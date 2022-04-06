U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

GK GPW Chooses Infor Cloud Software for Planning and Budgeting

·4 min read

The Warsaw Stock Exchange opts for Infor Dynamic Enterprise Performance Management system for the GPW Group. Cogit will be responsible for implementation.

WARSAW, Poland, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, announced today that GPW Group, which operates the Warsaw Stock Exchange, has selected Infor Dynamic Enterprise Performance Management (d/EPM) cloud-based software to support its planning and budgeting process. Cogit, one of Infor's leading European partners, is responsible for implementing the software within a year.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)
(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

"Infor Dynamic Enterprise Performance Management is designed to manage complex business processes. It offers real-time full visibility into a business, allows for reliable planning, reporting, measuring past and current performance, predicting future activities, and much more," explains Barbara Najgebaur, Infor's channel account manager for Poland.

Learn more about Infor Dynamic Enterprise Performance Management (d/EPM): https://www.infor.com/solutions/financials-3/enterprise-performance-management

The GPW has decided to use a multitenant cloud system that integrates closely with the Infor OS (Operating Services) platform. This allows the implementation of new functionalities or innovations without disrupting daily operations. It also offers full reliability and ensures world-class levels of security, which factors are particularly important for financial institutions. The purpose of the new system at the GPW Group is to enable better efficiency and risk management, and to improve the decision-making process across the organization. Key areas supported by Infor's cloud solution include planning, monitoring and reporting, as well as management consolidation and procurement support in an integrated and scalable model.

"Our tasks include comprehensive design, parameterization and configuration of the system, along with its maintenance and development in all companies of the GPW Group. The project anticipates all the crucial processes to be launched this year, so they can be used in preparing GPW Group budget for 2023," explains Radosław Kozieja, CEO at Cogit.

About GK GPW
The Warsaw Stock Exchange (Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie – GPW) is a leader among stock exchanges in Central and Eastern European by the number of listed companies and the total capitalization of domestic companies. The GPW's share in trading on stock exchanges in the region is 81%. The WSE is the leader of the Three Seas Exchanges initiative and aspires to the role of a regional hub for young, high-potential technology companies, the so-called unicorns. GPW is the most important source of capital for companies and local governments in the region, which contributes to the dynamic development of the Polish economy, new jobs, competitiveness of Polish companies in the international arena and, as a result, an increase in the wealth of the Polish society. The GPW Group operates platforms for trading shares, treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and natural gas, and provides indices and benchmarks, including WIBID and WIBOR. In 2018, the FTSE Russell index agency qualified the Polish capital market to the group of developed markets. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. Visit https://www.gpw.pl/

About Cogit
Cogit (former Codec Polska) is one of the oldest consulting and implementation companies on the Polish market. It specializes in IT systems that support the use of data in management. Cogit helps teams, boards, managers and controllers to make better decisions and plan for the future based on data. Cogit focuses on effective support of management processes, including planning, budgeting, predicting, reporting, analysis and financial consolidation. Implemented solutions support all departments in an organization, from controlling and finance to sales, logistics and operations. In its work, it combines the knowledge and experience of business and IT experts. Visit https://cogit.global/company/

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact
Michał Borkowski
Omega Communication
mborkowski@communication.pl
+48 668 298 375

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

