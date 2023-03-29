Glance continues to fuel innovation with new hire of Jim Luciani

Proven SaaS leader brings organizational and technical expertise to accelerate growth

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glance, the leader in Guided CX solutions, announces today that Jim Luciani has joined its leadership team as SVP of Engineering to strategically support the company's growing engineering group and further innovation in its Guided CX products.

Glance makes it easy for mid-to-large enterprises to drive positive CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website or app. (PRNewsfoto/Glance Networks, Inc)

Luciani is a SaaS industry veteran, joining Glance with decades of engineering leadership experience across growth-stage companies as well as large organizations including Akamai and Ericsson. With a passion for building compelling products, he has a proven track record of building scalable teams and delivering large, complex systems focused on performance and customer experience. In his new role, Luciani will oversee Glance's product development, testing, quality assurance, and engineering activities.

"Jim brings a depth and breadth of experience to Glance, as well as a customer-first focus that closely aligns with our mission," said Tom Martin, CEO. "We're confident that his leadership will help us continue to transform CX for the world's leading brands."

"Glance is delivering innovative solutions which are disrupting the CX space," said Luciani. "I look forward to helping Glance continue to grow customer satisfaction by bringing the power of human connections into digital spaces."

Glance offers cloud-based Guided CX solutions focused on humanizing digital interactions including cobrowse, screen share, and mobile app share. Its patented technologies allow company representatives — like sales reps, service reps, and advisors — to join their customers seamlessly and securely in their website or app, see the customer's screen, and deliver personal guidance.

The company was recently named a Momentum Leader by G2 Market Reports for its CX-focused technology. Martin says Glance has every intention of continuing that momentum, and bringing in top talent like Luciani is key to accelerating innovation and growth.

About Glance

Glance makes it easy for enterprises to drive CX outcomes through personal, human-to-human connection right inside their website or app.

Hundreds of large financial, healthcare, and SaaS enterprises trust Glance to help increase customer satisfaction, ensure brand loyalty, and create new revenue opportunities. Glance seamlessly fits into the most sophisticated CRM-CCaaS systems. Discover the power of Glance Guided CX at http://www.glance.net.

