Glamping Market is Projected to Reach US$ 4.1 Billion in 2028

The Glamping Market is expected to reach US 4.1 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9. 87% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Glamping Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Glamping Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Glamping is becoming popular as today’s glamourous and modern version of traditional camping.

With comfortable and luxurious beds and soft furnishings, people can enjoy escape and be adventurous without compromising on their comfort levels.

Staycations are witnessing a growing trend among the youngsters and adults along with Airbnb and various in-country advertising campaigns run by the government.

Moreover, glamping is becoming a trend at music festivals.

The rise in concerts and music festivals worldwide further offers immense opportunities.

The rising adoption of recreation vehicles (RV).

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Glamping Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Accommodation Type (Cabins and Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses, Others),

By Area (Rural, Urban),

By Age Group (18 - 32 years, 33 - 50 years, 51 - 65 years, Above 65 years),

Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Glamping Market Insights

Market Trends by Accommodation Type

The cabin and pods segment witnessed the largest share of around 46% in 2021. This is mainly ascribed to the growing importance of travellers to be a part of an immersive experience without compromising on the comfort and the luxuries, thus influencing campers with expensive and luxurious accommodations, such as pods and cabins. A UK based company, Pitchup, observed a significant growth in bookings for cabins by over 100% and pods more than 70% in January 2018.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The Europe accounted for the largest market share of around 35% in 2021. This is mainly due to the holidaymakers in the region who have been offering a whole new face in glamping experience are providing people with the experience of hotel amidst nature.

France is one such contributor that promotes glamping for its residents with 8,000 campsites around the country and is second to the US. Moreover, the first five-star glamping site in France was launched back in 2010, and after a decade, the investors are focusing on collaborating with camping companies to expand the glamping business in France.

COVID-19 Impact on the Glamping Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

The Last Best Beef LLC (The U.S.),

Under Canvas (The U.S.),

Collective Retreats (The U.S.),

Tentrr (The U.S.),

Eco Retreats (India),

Baillie Lodges (Australia),

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd. (Australia),

Tanja Lagoon Camp (Australia),

Wildman Wilderness Lodge (Australia),

Paper Bark Camp (Australia),

PurePods (New Zealand), and

Getaway House, Inc. (The U.S.).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Glamping Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

