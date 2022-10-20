U.S. markets closed

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 30, 2022

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
·18 min read
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

3rd Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Net income was $79.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $2.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $76.4 million. Net income for the current quarter increased $3.7 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year third quarter net income of $75.6 million as a result of organic and acquisition growth.

  • The loan portfolio, excluding the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $457 million, or 13 percent annualized, in the current quarter.

  • Core deposits increased $96.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

  • Non-interest bearing deposits increased $233 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

  • Net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.34 percent compared to 3.23 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin for the current quarter was 3.29 percent, an increase of 13 basis points from 3.16 percent in the prior quarter.

  • The loan yield for the current quarter of 4.67 percent, increased 15 basis points, compared to 4.52 percent in the prior quarter.

  • Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $211 million in the current quarter which increased $12.0 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $199 million.

  • Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.13 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter.

  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 150 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

Year-to-date 2022 Highlights:

  • Net income of $224 million for the first nine months of 2022 decreased $10.5 million, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year first nine months net income. The current year included a decrease of $38.3 million in PPP related income, a $33.8 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, and an increase of $18.7 million in provision for credit loss expense.

  • The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, organically grew $1.578 billion, or 16 percent annualized, in the first nine months of 2022.

  • Core deposits increased $564 million, or 4 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2022.

  • Non-interest bearing deposits increased $515 million, or 9 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2022.

  • Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $600 million in the first nine months of 2022 which increased $111 million, or 23 percent, over the first nine months of 2021 net interest income of $489 million.

  • Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2022 were $0.99 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 4 percent, over the prior year first nine months dividends of $0.95.

Financial Summary

 

At or for the Three Months ended

 

At or for the Nine Months ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)

Sep 30,
2022

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Mar 31,
2022

 

Sep 30,
2021

 

Sep 30,
2022

 

Sep 30,
2021

Operating results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

79,338

 

 

76,392

 

 

67,795

 

 

75,619

 

 

223,525

 

 

234,048

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.72

 

 

0.69

 

 

0.61

 

 

0.79

 

 

2.02

 

 

2.45

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.72

 

 

0.69

 

 

0.61

 

 

0.79

 

 

2.02

 

 

2.45

 

Dividends declared per share

$

0.33

 

 

0.33

 

 

0.33

 

 

0.32

 

 

0.99

 

 

0.95

 

Market value per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closing

$

49.13

 

 

47.42

 

 

50.28

 

 

55.35

 

 

49.13

 

 

55.35

 

High

$

56.10

 

 

51.40

 

 

60.69

 

 

56.84

 

 

60.69

 

 

67.35

 

Low

$

46.08

 

 

44.43

 

 

49.61

 

 

48.62

 

 

44.43

 

 

44.55

 

Selected ratios and other data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of common stock shares outstanding

 

110,766,954

 

 

110,766,287

 

 

110,763,316

 

 

95,512,659

 

 

110,766,954

 

 

95,512,659

 

Average outstanding shares - basic

 

110,766,502

 

 

110,765,379

 

 

110,724,655

 

 

95,510,772

 

 

110,752,231

 

 

95,494,211

 

Average outstanding shares - diluted

 

110,833,594

 

 

110,794,982

 

 

110,800,001

 

 

95,586,202

 

 

110,811,267

 

 

95,573,519

 

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

1.18

%

 

1.16

%

 

1.06

%

 

1.43

%

 

1.13

%

 

1.57

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

10.94

%

 

10.55

%

 

8.97

%

 

12.49

%

 

10.14

%

 

13.27

%

Efficiency ratio

 

52.76

%

 

55.74

%

 

57.11

%

 

50.17

%

 

55.14

%

 

48.94

%

Dividend payout

 

45.83

%

 

47.83

%

 

54.10

%

 

40.51

%

 

49.01

%

 

38.78

%

Loan to deposit ratio

 

67.98

%

 

66.26

%

 

63.52

%

 

65.06

%

 

67.98

%

 

65.06

%

Number of full time equivalent employees

 

