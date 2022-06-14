Giyani Announces Details for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and COVID-19 Restrictions

Giyani Metals Corp.

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana, announces details of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”).

The Meeting will be held on Thursday June 16, 2022 and is scheduled to commence at 09:00 (EDT) at the offices of Stikeman Elliott LLP, 5300 Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1B9. Any attendees will be required to present evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to gain access to the Meeting.

Shareholders are also invited to register to participate in the Meeting and hear a corporate update from the Company via the online broadcast (link below):

Click here to register for Giyani Metals Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa’s first low-carbon producers of high-purity manganese sulphate precursor materials directly from manganese oxide ore, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding EV market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the “Kanye Basin Prospects”) through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company’s Kanye Basin Prospects consist of 10 prospecting licences and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, following an updated preliminary assessment report announced on April 12, 2021, with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a development plan to produce around 891,000 tonnes of HPMSM over a 10 year project life. An updated 43-101 technical report on the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project is available on www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.giyanimetals.com.

