changing bed sheets to unhygienic tech - The nation's dirty household habits revealed

    One in five (21%) Brits rate themselves as ‘incredibly’ clean, but new research has revealed that two in five of us (42%) are hiding a putrid practice.

  • DuckDuckGo offers a first look at its desktop web browser

    It's promising to bring the 'privacy, speed and simplicity' of its mobile app to computers.

  • ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Launches FameDays.com Today - FREE Metaverse Celebrity Hologram E-Greetings This Holiday Season

    ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Metaverse Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, launched FameDays.com today. Using the Free FameDays mobile app, fans can enjoy FREE Holiday hologram video messages right in their home. Fans can record their own videos and pictures with the virtual star as if they are standing right next to them in real life and then share the content via social media. Fre

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • EU clears Microsoft-Nuance without conditions

    The European Union's competition regulator has given the all-clear to Microsoft's $19.7 billion purchase of transcription tech firm Nuance, which was announced earlier this year. The EU said today it has concluded there are no competition concerns for the region if the acquisition goes ahead, clearing it without conditions. The deal was notified to the Commission's regulators on November 16.

  • Oracle to buy Cerner for $28.3 billion in healthcare sector push

    Business software maker Oracle Corp said on Monday it would buy Cerner Corp for $28.3 billion in its biggest ever deal, gaining access to a trove of data from one of the biggest healthcare IT firms in the United States. Cerner shareholders will receive $95 in cash for each share they hold, representing a premium of 5.8% to the company's last closing price. Oracle will be able to use the data from Cerner to train and improve the software maker's artificial intelligence-based cloud services.