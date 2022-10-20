Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 30, 2022

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

3rd Quarter 2022 Highlights:



Net income was $79.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $2.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $76.4 million. Net income for the current quarter increased $3.7 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year third quarter net income of $75.6 million as a result of organic and acquisition growth.

The loan portfolio, excluding the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $457 million, or 13 percent annualized, in the current quarter.

Core deposits increased $96.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits increased $233 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

Net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.34 percent compared to 3.23 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.29 percent, an increase of 13 basis points from 3.16 percent in the prior quarter.

The loan yield for the current quarter of 4.67 percent, increased 15 basis points, compared to 4.52 percent in the prior quarter.

Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $211 million in the current quarter which increased $12.0 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $199 million.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.13 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 150 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.



Year-to-date 2022 Highlights:

Net income of $224 million for the first nine months of 2022 decreased $10.5 million, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year first nine months net income. The current year included a decrease of $38.3 million in PPP related income, a $33.8 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, and an increase of $18.7 million in provision for credit loss expense.

The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, organically grew $1.578 billion, or 16 percent annualized, in the first nine months of 2022.

Core deposits increased $564 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2022.

Non-interest bearing deposits increased $515 million, or 9 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2022.

Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $600 million in the first nine months of 2022 which increased $111 million, or 23 percent, over the first nine months of 2021 net interest income of $489 million.

Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2022 were $0.99 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 4 percent, over the prior year first nine months dividends of $0.95.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2021 Operating results Net income $ 79,338 76,392 67,795 75,619 223,525 234,048 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 0.69 0.61 0.79 2.02 2.45 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 0.69 0.61 0.79 2.02 2.45 Dividends declared per share $ 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.32 0.99 0.95 Market value per share Closing $ 49.13 47.42 50.28 55.35 49.13 55.35 High $ 56.10 51.40 60.69 56.84 60.69 67.35 Low $ 46.08 44.43 49.61 48.62 44.43 44.55 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 110,766,954 110,766,287 110,763,316 95,512,659 110,766,954 95,512,659 Average outstanding shares - basic 110,766,502 110,765,379 110,724,655 95,510,772 110,752,231 95,494,211 Average outstanding shares - diluted 110,833,594 110,794,982 110,800,001 95,586,202 110,811,267 95,573,519 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.18 % 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.43 % 1.13 % 1.57 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.94 % 10.55 % 8.97 % 12.49 % 10.14 % 13.27 % Efficiency ratio 52.76 % 55.74 % 57.11 % 50.17 % 55.14 % 48.94 % Dividend payout 45.83 % 47.83 % 54.10 % 40.51 % 49.01 % 38.78 % Loan to deposit ratio 67.98 % 66.26 % 63.52 % 65.06 % 67.98 % 65.06 % Number of full time equivalent employees 3,396 3,439 3,439 2,978 3,396 2,978 Number of locations 222 224 223 194 222 194 Number of ATMs 272 274 273 250 272 250



KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $79.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5 percent, from the $75.6 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.72 per share, a decrease of 9 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.79. The $3.7 million increase in third quarter earnings over the prior year third quarter was driven primarily by the acquisition of Altabancorp and its Altabank subsidiary (“Alta”) and organic loan growth which more than offset the $10.1 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, a $12.7 million decrease in the PPP related income and an increase of $7.6 million of provision for credit loss. “We are very pleased to see another quarter of high quality growth in deposits and loans. Our margin continues to increase, reflecting higher interest rates, and credit quality remains pristine,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are well prepared for an economic downturn and remain very confident in the resiliency of the markets we serve and the quality of our loan portfolio.”

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $224 million, a decrease of $10.5 million, or 5 percent, from the $234 million net income for the first nine months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2022 was $2.02 per share, a decrease of 18 percent from the prior year first nine months earnings per share of $2.45. The $10.5 million decrease in net income over the prior year first nine months was driven primarily by a $38.3 million decrease in the PPP related income, a $33.8 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, an increase of $18.7 million of provision for credit loss, and a $7.5 million increase in acquisition-related expenses which more than offset the net income increases from organic growth and the acquisition of Alta on October 1, 2021.

Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 425,212 415,406 437,686 348,888 9,806 (12,474 ) 76,324 Debt securities, available-for-sale 5,755,076 6,209,199 9,170,849 7,390,580 (454,123 ) (3,415,773 ) (1,635,504 ) Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,756,634 3,788,486 1,199,164 1,128,299 (31,852 ) 2,557,470 2,628,335 Total debt securities 9,511,710 9,997,685 10,370,013 8,518,879 (485,975 ) (858,303 ) 992,831 Loans receivable Residential real estate 1,368,368 1,261,119 1,051,883 781,538 107,249 316,485 586,830 Commercial real estate 9,582,989 9,310,070 8,630,831 6,912,569 272,919 952,158 2,670,420 Other commercial 2,729,717 2,685,392 2,664,190 2,598,616 44,325 65,527 131,101 Home equity 793,556 773,582 736,288 660,920 19,974 57,268 132,636 Other consumer 376,603 369,592 348,839 340,248 7,011 27,764 36,355 Loans receivable 14,851,233 14,399,755 13,432,031 11,293,891 451,478 1,419,202 3,557,342 Allowance for credit losses (178,191 ) (172,963 ) (172,665 ) (153,609 ) (5,228 ) (5,526 ) (24,582 ) Loans receivable, net 14,673,042 14,226,792 13,259,366 11,140,282 446,250 1,413,676 3,532,760 Other assets 2,122,990 2,050,122 1,873,580 1,305,970 72,868 249,410 817,020 Total assets $ 26,732,954 26,690,005 25,940,645 21,314,019 42,949 792,309 5,418,935



Total debt securities of $9.512 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $486 million, or 5 percent, during the current quarter and increased $993 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Debt securities represented 36 percent of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to 40 percent at December 31, 2021 and 40 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021.

Excluding the PPP loans, during the current quarter the loan portfolio increased $457 million, or 13 percent annualized, with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $273 million, or 12 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the acquisition of Alta, the loan portfolio increased $2.026 billion, or 19 percent, from the prior year third quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $1.267 billion, or 18 percent.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $10.1 million of PPP loans remaining. In the current quarter, the Company recognized $222 thousand of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the PPP loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at September 30, 2022 was $181 thousand.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Nine Months ended At or for the Six Months ended At or for the Year ended At or for the Nine Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 172,665 172,665 158,243 158,243 Acquisitions — — 371 — Provision for credit losses 11,373 2,991 16,380 (2,921 ) Charge-offs (10,905 ) (7,040 ) (11,594 ) (8,566 ) Recoveries 5,058 4,347 9,265 6,853 Balance at end of period $ 178,191 172,963 172,665 153,609 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 11,373 2,991 16,380 (2,921 ) Unfunded loan commitments 2,466 2,507 6,696 (1,959 ) Total provision for credit losses $ 13,839 5,498 23,076 (4,880 ) Other real estate owned $ — — — 88 Other foreclosed assets 42 379 18 18 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 2,524 5,064 17,141 5,172 Non-accrual loans 32,493 38,523 50,532 45,901 Total non-performing assets $ 35,059 43,966 67,691 51,179 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.26 % 0.24 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 508 % 393 % 255 % 301 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.29 % 1.36 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 10,922 16,588 50,566 26,002 Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 37,608 33,859 34,591 36,666 Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 2,355 2,427 2,627 2,820 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 4,930 5,888 4,028 4,116



Non-performing assets of $35.1 million at September 30, 2022 decreased $8.9 million, or 20 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $16.1 million, or 31 percent, over prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2022 was 0.13 percent compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter and 0.24 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 decreased $5.7 million from the prior quarter and decreased $15.1 million from the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2022 was 7 basis points, which compared to 12 basis points in the prior quarter and 23 basis points from prior year third quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $8.3 million included $8.4 million of credit loss expense from loans and $41 thousand of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 was 1.20 percent which was the same compared to the prior quarter and a 16 basis points decrease from the prior year third quarter.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for Credit Losses Loans Net Charge-Offs