3,396

 

 

3,439

 

 

3,439

 

 

2,978

 

 

3,396

 

 

2,978

 

Number of locations

 

222

 

 

224

 

 

223

 

 

194

 

 

222

 

 

194

 

Number of ATMs

 

272

 

 

274

 

 

273

 

 

250

 

 

272

 

 

250

 


KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $79.3 million for the current quarter, an increase of $3.7 million, or 5 percent, from the $75.6 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.72 per share, a decrease of 9 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.79. The $3.7 million increase in third quarter earnings over the prior year third quarter was driven primarily by the acquisition of Altabancorp and its Altabank subsidiary (“Alta”) and organic loan growth which more than offset the $10.1 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, a $12.7 million decrease in the PPP related income and an increase of $7.6 million of provision for credit loss. “We are very pleased to see another quarter of high quality growth in deposits and loans. Our margin continues to increase, reflecting higher interest rates, and credit quality remains pristine,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are well prepared for an economic downturn and remain very confident in the resiliency of the markets we serve and the quality of our loan portfolio.”

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $224 million, a decrease of $10.5 million, or 5 percent, from the $234 million net income for the first nine months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2022 was $2.02 per share, a decrease of 18 percent from the prior year first nine months earnings per share of $2.45. The $10.5 million decrease in net income over the prior year first nine months was driven primarily by a $38.3 million decrease in the PPP related income, a $33.8 million decrease in gain on the sale of residential loans, an increase of $18.7 million of provision for credit loss, and a $7.5 million increase in acquisition-related expenses which more than offset the net income increases from organic growth and the acquisition of Alta on October 1, 2021.

Asset Summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Change from

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30,
2022

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Dec 31,
2021

 

Sep 30,
2021

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Dec 31,
2021

 

Sep 30,
2021

Cash and cash equivalents

$

425,212

 

 

415,406

 

 

437,686

 

 

348,888

 

 

9,806

 

 

(12,474

)

 

76,324

 

Debt securities, available-for-sale

 

5,755,076

 

 

6,209,199

 

 

9,170,849

 

 

7,390,580

 

 

(454,123

)

 

(3,415,773

)

 

(1,635,504

)

Debt securities, held-to-maturity

 

3,756,634

 

 

3,788,486

 

 

1,199,164

 

 

1,128,299

 

 

(31,852

)

 

2,557,470

 

 

2,628,335

 

Total debt securities

 

9,511,710

 

 

9,997,685

 

 

10,370,013

 

 

8,518,879

 

 

(485,975

)

 

(858,303

)

 

992,831

 

Loans receivable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential real estate

 

1,368,368

 

 

1,261,119

 

 

1,051,883

 

 

781,538

 

 

107,249

 

 

316,485

 

 

586,830

 

Commercial real estate

 

9,582,989

 

 

9,310,070

 

 

8,630,831

 

 

6,912,569

 

 

272,919

 

 

952,158

 

 

2,670,420

 

Other commercial

 

2,729,717

 

 

2,685,392

 

 

2,664,190

 

 

2,598,616

 

 

44,325

 

 

65,527

 

 

131,101

 

Home equity

 

793,556

 

 

773,582

 

 

736,288

 

 

660,920

 

 

19,974

 

 

57,268

 

 

132,636

 

Other consumer

 

376,603

 

 

369,592

 

 

348,839

 

 

340,248

 

 

7,011

 

 

27,764

 

 

36,355

 

Loans receivable

 

14,851,233

 

 

14,399,755

 

 

13,432,031

 

 

11,293,891

 

 

451,478

 

 

1,419,202

 

 

3,557,342

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

(178,191

)

 

(172,963

)

 

(172,665

)

 

(153,609

)

 

(5,228

)

 

(5,526

)

 

(24,582

)

Loans receivable, net

 

14,673,042

 

 

14,226,792

 

 

13,259,366

 

 

11,140,282

 

 

446,250

 

 

1,413,676

 

 

3,532,760

 

Other assets

 

2,122,990

 

 

2,050,122

 

 

1,873,580

 

 

1,305,970

 

 

72,868

 

 

249,410

 

 

817,020

 

Total assets

$

26,732,954

 

 

26,690,005

 

 

25,940,645

 

 

21,314,019

 

 

42,949

 

 

792,309

 

 

5,418,935

 


Total debt securities of $9.512 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $486 million, or 5 percent, during the current quarter and increased $993 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Debt securities represented 36 percent of total assets at September 30, 2022 compared to 40 percent at December 31, 2021 and 40 percent of total assets at September 30, 2021.

