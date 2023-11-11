Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) sheds US$231m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 47%. That's well below the market return of 10%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 27% in three years.

After losing 6.3% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Glacier Bancorp reported an EPS drop of 9.5% for the last year. The share price decline of 47% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Glacier Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 10% in the last year, Glacier Bancorp shareholders lost 45% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Glacier Bancorp (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Glacier Bancorp is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

