GivingDNA Announces New Data Enhancements as Next Gen Fundraising Solutions

·2 min read

Focus on diversity and coverage ratio empowers fundraisers to build inclusive acquisition and retention strategies 

DALLAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GivingDNA, the industry's first all-in-one fundraising analytics, data visualization, and wealth profiling tool, announces the addition of two new features: the ability to see donor coverage ratio and to visualize and filter on the ethnicity of their constituents.

GivingDNA’s new coverage ratio chart allows fundraisers to use real-time analytics to understand and prevent lapsed donors, adjust strategy, and shift focus on the most viable segments.

Inflation, economic volatility, and shifts within the philanthropic landscape will challenge fundraisers to adopt strategies such as; reactivating and retaining current supporters, acquiring more donors, and growing mid-level giving. GivingDNA's new coverage ratio feature simply tells their donor data story in an easy-to-understand dashboard. This capability allows fundraisers to use real-time analytics to understand and prevent lapsed donors, adjust strategy, and shift focus on the most viable segments. The platform provides strategic insights and analytics at their fingertips without additional interpretation.

Additionally, GivingDNA's new ethnicity demographic filter provides fundraisers with more ways to customize communications to diverse audiences. Industry resources, including Tides, Lilly School of Philanthropy, AARP, and others, report that members of all ethnic and racial groups donate time and money because they feel a sense of responsibility to their families and communities and feel satisfaction from helping others. But the way they gave varied. The new ethnicity features enable GivingDNA to provide data that allows fundraisers and marketers to understand these differences and hyper-personalize their strategies to engage each unique donor community.

"Fundraisers and marketers are at a crossroads. It is important to mine the information they collect about their constituents to better understand the demographics of who is actively donating and deduce how to expand the pool," states Rebecca Gregory Segovia, General Manager of GivingDNA. "GivingDNA unlocks the potential of diverse donor audiences. Identifying their donors' passions, giving patterns, media channel behavior, and other signals will allow fundraisers to know and engage them in a meaningful way."

GivingDNA

GivingDNA is the next generation of wealth intelligence + data analytics that uniquely combines your internal data with external insights to inform all areas of your fundraising strategy, from annual fund segmentation to mid/major gift prospecting and portfolio optimization. Fundraisers rely on GivingDNA for real-time data visualization to guide insights and strategy across their entire organization. Visit GivingDNA.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Meghan Wollack
meghan.wollack@pursuant.com

The new ethnicity features enable GivingDNA to provide data that allows fundraisers and marketers to understand these differences and hyper-personalize their strategies to engage each unique donor community.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givingdna-announces-new-data-enhancements-as-next-gen-fundraising-solutions-301593077.html

SOURCE GivingDNA

