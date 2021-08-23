U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,479.53
    +37.86 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,335.71
    +215.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.65
    +227.99 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.48
    +3.34 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.80
    +22.80 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    +0.52 (+2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0108 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6980
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,278.21
    +890.72 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,250.47
    -12.98 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Gladstone Commercial Announces $4.7 Million Industrial Acquisition in Peru, IL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 /Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial") acquired an 81,760 square foot industrial facility on 4.1 acres in Peru, Illinois for $4.7 million on August 20, 2021.The initial capitalization rate for the acquisition was 6.9% with an average capitalization rate of 7.6%. The property is Gladstone Commercial's second industrial acquisition in the greater Chicagoland area.

The property, acquired in a sale/leaseback transaction, is 100% leased to Pretium Packaging, LLC, with fifteen (15) years of remaining absolute NNN lease term. Pretium uses the property for manufacturing and distribution of its rigid plastic packaging products. The acquisition of the industrial property is consistent with Gladstone Commercial's growth strategy of acquiring functional assets, leased to credit-worthy tenants.

"The acquisition of the Pretium facility continues our core strategy of acquiring well-positioned assets in our target markets. This facility will service a strong tenant and will be a great addition to our growing portfolio," said Buzz Cooper, Chief Investment Officer of Gladstone Commercial.

"We are excited to continue our success of acquiring industrial properties through long-term sale/leaseback transactions with premier private equity sponsors," stated EJ Wislar, Senior Vice President of Gladstone Commercial.

Bob Cutlip, President of Gladstone Commercial, agreed, "This transaction will further increase our portfolio allocation to industrial buildings, and we are glad to welcome another high-quality tenant to our portfolio."

The property was marketed by Chelsea Mandel and Jonathan Wolfe of STREAM Capital Partners.

About Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 121 properties located in 27 states, totaling approximately 15.5 million square feet. For additional information please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For Broker Submittals:

Southcentral:

Buzz Cooper
Chief Investment Officer
Executive Vice President
(703) 287-5815
Buzz.Cooper@gladstonecompanies.com

Northeast/Midwest:

Todd McDonald
Associate
(703) 287-5895
Todd.McDonald@gladstonecompanies.com

Southeast:

EJ Wislar
Senior Vice President
Director
(703) 462-1027
EJ.Wislar@gladstonecompanies.com

West:

Mac Dobbins
Principal
(703) 287-5845
Mac.Dobbins@gladstonecompanies.com

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Bob Cutlip
President
(703) 287-5878
Bob.Cutlip@gladstonecompanies.com

All statements contained in this press release, other than historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause Gladstone Commercial's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, funds from operations or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties are disclosed under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of Gladstone Commercial's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021 and certain other filings we make with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. Gladstone Commercial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit http://www.gladstonecompanies.com/.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660851/Gladstone-Commercial-Announces-47-Million-Industrial-Acquisition-in-Peru-IL

Recommended Stories

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Palo Alto Networks stock rallies as results, outlook blow past Wall Street estimates

    Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the cybersecurity company's quarterly results and outlook exceeded Wall Street expectations.

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • Estimating Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) Value After the Latest Dip

    The stock is now below the initial listing price and important psychological support of US$10. We will be examining the latest earnings results and gauging the intrinsic value through a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Is Making Gains Today

    The data technology specialist's share price was up roughly 3.7% as of 2:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. After suffering volatile dips in last week's trading, growth-dependent technology stocks enjoyed strong recovery momentum on Monday, and Snowflake's share price is also getting a boost thanks to favorable coverage from analysts. Rosenblatt's Blair Abernethy published a note on Snowflake on Monday morning, maintaining a buy rating on the stock and hiking the firm's one-year price target from $265 to $295 per share.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    In late July, Wall Street huffed and puffed a bit after social media leader Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported its second-quarter operating results and cautioned of slower growth in the second half of the year. When the curtain closed on June, Facebook tallied 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAUs) for its namesake site, as well as 610 million additional unique MAUs for Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which it also owns. Advertisers are fully aware that they can't go anywhere and reach as many eyeballs as they can on Facebook.

  • 15 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best reopening stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the reopening stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Reopening Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, especially sectors like travel, restaurants and cinemas. However, as […]

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

    After a launch in 2010, Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG )became the largest online retailer in South Korea, focusing on the speed of delivery. The company claims 99% of its orders are delivered within 24 hours. Yet, after the IPO debut in March, the stock has been falling steadily, followed by the lackluster earnings reports. Since the company remains unprofitable, shareholders should pay close attention to its cash burn.

  • Dual Wins for Pfizer Mean Big Jumps for These 2 Stocks

    The drugmaker's own stock is up 3% Monday morning, but that's nothing compared to the impact it's having on a couple of other healthcare companies.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.