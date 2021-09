Giyani Announces Appointment of Vice President, Environmental Social and Governance

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) consultant, Marion Thomas as Vice President, (“VP”) ESG, effective today.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

“This appointment strengthens Giyani’s commitment to our ESG strategy and will help accelerate our ESG programs and solutions. Marion brings a depth of African experience in working as a sustainability specialist for leading global environmental consulting firms, representing clients on environmental permitting and compliance audits, along with rehabilitation and specialist studies. Marion will be instrumental in the completion of the Company’s K.Hill Project environmental and social impact assessment (“ESIA”). We are very excited by this addition to our team and look forward to her contribution to the development of Giyani and our stakeholder engagement activities.”

VP, ESG Appointment

Marion has over 30 years’ of environmental and social experience across large-scale, natural resources, agriculture, and industrial sector projects. She has completed numerous ESIAs in compliance with international standards (World Bank, International Finance Corporation Performance Standards and Equator Principles), environmental and social reviews, audits, environmental and social management plans, waste and tailings management plans, site decommissioning and closure plans, and stakeholder engagement. Mrs. Thomas has worked across Africa, Asia and Europe, including projects in Botswana.

She is also a qualified engineering geologist by training, with an MSc in Engineering Geology from the University of Pretoria, South Africa, an MSc in Geology from the University of the Free State, South Africa and a BSc (Hons) in Geology Queen Mary College, University of London. Mrs. Thomas is a Chartered Environmentalist (CEnv), a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (FIMMM), a Registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pri.Sci.Nat.), and a member of the Institute of Waste Management of South Africa (IWMSA).



Grant of Stock Options

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,200,000 Options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's current Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (a "Share") of the Company at a price of CAD0.48 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant, being today. A total of 633,334 Options vest immediately. The remaining options shall vest as follows:

166,666 shall vest in two equal tranches on September 2, 2022 and September 2, 2023;

150,000 options shall vest fully on February 16, 2022; and

250,000 options shall vest in three equal tranches; 1/3 shall vest on January 26, 2022; 1/3 shall vest on July 26, 2022; and 1/3 shall vest on July 26, 2023.



About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa’s first low-carbon producers of high-purity electrolytic manganese precursor materials, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding electric vehicle market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the “Kanye Basin Prospects”) through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery (Pty) Limited. The Company’s Kanye Basin Prospects consist of 10 prospecting licenses and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Project, following an updated preliminary assessment report announced on 12 April 2021 with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a development plan to produce around 891,000 tonnes of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate over a 10 year project life.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Robin Birchall, CEO

