U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,192.40
    -4.65 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.01
    -11.97 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,651.67
    -9.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -2.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.29
    +0.24 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.10
    +10.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    +0.14 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4141
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8660
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,013.21
    +614.78 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.22
    -9.51 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.79
    -21.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SKLZ)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming July 7, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Skillz Inc. f/k/a Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Skillz" or the "Company") (NYSE: SKLZ) securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you suffered a loss on your Skillz investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/skillz-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 8, 2021, Wolfpack Research published a report about the Company alleging that the growth speculations from Skillz and its insiders were "entirely unrealistic" and that Skillz's top three games, representing 88% of Skillz's revenue, reported a decline in downloads since the third quarter of 2020.

On this news, Skillz's stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 10.9%, to close at $24.45, thereby injuring investors.

On April 19, 2021, Eagle Eye Research posted an anonymous report on Twitter in which it claimed that, through the use of providing users with incentive Bonus Payments, "the company likely recognizes substantial non-cash revenue and [] cash revenues may be less than ½ of GAAP revenue."

On this news, Skillz's stock price fell $1.00 per share, or 6.61%, to close at $14.11 on April 19, 2021. Shares continued to decline to close at $12.55 on April 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) three games responsible for a majority of Skillz's revenues had declined substantially; (2) Skillz's revenue recognition policy misrepresented the financial condition of the company; (3) unrealistic market growth, specifically in the Android market; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Skillz securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 7, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glancy-prongay--murray-llp-reminds-investors-of-looming-deadline-in-the-class-action-lawsuit-against-skillz-inc-fka-flying-eagle-acquisition-corp--sklz-301298998.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP

Recommended Stories

  • C3.ai Was a Hot IPO. Why Its Struggling Stock May Continue to Face Trouble.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh reiterated his Underweight rating on the stock, while cutting his target price to $60, from $100.

