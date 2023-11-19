Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.33

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.33 per share on the 14th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Glacier Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Glacier Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Glacier Bancorp's payout ratio of 59% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 3.9% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 66% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.56 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.0% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Glacier Bancorp might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Glacier Bancorp has only grown its earnings per share at 4.5% per annum over the past five years. Glacier Bancorp is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Glacier Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