Excluding the PPP loans, during the current quarter the loan portfolio increased $457 million, or 13 percent annualized, with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $273 million, or 12 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the acquisition of Alta, the loan portfolio increased $2.026 billion, or 19 percent, from the prior year third quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $1.267 billion, or 18 percent.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $10.1 million of PPP loans remaining. In the current quarter, the Company recognized $222 thousand of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the PPP loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at September 30, 2022 was $181 thousand.

Credit Quality Summary

 

At or for the Nine Months ended

 

At or for the Six Months ended

 

At or for the Year ended

 

At or for the Nine Months ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30,
2022

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Dec 31,
2021

 

Sep 30,
2021

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

$

172,665

 

 

172,665

 

 

158,243

 

 

158,243

 

Acquisitions

 

 

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

11,373

 

 

2,991

 

 

16,380

 

 

(2,921

)

Charge-offs

 

(10,905

)

 

(7,040

)

 

(11,594

)

 

(8,566

)

Recoveries

 

5,058

 

 

4,347

 

 

9,265

 

 

6,853

 

Balance at end of period

$

178,191

 

 

172,963

 

 

172,665

 

 

153,609

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan portfolio

$

11,373

 

 

2,991

 

 

16,380

 

 

(2,921

)

Unfunded loan commitments

 

2,466

 

 

2,507

 

 

6,696

 

 

(1,959

)

Total provision for credit losses

$

13,839

 

 

5,498

 

 

23,076

 

 

(4,880

)

Other real estate owned

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

88

 

Other foreclosed assets

 

42

 

 

379

 

 

18

 

 

18

 

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

 

2,524

 

 

5,064

 

 

17,141

 

 

5,172

 

Non-accrual loans

 

32,493

 

 

38,523

 

 

50,532

 

 

45,901

 

Total non-performing assets

$

35,059

 

 

43,966

 

 

67,691

 

 

51,179

 

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets

 

0.13

%

 

0.16

%

 

0.26

%

 

0.24

%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans

 

508

%

 

393

%

 

255

%

 

301

%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans

 

1.20

%

 

1.20

%

 

1.29

%

 

1.36

%

Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans

 

0.04

%

 

0.02

%

 

0.02

%

 

0.02

%

Accruing loans 30-89 days past due

$

10,922

 

 

16,588

 

 

50,566

 

 

26,002

 

Accruing troubled debt restructurings

$

37,608

 

 

33,859

 

 

34,591

 

 

36,666

 

Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings

$

2,355

 

 

2,427

 

 

2,627

 

 

2,820

 

U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets

$

4,930

 

 

5,888

 

 

4,028

 

 

4,116

 


Non-performing assets of $35.1 million at September 30, 2022 decreased $8.9 million, or 20 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $16.1 million, or 31 percent, over prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2022 was 0.13 percent compared to 0.16 percent in the prior quarter and 0.24 percent in the prior year third quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $10.9 million at September 30, 2022 decreased $5.7 million from the prior quarter and decreased $15.1 million from the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2022 was 7 basis points, which compared to 12 basis points in the prior quarter and 23 basis points from prior year third quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $8.3 million included $8.4 million of credit loss expense from loans and $41 thousand of credit loss benefit from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 was 1.20 percent which was the same compared to the prior quarter and a 16 basis points decrease from the prior year third quarter.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)

Provision for Credit Losses Loans

 

