Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 30, 2022
3rd Quarter 2022 Highlights:
Net income was $79.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $2.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $76.4 million. Net income for the current quarter increased $3.7 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year third quarter net income of $75.6 million as a result of organic and acquisition growth.
The loan portfolio, excluding the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $457 million, or 13 percent annualized, in the current quarter.
Core deposits increased $96.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
Non-interest bearing deposits increased $233 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
Net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.34 percent compared to 3.23 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.29 percent, an increase of 13 basis points from 3.16 percent in the prior quarter.
The loan yield for the current quarter of 4.67 percent, increased 15 basis points, compared to 4.52 percent in the prior quarter.
Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $211 million in the current quarter which increased $12.0 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $199 million.
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.13 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter.
The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 150 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.
Year-to-date 2022 Highlights:
Net income of $224 million for the first nine months of 2022 decreased $10.5 million, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year first nine months net income. The current year included a decrease of $38.3 million in PPP related income, a $33.8 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, and an increase of $18.7 million in provision for credit loss expense.
The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, organically grew $1.578 billion, or 16 percent annualized, in the first nine months of 2022.
Core deposits increased $564 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2022.
Non-interest bearing deposits increased $515 million, or 9 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2022.
Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $600 million in the first nine months of 2022 which increased $111 million, or 23 percent, over the first nine months of 2021 net interest income of $489 million.
Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2022 were $0.99 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 4 percent, over the prior year first nine months dividends of $0.95.
Financial Summary
At or for the Three Months ended
At or for the Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Operating results
Net income
$
79,338
76,392
67,795
75,619
223,525
234,048
Basic earnings per share
$
0.72
0.69
0.61
0.79
2.02
2.45
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.72
0.69
0.61
0.79
2.02
2.45
Dividends declared per share
$
0.33
0.33
0.33
0.32
0.99
0.95
Market value per share
Closing
$
49.13
47.42
50.28
55.35
49.13
55.35
High
$
56.10
51.40
60.69
56.84
60.69
67.35
Low
$
46.08
44.43
49.61
48.62
44.43
44.55
Selected ratios and other data
Number of common stock shares outstanding
110,766,954
110,766,287
110,763,316
95,512,659
110,766,954
95,512,659
Average outstanding shares - basic
110,766,502
110,765,379
110,724,655
95,510,772
110,752,231
95,494,211
Average outstanding shares - diluted
110,833,594
110,794,982
110,800,001
95,586,202
110,811,267
95,573,519
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.18
%
1.16
%
1.06
%
1.43
%
1.13
%
1.57
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
10.94
%
10.55
%
8.97
%
12.49
%
10.14
%
13.27
%
Efficiency ratio
52.76
%
55.74
%
57.11
%
50.17
%
55.14
%
48.94
%
Dividend payout
45.83
%
47.83
%
54.10
%
40.51
%
49.01
%
38.78
%
Loan to deposit ratio
67.98
%
66.26
%
63.52
%
65.06
%
67.98
%
65.06
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
3,396
3,439
3,439
2,978
3,396
2,978
Number of locations
222
224
223
194
222
194
Number of ATMs
272
274
273
250
272
250
KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $79.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5 percent, from the $75.6 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.72 per share, a decrease of 9 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.79. The $3.7 million increase in third quarter earnings over the prior year third quarter was driven primarily by the acquisition of Altabancorp and its Altabank subsidiary (“Alta”) and organic loan growth which more than offset the $10.1 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, a $12.7 million decrease in the PPP related income and an increase of $7.6 million of provision for credit loss. “We are very pleased to see another quarter of high quality growth in deposits and loans. Our margin continues to increase, reflecting higher interest rates, and credit quality remains pristine,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are well prepared for an economic downturn and remain very confident in the resiliency of the markets we serve and the quality of our loan portfolio.”
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $224 million, a decrease of $10.5 million, or 5 percent, from the $234 million net income for the first nine months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2022 was $2.02 per share, a decrease of 18 percent from the prior year first nine months earnings per share of $2.45. The $10.5 million decrease in net income over the prior year first nine months was driven primarily by a $38.3 million decrease in the PPP related income, a $33.8 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, an increase of $18.7 million of provision for credit loss, and a $7.5 million increase in acquisition-related expenses which more than offset the net income increases from organic growth and the acquisition of Alta on October 1, 2021.
