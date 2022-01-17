U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5780
    +0.3780 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,262.14
    -761.54 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.65
    -10.08 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

GKN Powder Metallurgy announces Diego Laurent as Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

- Diego Laurent is appointed Chief Executive Officer of GKN Powder Metallurgy with immediate effect. Diego Laurent moves from the position of Chief Financial Officer of GKN Powder Metallurgy, which he has held since 2018.

- Peter Oberparleiter, who has been leading the company as Chief Executive Officer since 2012, is stepping down from his position after a long and successful career of more than 34 years with GKN.

- This transition marks another milestone for GKN Powder Metallurgy as the company continues its sustainable and responsible growth strategy.

BONN, Germany, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- GKN Powder Metallurgy, the world' s leading provider of powder metal solutions, is pleased to announce the confirmation of Diego Laurent as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. Diego Laurent succeeds Peter Oberparleiter, who is stepping down from his responsibilities as CEO after a distinguished career at GKN spanning more than 34 years. Peter Oberparleiter has led GKN Powder Metallurgy through a sustained period of improvement and growth, and under his leadership as of 2012 has transformed the business. As the business is now positioned to emerge strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic, he has decided that it is the right time for him to step aside.

Diego Laurent, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at GKN Powder Metallurgy
Diego Laurent, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at GKN Powder Metallurgy

Diego Laurent originally joined GKN in 1993 and since then has held a number of senior Finance positions within the GKN group in Brazil, Mexico, and USA. In 2013, he moved to the UK and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2018 to lead the Finance function for GKN Powder Metallurgy. Diego Laurent holds a bachelor's degree in Economics, MBA in Finance, and post graduate qualification in Production Engineering.

"I am very excited to lead our competent and forward-looking team. GKN Powder Metallurgy has been very successful in developing cutting-edge technologies and has become a pioneer in sustainable innovation and digital manufacturing. I look forward to developing the company further with the clear goal of shaping the future of powder metallurgy," says Diego Laurent.

Media Contact

GKN Powder Metallurgy Holding
Alexandra Rohe, Global Communications Manager
E-Mail: alexandra.rohe@gknpm.com
Phone: +49 (228) 9335 396

This press release is available at: www.gknpm.com/en/news-and-media/news-releases

To learn more about the GKN Powder Metallurgy Leadership Team please visit: www.gknpm.com/en/about-us/our-leadership

Follow us on LinkedIn at: www.linkedin.com/company/gknpowdermetallurgy

GKN Powder Metallurgy is the world's leading authority in powder metal solutions, from advanced metal powders to high-performance sinter metal components. Leveraging its strong core business competencies, the company is accelerating its expansion into the future growth areas of Additive Manufacturing, Electrification and Hydrogen Storage Materials. As a stand-alone business unit of Melrose PLC, GKN Powder Metallurgy today comprises three business units: GKN Powders, GKN Sinter Metals and GKN Additive. Together GKN Powder Metallurgy empowers over 6,000 problem solvers in 29 locations, setting its global technology network at the highest standard.

GKN Powder Metallurgy Logo
GKN Powder Metallurgy Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gkn-powder-metallurgy-announces-diego-laurent-as-chief-executive-officer-301462181.html

SOURCE GKN Powder Metallurgy

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c2594.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronStocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets WrapThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co.,

  • 2 Best COVID-19 Growth Stocks to Own in 2022

    The core reason is that investors are growing increasingly concerned about what the next phase of this global viral outbreak will mean in terms of demand for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. Regardless of how the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine market plays out, though, Novavax ought to have a significant commercial opportunity for its vaccine abroad in the years ahead, especially in emerging markets.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These fast-growing stocks from the ETF guru's portfolios could make investors rich over the coming decade.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Fundsmith LLP, an investment management firm, published its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The T Class Accumulation shares, the most commonly held share class, rose by +22.1% in 2021 and compares with a rise of +22.9% for the MSCI World Index in sterling with […]

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and these stocks, go directly to 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks. The global COVID-19 pandemic weighed heavily on dividend investing in 2020, but the economy started to improve in 2021, post national […]

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • My Best Metaverse Stock for 2022

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have rallied impressively over the past three months as investors and Wall Street have warmed up to the fact that the demand for memory chips is going to remain strong in 2022 and beyond, thanks to several applications ranging from computers to consoles to data centers. Let's see how this hot tech trend could give Micron a nice boost in 2022 -- and in the long run -- and amplify the company's growth prospects. Wall Street sees the metaverse creating the need for more storage.

  • 1 Green Flag for Intel in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Chipzilla seems set for a turnaround this year, but there is one potential pitfall investors should be aware of.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.