Glacier Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Glacier Media Inc
·10 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) (“Glacier” or the “Company”) reported revenue and earnings for the period ended March 31, 2022.

SUMMARY RESULTS

(thousands of dollars)

Three months ended March 31,

except share and per share amounts

2022

2021

Revenue

$

42,232

$

39,497

EBITDA (1)

$

2,240

$

4,403

EBITDA (1) margin

5.3

%

11.1

%

EBITDA (1) per share

$

0.02

$

0.04

Capital expenditures

$

1,092

$

1,113

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholder

$

(666

)

$

1,731

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholder per share

$

(0.01

)

$

0.01

Weighted average shares outstanding, net

132,755,559

125,213,346

Results including joint ventures and associates:

Revenue (2)

$

49,796

$

46,890

EBITDA (2)

$

3,050

$

5,585

EBITDA margin (2)

6.1

%

11.9

%

EBITDA per share (2)

$

0.02

$

0.04

(1) EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP measure. Refer to “EBITDA Reconciliation” below for a reconciliation of the Company’s net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders as reported under IFRS to EBITDA.

(2) Certain results are presented to include the Company’s proportionate share of its joint venture and associate operations, as this is the basis on which management bases its operating decisions and performance. The Company’s joint ventures and associates include Great West Media Limited Partnership, the Victoria Times-Colonist, Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, Inc., and Village Media Inc. Borden Bridge Development Corporation was included up to August 31, 2021 at which point the Company acquired the remaining 50% and started to consolidate the results. Results including joint ventures and associates is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to “Results Including Joint Ventures and Associates Reconciliation” below.

Q1 2022 OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK

Operating Performance

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $42.2 million, up $2.7 million or 6.9% from the same period in the prior year. The increase was primarily the result of growth in a number of the Company’s businesses due to stronger operating performance, healthy industry conditions in a number of the Company’s sectors, and the benefits from relaxation of many COVID related restrictions. This has been partially offset by the ongoing maturation of print media industry, supply chain constraints, and the effects of industry consolidation affecting GFM, as well as other adverse impacts on business activity.

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was $2.2 million, down $2.2 million from $4.4 million for the prior year. These results include wage subsidies, regular and special Aid to Publishers (“ATP”) at varying levels and other grants and subsidies in both years. The Company recognized wage subsidies from the CEWS program of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The CEWS program ended in October 2021.

Excluding CEWS, consolidated EBITDA increased $0.1 million or 3.6%. Continued investments are being made in key strategic development areas, including the REW digital real estate marketplace, new weather and agricultural markets subscription-based products, and digital community media products. These investments have resulted in EBITDA being less than it otherwise would have been. Other factors affecting EBITDA relate to the industry consolidation affecting GFM.

Outlook

The Company has been working to strengthen its financial position and operating profitability throughout the pandemic. Revenues were significantly affected early on, although they have continued to improve during the latter part of 2020 and throughout 2021. It remains unclear if COVID-19 related impacts will continue to unfold and affect conditions for the market in general and the Company’s businesses in particular.

The combination of improved revenues, cost management and stronger business conditions in a number of the markets in which the Company operates has resulted in improved levels of operating profitability excluding wage subsidies. This has been partially offset by continued operating investments being made in key strategic development areas. Certain the Company’s areas of business remain affected by the pandemic, in particular the low level of activity in events and tourism.

The Company has no debt net of cash and is in a strong financial position with which to 1) operate at the lower levels of revenue and profitability currently being experienced in certain markets, 2) have the financial capacity to handle restructuring costs required and other cash obligations, and 3) withstand further economic uncertainty, additional waves of the pandemic and any related impact on revenues and cash flow.

While the pandemic and related measures are still affecting the Company’s businesses to varying degrees, the Company’s digital media, data, and information businesses have performed relatively well. The underlying fundamentals and resilience of these products have demonstrated their value in the face of the challenging market conditions.

It is encouraging that the efforts and investment made in the core areas of focus for the Company prior to the pandemic have allowed demand for these products and services to be resilient throughout the pandemic. The respective brands, market positions and value to customers have remained strong.