Asset Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
425,212
415,406
437,686
348,888
9,806
(12,474
)
76,324
Debt securities, available-for-sale
5,755,076
6,209,199
9,170,849
7,390,580
(454,123
)
(3,415,773
)
(1,635,504
)
Debt securities, held-to-maturity
3,756,634
3,788,486
1,199,164
1,128,299
(31,852
)
2,557,470
2,628,335
Total debt securities
9,511,710
9,997,685
10,370,013
8,518,879
(485,975
)
(858,303
)
992,831
Loans receivable
Residential real estate
1,368,368
1,261,119
1,051,883
781,538
107,249
316,485
586,830
Commercial real estate
9,582,989
9,310,070
8,630,831
6,912,569
272,919
952,158
2,670,420
Other commercial
2,729,717
2,685,392
2,664,190
2,598,616
44,325
65,527
131,101
Home equity
793,556
773,582
736,288
660,920
19,974
57,268
132,636
Other consumer
376,603
369,592
348,839
340,248
7,011
27,764
36,355
Loans receivable
14,851,233
14,399,755
13,432,031
11,293,891
451,478
1,419,202
3,557,342
Allowance for credit losses
(178,191
)
(172,963
)
(172,665
)
(153,609
)
(5,228
)
(5,526
)
(24,582
)
Loans receivable, net
14,673,042
14,226,792
13,259,366
11,140,282
446,250
1,413,676
3,532,760
Other assets
2,122,990
2,050,122
1,873,580
1,305,970
72,868
249,410
817,020
Total assets
$
26,732,954
26,690,005
25,940,645
21,314,019
42,949
792,309
5,418,935
Total debt securities of $9.512 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $486 million, or 5 percent, during the current quarter and increased $993 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Debt securities represented 36 percent of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to 40 percent at December 31, 2021 and 40 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021.
Excluding the PPP loans, during the current quarter the loan portfolio increased $457 million, or 13 percent annualized, with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $273 million, or 12 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the acquisition of Alta, the loan portfolio increased $2.026 billion, or 19 percent, from the prior year third quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $1.267 billion, or 18 percent.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $10.1 million of PPP loans remaining. In the current quarter, the Company recognized $222 thousand of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the PPP loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at September 30, 2022 was $181 thousand.
Credit Quality Summary
At or for the Nine Months ended
At or for the Six Months ended
At or for the Year ended
At or for the Nine Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Allowance for credit losses
Balance at beginning of period
$
172,665
172,665
158,243
158,243
Acquisitions
—
—
371
—
Provision for credit losses
11,373
2,991
16,380
(2,921
)
Charge-offs
(10,905
)
(7,040
)
(11,594
)
(8,566
)
Recoveries
5,058
4,347
9,265
6,853
Balance at end of period
$
178,191
172,963
172,665
153,609
Provision for credit losses
Loan portfolio
$
11,373
2,991
16,380
(2,921
)
Unfunded loan commitments
2,466
2,507
6,696
(1,959
)
Total provision for credit losses
$
13,839
5,498
23,076
(4,880
)
Other real estate owned
$
—
—
—
88
Other foreclosed assets
42
379
18
18
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
2,524
5,064
17,141
5,172
Non-accrual loans
32,493
38,523
50,532
45,901
Total non-performing assets
$
35,059
43,966
67,691
51,179
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
0.13
%
0.16
%
0.26
%
0.24
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
508
%
393
%
255
%
301
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
1.20
%
1.20
%
1.29
%
1.36
%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
$
10,922
16,588
50,566
26,002
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
$
37,608
33,859
34,591
36,666
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
$
2,355
2,427
2,627
2,820
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
$
4,930
5,888
4,028
4,116
Non-performing assets of $35.1 million at September 30, 2022 decreased $8.9 million, or 20 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $16.1 million, or 31 percent, over prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2022 was 0.13 percent compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter and 0.24 percent in the prior year third quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 decreased $5.7 million from the prior quarter and decreased $15.1 million from the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2022 was 7 basis points, which compared to 12 basis points in the prior quarter and 23 basis points from prior year third quarter.