  • VW Says It’s Keeping Lamborghini After $9.2 Billion Offer Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG reiterated plans to maintain ownership of Lamborghini after a car magazine said it was offered 7.5 billion euros ($9.2 billion) for the brand.A Volkswagen spokesman said there’s been no change in the group’s position to retain the Lamborghini brand. Autocar reported earlier Tuesday that the company had received the offer from Quantum Group AG, a new Zurich-based holding company that has formed a consortium with London-headquartered investment firm Centricus Asset Management.VW took a step in November toward preparing Lamborghini and its Italian motorcycle brand Ducati for strategic options such as an initial public offering or sale, but announced a month later it was committed to keeping them in the fold. The assurances were made as part of a broader resolution of conflicts between Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess and key stakeholders including labor leaders.Lamborghini is owned by the VW group through its Audi subsidiary. A spokesperson for Audi also said it is not for sale.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore’s Richest Property Family Warns of Cooling Measures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Singapore government may step in to introduce property curbs if home prices keep rising, according to the city-state’s richest property family, marking the first time a developer has waded in on the issue.City Developments Ltd. Chairman Kwek Leng Beng “noted that the residential market has been performing well though he cautioned that if property prices continue to rise, there may be a time that further cooling measures could be introduced to control the prices,” records from the company’s annual shareholder meeting show. The gathering was held on April 30, with the notes filed at the Singapore Exchange on Monday.Singapore’s property market has rebounded sharply in recent months, making the sector a bright spot as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Prices of properties ranging from public apartments to private units and luxury bungalows have been rising, with some hitting records.That has prompted growing speculation that authorities may take steps to calm the market and prevent it from running ahead of the economy. But a recent Covid-19 outbreak may test the market’s resilience as the city-state returns to lockdown-like conditions last imposed a year ago.At the shareholder meeting, Chief Executive Officer Sherman Kwek expressed optimism about the prospects of CDL’s residential projects and office properties in Singapore.The number of home units sold in the city-state has recovered to a healthy level despite the pandemic, said Kwek, who is the chairman’s son. Transaction volume last year equaled that of 2019, with close to 10,000 units sold for the entire market. And there’s still pent-up demand, especially among buyers who are upgrading from public to private apartments, he said.“While there is uncertainty surrounding whether the government would implement new cooling measures, the overall residential market remains very stable,” the notes said, citing the CEO’s comments.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boom in China Firms Listing in the U.S. Comes to Sudden Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- At least three Chinese companies have put their plans to list in the U.S. on hold, heralding a slowdown in what’s been a record start to a year for initial public offerings by mainland and Hong Kong firms.A bike-sharing platform, a podcaster and a cloud computing firm are among popular Chinese corporates holding off plans for a U.S. float, put off by recent market declines, souring investor sentiment toward fast-growth companies and lackluster debuts by peers like Waterdrop Inc.Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. are postponing plans to take orders from investors, even though the three had filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission well over two weeks ago. In the U.S., companies can kick off their roadshows two weeks after filing publicly and most typically stick to that timetable.“The recent broad market selloff, combined with the correction of the IPO market since the beginning of last month when some new issuers tanked during their debuts, may make the market conditions less predictable for newcomers who are ‘physically’ ready -- meaning they have cleared all regulatory hurdles for IPO -- to get out of the door,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “Some participants may choose to monitor the market for more stable conditions.”The delays throw a wrench in a listings flood by Chinese and Hong Kong companies in the U.S. that already reached $7.1 billion year-to-date -- the fastest pace on record -- after booming in 2020. Demand for IPOs surged as a wave of global stimulus money, ultra-low interest rates and rallying stock markets lured investors despite Sino-American tensions and the continued risk of mainland stocks being kicked off U.S. exchanges.READ: Stock Market’s Million Little Dramas Come Down to a Supply GlutThe S&P 500 Index capped its biggest two-week slide since February on Friday amid mounting investor concern over inflation and its impact on tech and other growth stocks. China’s CSI 300 Index remains in a technical correction, having fallen 10% from a February peak, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the U.S., has slumped more than 30% from its high that month.Waiting OnHello, which offers a bike-sharing platform plus electric scooters for sale, has delayed its planned launch and is still undecided on its prospective valuation given rising investor caution about new shares, Bloomberg News has reported. It had been planning to raise between $500 million and $1 billion in the offering, although the final number will depend on valuations, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.Online podcast and radio services startup Ximalaya and enterprise cloud services provider Qiniu have put their listings on hold after beginning to gauge investor interest at the end of April, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.The sounding out of investors, or pre-marketing process, generally comes after filing for an IPO and before formal order-taking in a roadshow. Hello declined to comment while Qiniu didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Ximalaya’s IPO process is ongoing and the company will seek public listing at an appropriate time depending on market conditions, it said in response to questions.Weak DebutsThe poor performance of recent Chinese debutants has also sapped investor confidence. Insurance tech firm Waterdrop has plunged 38% from its offer price since going public earlier this month. Onion Global Ltd., a lifestyle brand platform, has fallen more than 8% below its IPO price.In fact, almost 59% or specifically 20 of the 34 Chinese firms that have listed in the U.S. this year are under water, data compiled by Bloomberg show, among them the two largest IPOs -- e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc. and online Q&A site Zhihu Inc. Of the ones that listed in 2020, just 40% are trading below their IPO prices.The recent volatility in global markets has spooked U.S. companies as well. They have also been delaying floats or facing weak debuts.For some, the current challenges faced by Chinese listing hopefuls are likely to be transitory, with the hotly-anticipated IPO of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Inc., which has filed confidentially for a multibillion-dollar offering, set to prove the real test of investor appetite for the China story.Apart from Hello and the two other firms that are said to delay IPO plans after kicking off their pre-marketing process, Chinese road freight transport platform ForU Worldwide Inc., which filed for a U.S. offering on May 13, and online education company Zhangmen Education Inc., which filed on May 19, are waiting in the wings though they have yet to pass the two-week hallmark.“There is a natural strong growth in China which international investors will still want to invest in over the longer term,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office in Singapore.(Updates prices throughout, adds more details in the second-last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Largest Listed Property Manager Raises $2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Services Holdings Co. raised $2 billion, paving the way for more acquisitions as China’s largest listed property services manager seeks to reach an ambitious revenue goal.In the biggest additional fundraising in the sector, the Foshan, Guangdong-based company agreed to sell HK$10.5 billion in new shares and issue HK$5.04 billion of zero-coupon convertible bonds due 2022, exchange filings showed Tuesday. That’s more than earlier offered, according to terms for the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.Click here for more details on the transaction.The proceeds will be used for acquisitions, expansion of new businesses and general purposes. In March, President Li Changjiang said the company aimed to reach 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) in revenue by 2025, up from 15.6 billion yuan last year. Fundraising is expected to drive the target, CMB International Capital Corp. property analyst Jeffrey Zeng said. Real estate service providers, whose businesses range from housekeeping to parcel deliveries, are taking advantage of lofty valuations to raise cash and expand through takeovers, and competition has become fierce. In January， China Evergrande Group’s property services unit bought a rival for 1.5 billion yuan to help meet its ambitions of increasing profit by 50% this year.Country Garden Services announced plans in March to take mid-sized rival Sichuan Languang Justbon Services Group Co. private to expand its business. The deal would use 8.3 billion yuan, more than half of its cash buffer at the end of last year, according to CMB.While many companies are seeking to buy competitors, others are looking to sell. Chicago-based Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. is weighing a plan to offload its property management business in China for at least $500 million, Bloomberg reported last month.At HK$75.25 apiece, the share placement represents a 6% discount to the closing price of Country Garden Services in Hong Kong on Monday. The stock fell 1.8% to HK$78.60 at 11:48 a.m. on Tuesday.Country Garden Services now trades 47 times projected earnings this year, among the highest in the industry, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Listed in Hong Kong in 2018, it’s the biggest publicly traded property management services firm, with a market value of HK$238 billion.(Updates with analyst comment in the third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Israel's Elbit Systems eyes growth from night-vision tech

