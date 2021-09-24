U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (VIEW)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 18, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired View, Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (“CF II”) securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your View investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/view-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

View is a technology company that manufactures smart building products that are purportedly designed to improve people’s health, productivity, and experience while reducing energy consumption.

On March 8, 2021, CF II, a special purpose acquisition company, and View combined via a Business Combination with View as the surviving, public entity.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired View securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 18, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