Net Charge-Offs
(Recoveries)

 

ACL
as a Percent
of Loans

 

Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans

 

Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets

Third quarter 2022

$

8,382

 

 

$

3,154

 

 

1.20

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.13

%

Second quarter 2022

 

(1,353

)

 

 

1,843

 

 

1.20

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.16

%

First quarter 2022

 

4,344

 

 

 

850

 

 

1.28

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.24

%

Fourth quarter 2021

 

19,301

 

 

 

616

 

 

1.29

%

 

0.38

%

 

0.26

%

Third quarter 2021

 

2,313

 

 

 

152

 

 

1.36

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.24

%

Second quarter 2021

 

(5,723

)

 

 

(725

)

 

1.35

%

 

0.11

%

 

0.26

%

First quarter 2021

 

489

 

 

 

2,286

 

 

1.39

%

 

0.40

%

 

0.19

%

Fourth quarter 2020

 

(1,528

)

 

 

4,781

 

 

1.42

%

 

0.20

%

 

0.19

%


Net charge-offs for the current quarter of $3.2 million compared to $1.8 million for the prior quarter and $152 thousand from the same quarter last year. Net charge-offs of $3.2 million included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $962 thousand of loan net charge-offs. The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $8.4 million which was an increase of $9.7 million from the prior quarter which was driven by the organic loan growth and current quarter charged-off loans. Current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans increased $6.1 million from the prior year third quarter provision for credit loss expense of $2.3 million. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Change from

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30,
2022

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Dec 31,
2021

 

Sep 30,
2021

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Dec 31,
2021

 

Sep 30,
2021

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

$

8,294,363

 

8,061,304

 

7,779,288

 

6,632,402

 

233,059

 

 

515,075

 

 

1,661,961

 

NOW and DDA accounts

 

5,462,707

 

5,432,333

 

5,301,832

 

4,299,244

 

30,374

 

 

160,875

 

 

1,163,463

 

Savings accounts

 

3,305,333

 

3,296,561

 

3,180,046

 

2,502,268

 

8,772

 

 

125,287

 

 

803,065

 

Money market deposit accounts

 

3,905,676

 

4,021,102

 

4,014,128

 

3,123,425

 

(115,426

)

 

(108,452

)

 

782,251

 

Certificate accounts

 

907,560

 

968,382

 

1,036,077

 

919,852

 

(60,822

)

 

(128,517

)

 

(12,292

)

Core deposits, total

 

21,875,639

 

21,779,682

 

21,311,371

 

17,477,191

 

95,957

 

 

564,268

 

 

4,398,448

 

Wholesale deposits

 

4,003

 

4,001

 

25,878

 

26,123

 

2

 

 

(21,875

)

 

(22,120

)

Deposits, total

 

21,879,642

 

21,783,683

 

21,337,249

 

17,503,314

 

95,959

 

 

542,393

 

 

4,376,328

 

Repurchase agreements

 

887,483

 

968,197

 

1,020,794

 

1,040,939

 

(80,714

)

 

(133,311

)

 

(153,456

)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

705,000

 

580,000

 

 

 

125,000

 

 

705,000

 

 

705,000

 

Other borrowed funds

 

77,671

 

66,200

 

44,094

 

33,671

 

11,471

 

 

33,577

 

 

44,000

 

Subordinated debentures

 

132,742

 

132,701

 

132,620

 

132,580

 

41

 

 

122

 

 

162

 

Other liabilities

 

278,059

 

262,985

 

228,266

 

215,899

 

15,074

 

 

49,793

 

 

62,160

 

Total liabilities

$

23,960,597

 

23,793,766

 

22,763,023

 

18,926,403

 

166,831

 

 

1,197,574

 

 

5,034,194

 


Core deposits of $21.876 billion increased $96.0 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and non-interest bearing deposits increased $233 million, or 12 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the Alta acquisition, core deposits increased $1.125 billion, or 6 percent, from the prior year third quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2022 compared to 37 percent at December 31, 2021 and 38 percent at September 30, 2021.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased $125 million during the current quarter and $705 million during the first nine months of 2022 to support liquidity needs driven by the increase in the loan portfolio.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$ Change from