While print advertising revenues have recovered from declines caused by the restrictions of the pandemic, they are expected to decline over time. Government assistance received from the expanded ATP program will help with the continued transition of the local media operations.

The Company is working to reach the point where increases in the revenue, profit and cash flow from its data, analytics and intelligence products and digital media products exceeds the decline of its print advertising related profit and cash flow. The Company has made progress in this regard and can operate at lower levels of revenue from its digital media, data and information operations in the future and operate profitably.

Financial Position. As at March 31, 2022, the Company was in a net cash positive position, with a cash balance of $23.1 million and $8.0 million of non-recourse mortgages and loans (the majority of which relates to farm show land in Saskatchewan and Ontario).

The Company has net $7.4 million of deferred purchase price obligations to be paid over the next three years. This amount is net of contributions from minority partners. The Company has a $5.0 million vendor-take back receivable to be paid over the next two years resulting from the sale of the Company’s interest in Fundata and an estimated $1.2 million potential earn-out proceeds receivable over the next three years from the sale of the energy business.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. The Company’s products and services are focused in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, the Company’s objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to our belief that the Company is in a strong financial position with which to 1) operate at lower levels of revenue and profitability currently being experienced in certain markets, 2) have the financial capacity to handle restructuring costs required and other cash obligations, and 3) withstand further economic uncertainty, additional waves of the pandemic and any related impact on revenues and cash flow; and our expectation that the Company can generate future profits operating at lower levels of revenue from its digital media, data and information operations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including continued economic growth and recovery and the realization of cost savings in a timely manner and in the expected amounts, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include failure to implement or achieve the intended results from our strategic initiatives, the failure to reduce debt and the other risk factors listed in our Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors” and in our MD&A under the heading “Business Environment and Risks”, many of which are out of our control. These other risk factors include, but are not limited to, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, that future cash flow from operations and the availability under existing banking arrangements are believed to be adequate to support financial liabilities and that the Company expects to be successful in its objection with CRA, the ability of the Company to sell advertising and subscriptions related to its publications, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the seasonal and cyclical nature of the agricultural and energy sectors, discontinuation of government grants, general market conditions in both Canada and the United States, changes in the prices of purchased supplies including newsprint, the effects of competition in the Company’s markets, dependence on key personnel, integration of newly acquired businesses, technological changes, tax risk, financing risk, debt service risk and cybersecurity risk.

The forward-looking statements made in this news release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, Glacier uses certain non-IFRS measures that may be different from the performance measures used by other companies. These non-IFRS measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and all measures including joint ventures and associates which are not alternatives to IFRS financial measures. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and accordingly they are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management utilizes these financial performance measures to assess profitability and return on equity in its decision making. In addition, the Company, its lenders and its investors use EBITDA and resulting including joint ventures and associates to measure performance and value for various purposes.

EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(thousands of dollars)

Three months ended March 31,

except share and per share amounts

2022

2021

Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders

$

(666

)

$

1,731

Add (deduct):

Non-controlling interests

$

877

$

1,589

Net interest expense, debt and lease liability

$

411

$

363

Depreciation and amortization

$

3,045

$

2,996

Net gain on sale

$

-

$

(2,207

)

Restructuring and other (income) expenses (net)

$

(488

)

$

(448

)

Share of earnings from joint ventures and associates

$

(369

)

$

(617

)

Income tax (recovery) expense

$

(570

)

$

996

EBITDA (1)

$

2,240

$

4,403

Notes:

(1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section of MD&A for discussion of non-IFRS measures used in this table.

RESULTS INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATES RECONCILIATION

Revenue

EBITDA

Three months ended March 31,

(thousands of dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

$

$

$

$

Environmental and Property Information

12,104

9,182

862

389

Commodity Information

10,685

12,260

1,266

2,814

Community Media

27,007

25,448

2,417

3,943

Centralized and Corporate Costs

-

-

(1,495

)

(1,561

)

Total Including Joint Ventures and Associates (1)

49,796

46,890

3,050

5,585

Joint Ventures and Associates

(7,564

)

(7,393

)

(810

)

(1,182

)

Total IFRS

42,232

39,497

2,240

4,403