The current quarter credit loss expense of $8.3 million included $8.4 million of credit loss expense from loans and $41 thousand of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 was 1.20 percent which was the same compared to the prior quarter and a 16 basis points decrease from the prior year third quarter.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)
Provision for Credit Losses Loans
Net Charge-Offs
ACL
Accruing
Non-Performing
Third quarter 2022
$
8,382
$
3,154
1.20
%
0.07
%
0.13
%
Second quarter 2022
(1,353
)
1,843
1.20
%
0.12
%
0.16
%
First quarter 2022
4,344
850
1.28
%
0.12
%
0.24
%
Fourth quarter 2021
19,301
616
1.29
%
0.38
%
0.26
%
Third quarter 2021
2,313
152
1.36
%
0.23
%
0.24
%
Second quarter 2021
(5,723
)
(725
)
1.35
%
0.11
%
0.26
%
First quarter 2021
489
2,286
1.39
%
0.40
%
0.19
%
Fourth quarter 2020
(1,528
)
4,781
1.42
%
0.20
%
0.19
%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter of $3.2 million compared to $1.8 million for the prior quarter and $152 thousand from the same quarter last year. Net charge-offs of $3.2 million included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $962 thousand of loan net charge-offs. The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $8.4 million which was an increase of $9.7 million from the prior quarter which was driven by the organic loan growth and current quarter charged-off loans. Current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans increased $6.1 million from the prior year third quarter provision for credit loss expense of $2.3 million. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Deposits
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
8,294,363
8,061,304
7,779,288
6,632,402
233,059
515,075
1,661,961
NOW and DDA accounts
5,462,707
5,432,333
5,301,832
4,299,244
30,374
160,875
1,163,463
Savings accounts
3,305,333
3,296,561
3,180,046
2,502,268
8,772
125,287
803,065
Money market deposit accounts
3,905,676
4,021,102
4,014,128
3,123,425
(115,426
)
(108,452
)
782,251
Certificate accounts
907,560
968,382
1,036,077
919,852
(60,822
)
(128,517
)
(12,292
)
Core deposits, total
21,875,639
21,779,682
21,311,371
17,477,191
95,957
564,268
4,398,448
Wholesale deposits
4,003
4,001
25,878
26,123
2
(21,875
)
(22,120
)
Deposits, total
21,879,642
21,783,683
21,337,249
17,503,314
95,959
542,393
4,376,328
Repurchase agreements
887,483
968,197
1,020,794
1,040,939
(80,714
)
(133,311
)
(153,456
)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
705,000
580,000
—
—
125,000
705,000
705,000
Other borrowed funds
77,671
66,200
44,094
33,671
11,471
33,577
44,000
Subordinated debentures
132,742
132,701
132,620
132,580
41
122
162
Other liabilities
278,059
262,985
228,266
215,899
15,074
49,793
62,160
Total liabilities
$
23,960,597
23,793,766
22,763,023
18,926,403
166,831
1,197,574
5,034,194
Core deposits of $21.876 billion increased $96.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and non-interest bearing deposits increased $233 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the Alta acquisition, core deposits increased $1.125 billion, or 6 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2022 compared to 37 percent at December 31, 2021 and 38 percent at September 30, 2021.
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased $125 million during the current quarter and $705 million during the first nine months of 2022 to support liquidity needs driven by the increase in the loan portfolio.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Common equity
$
3,267,505
3,223,451
3,150,263
2,309,957
44,054
117,242
957,548
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(495,148
)
(327,212
)
27,359
77,659
(167,936
)
(522,507
)
(572,807
)
Total stockholders’ equity
2,772,357
2,896,239
3,177,622
2,387,616
(123,882
)
(405,265
)
384,741
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
(1,029,658
)
(1,032,323
)
(1,037,652
)
(562,058
)
2,665
7,994
(467,600
)
Tangible stockholders’ equity
$
1,742,699
1,863,916
2,139,970
1,825,558
(121,217
)
(397,271
)
(82,859
)
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
10.37
%
10.85
%
12.25
%
11.20
%
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
6.78
%
7.26
%
8.59
%
8.80
%
Book value per common share
$
25.03
26.15
28.71
25.00
(1.12
)
(3.68
)
0.03
Tangible book value per common share
$
15.73
16.83
19.33
19.11
(1.10
)
(3.60
)
(3.38
)
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.743 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $121.2 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by the increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities during the current quarter which was due to a continued increase in interest rates. Tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 decreased $82.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year third quarter which was due to a significant increase in the unrealized loss on the AFS debt securities and increases in goodwill and core deposit intangibles from the Alta acquisition which was partially offset by the $840 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Alta. Tangible book value per common share of $15.73 at the current quarter end decreased $1.10 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $3.38 per share, or 18 percent, from the prior year third quarter primarily as a result of the increase in the unrealized loss on AFS debt securities.
Cash Dividends
On September 28, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable October 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022. The dividend was the Company’s 150th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Compared to June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021
Income Summary
Three Months ended
$ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Sep 30,
Net interest income
Interest income
$
214,402
199,637
190,516
166,741
14,765
23,886
47,661
Interest expense
9,075
6,199
4,961
4,128
2,876
4,114
4,947
Total net interest income
205,327
193,438
185,555
162,613
11,889
19,772
42,714
Non-interest income
Service charges and other fees
18,970
17,309
17,111
15,154
1,661
1,859
3,816
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
4,040
3,850
3,555
2,592
190
485
1,448
Gain on sale of loans
3,846
4,996
9,015
13,902
(1,150
)
(5,169
)
(10,056
)
(Loss) Gain on sale of investments
(85
)
(260
)
446
(168
)
175
(531
)
83
Other income
3,635
2,385
3,436
3,335
1,250
199
300
Total non-interest income
30,406
28,280
33,563
34,815
2,126
(3,157
)
(4,409