    Israeli defence electronics specialist Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it expects its night-vision business and other acquired operations to prosper as global defence spending continues to rise. The company's U.S. business last year won a U.S. Army contract for enhanced night-vision systems that use thermal imaging and augmented reality, with the deal worth up to $442 million. Elbit Systems of America in 2019 bought the night-vision business of L3Harris Technologies for $350 million and has also won German and Dutch military deals.

  • Central Banks Running Out of Options as Recovery Falters in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Asia’s surging coronavirus infections and slow pace of vaccinations is testing the limits of what central banks can do to further support what, until recently, had been the world’s stand out economic recovery.With interest rates already low, the likely policy response will center on more government borrowing, relegating central banks to a supporting role. That backdrop will overshadow decisions this week where policy makers are expected to keep rates on hold -- Indonesia, South Korea and New Zealand.“In my view, there is little room for further monetary policy stimulus, at least in terms of traditional policy levers like interest rate cuts,” said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Scotiabank. “I expect additional fiscal stimulus to play a key role in helping economies.”In Jakarta, the finance ministry has offered more tax cuts to spur economic activity and plans to stick with its $84 billion-net bond issuance target this year, even as borrowing costs climb. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep rates unchanged Tuesday.South Korea’s economy is being cushioned by soaring exports even as rolling social distancing restrictions damp consumer spending -- prompting the government to pledge more fiscal spending to create jobs. The Bank of Korea is also expected to remain on hold when it meets Thursday.New Zealand’s economy continues to recover, amid a low case count, after contracting at the end of last year. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hold steady Wednesday after the government’s annual budget last week included the biggest increase in welfare payments in more than a generation as part of measures to support growth.India is the global epicenter of the latest virus surge, and even other economies that had kept infections under control -- such as Singapore and Taiwan -- are also battling flare ups. Japan continues to struggle with spreading cases and even China is seeing an uptick in infections.The region is also lagging in the vaccination roll out, with Singapore having inoculated around 30% of its population, followed by China at around 15% and the others well behind.“The region’s relatively slow vaccine roll out is increasingly proving to be a drag, including for the more developed economies whose hitherto successful strategy to more emphasize contact tracing, rapid testing and social distancing, is being challenged by the recent surge in cases,” according to Sameer Goel, Deutsche Bank AG head of emerging market research.The Reserve Bank of India will be central to how India responds to the crisis, given the government has only limited fiscal space with a budget deficit of 6.8% of gross domestic product in the year to March 2022, down from an estimated 9.5% last year. Benchmark rates have remained unchanged for a year amid sticky inflation.Next month the RBI’s monetary policy committee is likely to keep rates unchanged, but Governor Shaktikanta Das could expand a quantitative easing program for the second straight quarter to keep borrowing costs under check.Other Asian central banks are supporting their nations’ fiscal policies. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week he will continue with powerful monetary easing, indicating his yield curve control program will keep government bond yields low to help additional fiscal spending. China’s central bank is also continuing to ensure borrowing costs are kept low for those parts of the economy that need it, while keeping an overall disciplined approach to the volume of its stimulus.“Monetary policy is not as effective compared to fiscal policy in responding to the current virus wave,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Extension of fiscal support is what is needed.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Bitcoin ETF Backers See Canada Fund’s Slump as Reason to Believe

