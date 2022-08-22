Glamping Market to Spur with 11.8% CAGR Across 2032, the Industry Size is Projected to total US$ 10.6 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. are projected to remain high, accounting for a dominant share in the North America glamping market over the assessment period. The most significant economic feature of activities related to the glamping sector in Spain is that they contribute to three high-priority goals: the foreign exchange earnings, generation of income, and employment.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / According to a latest report by FMI, the global glamping market size is anticipated to witness an opulent growth opportunity with an impressive 11.8% CAGR over the assessment period (2022-2032). According to the Future Market Insight analysis, the glamping market size is projected to grow on a year-on-year basis by 10.4% in 2022. The market size is estimated to surpass US$ 3.4 Bn in 2022.

As per the FMI studies, sales in the glamping market will represent 2-4% of the total sales in the adventure tourism market. The estimations showcase a significant rise in the demand for glamping at an impressive 11.8% CAGR over the forecast period, in comparison with the 8.3% CAGR registered between 2017 to 2021.

Key players in the travel & tourism industry are offering novel and unique accommodations that can help reduce the impact of seasonality on their business, which is one of the prime reasons expected to drive the market growth in upcoming years.

Key Factors

The surge in preference for luxury amenities such as wi-fi, beds, baths, spas, bars, cleaning services, and power in the campaign is bolstering sales in the market. Glamping is known to provide an attractive and comfortable lodging experience that promotes sustainable tourism.

A surge in the demand for outdoor recreational activities has led to the introduction of premium, luxury tents in the glamping market. Increasing technological advancements in the automation industry are also bringing about remarkable changes to traditional and conventional camping activities. The evolution of camping into glamping is slowly changing the dwindling conventional methods of cooking and accommodation into modern ones.

The demand for compact systems for sophisticated accommodations at scenic places is boosting sales in the global glamping market. A high number of tourists and enthusiasts are preferring safe and comfortable outdoor activities, thereby spurring demand.

Land adventure tourism is gaining traction all over the world. With the advent of technology, recent developments have taken place in outdoor sports activities which offer optimal safety for tourists, resulting in fueling sales in the global glamping market.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers have become more cautious regarding their safety while participating in outdoor activities. In response to this, players in the market are improving their services by adding effective personal safety protocols, thereby boosting sales.

Furthermore, skilled personnel and trainers are available to help and guide the tourists on efficient ways to live in remote areas and explore nature conveniently. The surging influence of social media and advertising is also encouraging consumers to indulge more in outdoor land-based recreational activities. Backed by these enhancements, the glamping market is expected to augment growth over the projection period.

Competitive Landscape

ACCOR SA., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Radisson Hotel Group, Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited, TENTRR, Tents Xpert, Under Canvas, The Resort at Paws Up, Collective Retreats, Asheville Glamping, GlamXperience, PurePods, Getaway House, Inc., Hoshino Resorts Inc., Baillie Lodges are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading players operating in the global glamping market are investing in research and development to improve their product portfolios. They are also adopting expansion strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to improve sales in the market.

Glamping Market by Category

By Type:

Motor Homes

Tree houses

Eco-pods

Yurts

Tipis

Safari Tents

Bell Tents

Others

By Consumer Orientation:

Male

Female

Kids

By Age Group:

Below 18 years

18-35 years

35-50 years

Above 50 years

By Size:

Less than 2 people

2-5 people

More than 5 people

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

As per FMI analysis, sales in the U.S. are projected to dominate the global glamping market, accounting for a dominant share in the North American glamping market throughout the forecast period.

Outdoor recreational activities are gaining popularity and the high footfall of international tourists in the country are some factors expected to drive sales in the market.

The increasing flux of tourism in Spain is a chief factor expected to boost the market. In addition to that, expansion of the tourism industry in the country combined with increasing investments in luxury components used for caping is anticipated to auger sales in the market.

India is predicted to showcase lucrative growth opportunities in the South Asia glamping market. In response to the high influx of foreign tourists, players in India are promoting glamping resorts and luxury equipment, which in turn is driving the market.

