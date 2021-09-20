U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,356.75
    -76.24 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,040.32
    -544.56 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,712.93
    -331.03 (-2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,181.93
    -54.95 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.07
    -0.90 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    +12.80 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0420 (-3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    -0.0069 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4800
    -0.4150 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,819.35
    -3,918.08 (-8.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.58
    -38.80 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,907.04
    -56.60 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 12, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures Incorporated (“Live Ventures” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIVE) securities between December 28, 2016 and August 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Live Ventures investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/live-ventures-incorporated/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed a complaint against Live Ventures, its Chief Executive Officer, and its Chief Financial Officer alleging “multiple financial, disclosure, and reporting violations related to inflated income and earnings per share, stock promotion and secret trading, and undisclosed executive compensation.” Specifically, the SEC alleged that Live Ventures had recorded income from a backdated contract, which increased pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20%, and understated its outstanding share count, which overstated earnings per share by 40%.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $29.08, or 46%, to close at $33.50 per share on August 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to decline $7.74, or 23%, over the next four consecutive trading sessions to close at $25.76 per share on August 10, 2021.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Live’s earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) that the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) that Live had overstated pre-tax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of “other income” related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) that Live’s acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) that using December 30, 2017 as the “acquisition date” and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) that, by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) that between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live’s CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Live Ventures securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 12, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande fears send stock market tumbling: Here’s what investors need to know about the China property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Not many know what a powerful wealth compounding machine dividend stocks are. With reinvested dividends, those gains more than doubled to over 2,400%, proving time and again why dividend stocks are so worthy of your money. While you must never chase yields blindly, there's nothing like it if you can invest in dividend stocks that support their high yields with stable and growing dividends.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 5 other reasons

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • Morning Brief: This is why September stinks for stocks

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down Monday’s Morning Brief, which details how September is living up to its persona of being a historically weak time for the market as stocks continue to slip and the other factors that could continue to affect the market during September.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are upgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. The United States (US) economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than expected. According to a data depository maintained by the Department […]

  • Dow skids 500 points as fear of market contagion from China’s Evergrande intensifies

    U.S. stocks fall sharply on Monday but are off their worst levels of the session, as investors parse the potential collapse of a property developer in China. Investors also were positioning ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee Sept. 21-22 meeting.

  • Dow Jones Plunges 550 Points On China Property Fears; AMD, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 550 points Monday on China property default fears. Apple and Tesla stock sold off sharply.

  • How Moderna Stock Can Double From Here

    If you had bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) when it first went public and held those shares, you'd now be sitting on a gain of nearly 2,200%. This jaw-dropping performance has given Moderna a market cap of more than $170 billion. One analyst even predicts that Moderna's share price could plunge around 70%.

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Advisors should keep an eye on credit-default swaps to gauge the risk of broader market impact from Evergrande’s debt woes. Looking at CDS for HSBC is one good proxy for estimating contagion. For investors, the weather has turned ominous.

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $250 in Right Now

    Time and again, patience has proven to be a winning strategy on Wall Street. What's more, you don't need a boatload of cash to build wealth on Wall Street. Arguably the no-brainer buy of the week (to hold for many years to come) is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).

  • Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

    Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • China’s Evergrande default risk weighs on global markets — here’s why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung takes a look at China Evergrande Group and its role in this week's major market sell off.&nbsp;

  • Exclusive-Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates that she intends to step down, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese ride-hailing giant faces intense regulatory scrutiny following its New York listing earlier this year. Liu, 43, has in recent weeks told some associates that she expected the government to eventually take control of Didi and appoint new management, said the two sources. Liu, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, told a couple of executives close to her in recent weeks - including those who had followed her to join Didi from the Wall Street bank - that she planned to leave and encouraged them to start looking for new opportunities as well, said one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • 85% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Amazon Next?

    The e-commerce and cloud giant hasn't split its stock since the dot-com boom. But could that change in the post-Bezos era?

  • 2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    It can be unnerving to watch a stock drop 30% (or more), but it's something you'll likely encounter many times, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down 39% and 40%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Pinterest blends visual search and social media, enabling users to engage with content like articles, images, and videos.

  • Could This News Spark a Turnaround for Ocugen?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares were flying high earlier this year. The company signed a deal with India's Bharat Biotech for co-commercialization rights to its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the U.S. The Bharat product was close to market. Since then, Ocugen learned it wouldn't win the right to sell the vaccine in the U.S. as soon as it had hoped.