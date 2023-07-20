Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) reported revenue of $201.06 million, down 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.43 million, representing a surprise of -3.54%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Glacier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 62.73% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 63.03%.

Net Interest Margin : 2.74% compared to the 2.88% average estimate based on four analysts.

Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0.03% compared to the 0.08% average estimate based on four analysts.

Average Balances-Interest earning assets : $25.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.75 billion.

Total Non-Interest Income : $29.08 million versus $28.81 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Net Interest Income (FTE) : $175.27 million versus $185.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Net Interest Income: $171.98 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $179.83 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Glacier Bancorp here>>>



Shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned +9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research