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30,
2022

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Dec 31,
2021

 

Sep 30,
2021

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Dec 31,
2021

 

Sep 30,
2021

Common equity

$

3,267,505

 

 

3,223,451

 

 

3,150,263

 

 

2,309,957

 

 

44,054

 

 

117,242

 

 

957,548

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(495,148

)

 

(327,212

)

 

27,359

 

 

77,659

 

 

(167,936

)

 

(522,507

)

 

(572,807

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

2,772,357

 

 

2,896,239

 

 

3,177,622

 

 

2,387,616

 

 

(123,882

)

 

(405,265

)

 

384,741

 

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net

 

(1,029,658

)

 

(1,032,323

)

 

(1,037,652

)

 

(562,058

)

 

2,665

 

 

7,994

 

 

(467,600

)

Tangible stockholders’ equity

$

1,742,699

 

 

1,863,916

 

 

2,139,970

 

 

1,825,558

 

 

(121,217

)

 

(397,271

)

 

(82,859

)


Stockholders’ equity to total assets

 

10.37

%

 

10.85

%

 

12.25

%

 

11.20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets

 

6.78

%

 

7.26

%

 

8.59

%

 

8.80

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share

$

25.03

 

 

26.15

 

 

28.71

 

 

25.00

 

 

(1.12

)

 

(3.68

)

 

0.03

 

Tangible book value per common share

$

15.73

 

 

16.83

 

 

19.33

 

 

19.11

 

 

(1.10

)

 

(3.60

)

 

(3.38

)


Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.743 billion at September 30, 2022 decreased $121.2 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by the increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities during the current quarter which was due to a continued increase in interest rates. Tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2022 decreased $82.9 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year third quarter which was due to a significant increase in the unrealized loss on the AFS debt securities and increases in goodwill and core deposit intangibles from the Alta acquisition which was partially offset by the $840 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Alta. Tangible book value per common share of $15.73 at the current quarter end decreased $1.10 per share, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $3.38 per share, or 18 percent, from the prior year third quarter primarily as a result of the increase in the unrealized loss on AFS debt securities.

Cash Dividends
On September 28, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable October 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 11, 2022. The dividend was the Company’s 150th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 
Compared to June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Income Summary

 

Three Months ended

 

$ Change from

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30,
2022

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Mar 31,
2022

 

Sep 30,
2021

 

Jun 30,
2022

 

Mar 31,
2022

 

Sep 30,
2021

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

214,402

 

 

199,637

 

 

190,516

 

 

166,741

 

 

14,765

 

 

23,886

 

 

47,661

 

Interest expense

 

9,075

 

 

6,199

 

 

4,961

 

 

4,128

 

 

2,876

 

 

4,114

 

 

4,947

 

Total net interest income

 

205,327

 

 

193,438

 

 

185,555

 

 

162,613

 

 

11,889

 

 

19,772

 

 

42,714

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and other fees

 

18,970

 

 

17,309

 

 

17,111

 

 

15,154

 

 

1,661

 

 

1,859

 

 

3,816

 

Miscellaneous loan fees and charges

 

4,040

 

 

3,850

 

 

3,555

 

 

2,592

 

 

190

 

 

485

 

 

1,448

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

3,846

 

 

4,996

 

 

9,015

 

 

13,902

 

 

(1,150

)

 

(5,169

)

 

(10,056

)

(Loss) Gain on sale of investments

 

(85

)

 

(260

)

 

446

 

 

(168

)

 

175

 

 

(531

)

 

83

 

Other income

 

3,635

 

 

2,385

 

 

3,436

 

 

3,335

 

 

1,250

 

 

199

 

 

300

 

Total non-interest income

 

30,406

 

 

28,280

 

 

33,563

 

 

34,815

 

 

2,126

 

 

(3,157

)

 

(4,409