(Recoveries) ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Third quarter 2022 $ 8,382 $ 3,154 1.20 % 0.07 % 0.13 % Second quarter 2022 (1,353 ) 1,843 1.20 % 0.12 % 0.16 % First quarter 2022 4,344 850 1.28 % 0.12 % 0.24 % Fourth quarter 2021 19,301 616 1.29 % 0.38 % 0.26 % Third quarter 2021 2,313 152 1.36 % 0.23 % 0.24 % Second quarter 2021 (5,723 ) (725 ) 1.35 % 0.11 % 0.26 % First quarter 2021 489 2,286 1.39 % 0.40 % 0.19 % Fourth quarter 2020 (1,528 ) 4,781 1.42 % 0.20 % 0.19 %



Net charge-offs for the current quarter of $3.2 million compared to $1.8 million for the prior quarter and $152 thousand from the same quarter last year. Net charge-offs of $3.2 million included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $962 thousand of loan net charge-offs. The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $8.4 million which was an increase of $9.7 million from the prior quarter which was driven by the organic loan growth and current quarter charged-off loans. Current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans increased $6.1 million from the prior year third quarter provision for credit loss expense of $2.3 million. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,294,363 8,061,304 7,779,288 6,632,402 233,059 515,075 1,661,961 NOW and DDA accounts 5,462,707 5,432,333 5,301,832 4,299,244 30,374 160,875 1,163,463 Savings accounts 3,305,333 3,296,561 3,180,046 2,502,268 8,772 125,287 803,065 Money market deposit accounts 3,905,676 4,021,102 4,014,128 3,123,425 (115,426 ) (108,452 ) 782,251 Certificate accounts 907,560 968,382 1,036,077 919,852 (60,822 ) (128,517 ) (12,292 ) Core deposits, total 21,875,639 21,779,682 21,311,371 17,477,191 95,957 564,268 4,398,448 Wholesale deposits 4,003 4,001 25,878 26,123 2 (21,875 ) (22,120 ) Deposits, total 21,879,642 21,783,683 21,337,249 17,503,314 95,959 542,393 4,376,328 Repurchase agreements 887,483 968,197 1,020,794 1,040,939 (80,714 ) (133,311 ) (153,456 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances 705,000 580,000 — — 125,000 705,000 705,000 Other borrowed funds 77,671 66,200 44,094 33,671 11,471 33,577 44,000 Subordinated debentures 132,742 132,701 132,620 132,580 41 122 162 Other liabilities 278,059 262,985 228,266 215,899 15,074 49,793 62,160 Total liabilities $ 23,960,597 23,793,766 22,763,023 18,926,403 166,831 1,197,574 5,034,194



Core deposits of $21.876 billion increased $96.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and non-interest bearing deposits increased $233 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the Alta acquisition, core deposits increased $1.125 billion, or 6 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2022 compared to 37 percent at December 31, 2021 and 38 percent at September 30, 2021.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased $125 million during the current quarter and $705 million during the first nine months of 2022 to support liquidity needs driven by the increase in the loan portfolio.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Common equity $ 3,267,505 3,223,451 3,150,263 2,309,957 44,054 117,242 957,548 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (495,148 ) (327,212 ) 27,359 77,659 (167,936 ) (522,507 ) (572,807 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,772,357 2,896,239 3,177,622 2,387,616 (123,882 ) (405,265 ) 384,741 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (1,029,658 ) (1,032,323 ) (1,037,652 ) (562,058 ) 2,665 7,994 (467,600 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,742,699 1,863,916 2,139,970 1,825,558 (121,217 ) (397,271 ) (82,859 )





Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.37 % 10.85 % 12.25 % 11.20 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 6.78 % 7.26 % 8.59 % 8.80 % Book value per common share $ 25.03 26.15 28.71 25.00 (1.12 ) (3.68 ) 0.03 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.73 16.83 19.33 19.11 (1.10 ) (3.60 ) (3.38 )



Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.743 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $121.2 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by the increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities during the current quarter which was due to a continued increase in interest rates. Tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 decreased $82.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year third quarter which was due to a significant increase in the unrealized loss on the AFS debt securities and increases in goodwill and core deposit intangibles from the Alta acquisition which was partially offset by the $840 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Alta. Tangible book value per common share of $15.73 at the current quarter end decreased $1.10 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $3.38 per share, or 18 percent, from the prior year third quarter primarily as a result of the increase in the unrealized loss on AFS debt securities.

Cash Dividends

On September 28, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable October 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022. The dividend was the Company’s 150th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Compared to June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Income Summary