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s cryptocurrency meltdown has at least one bright spot for advocates of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the U.S.As the price of the largest digital asset cratered, the $660 million Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC) in Canada -- North America’s first such fund -- moved in lockstep.That may not sound like a good thing, but it kept the ETF’s price stable relative to the value of assets it holds.The ability to keep trading without huge premiums or discounts appearing in a fund’s price is a key argument in the case for an exchange-traded crypto vehicle. In contrast to BTCC, for example, the $23.9 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) at one point traded about 21% below its net-asset value during the turmoil.Regulators have yet to approve a U.S. ETF, in part because of concerns on how a fund would be able to handle the token’s infamous volatility. But if Canada’s ETF is anything to go by, the concern might be misplaced.The reason why BTCC was able to keep its price discount to a minimum during the selloff boils down to the fact that it is an ETF. To keep its price in line with its holdings, specialized traders either create or redeem shares of the ETF to adjust the outstanding supply as demand shifts. That process doesn’t exist for trusts like GBTC, which doesn’t allow for share redemptions -- which can create dramatic dislocations.“While the recent nasty selloff in Bitcoin will likely spook the SEC, it should do the exact opposite and give them maximum confidence to approve, as it showed once again how well the ETF can handle pressure thanks to their fungibility,” said Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst. Investors “deserve to get something that tracks the price well -- and ETFs have shown they are the best structure to do that.”Bitcoin has plunged over 33% so far this month, dragged down by renewed regulatory concerns from China and criticism from Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk about its energy usage. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is hovering near $37,900 per coin, down roughly 40% from a mid-April peak.At least 11 companies are looking to launch a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S., and nine of them have filed since the end of 2020, according to a tally kept by Bloomberg Intelligence. VanEck renewed that push with a filing in late December, but the SEC has delayed a decision on its application until at least June. VanEck also filed for an ETF tracking the second-largest cryptocurrency Ether.Hopes for a Bitcoin ETF approval in 2021 have faded somewhat in the past few weeks. New SEC chairman Gary Gensler told Congress that the crypto market “could benefit from greater investor protection,” and later a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission staff warned that Bitcoin is “highly speculative” and volatile.But Bitcoin’s turbulence shouldn’t prevent the SEC from giving the green light, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“The regulatory approval process for a U.S. Bitcoin ETF appears more focused on whether they have comfort in the risks related to Bitcoin in a fund and whether the fund could become too large to handle the lack of liquidity in the market,” said Rosenbluth, the firm’s head of ETF and mutual fund research. “I don’t think the volatility for Bitcoin impacts the decision-making process, but the fact that demand remains high could add data to support their concerns about the impact of the fund’s potential size and inability to close to new investors.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Touches Four-Month High on Fed Policy View, Home-Sales Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest in more than four months after Federal Reserve officials reassured investors on the outlook for monetary policy and a gauge of U.S. new-home sale fell more than expected.Central bank officials reiterated that they expect transitory rather than lasting price pressures from the U.S. economic rebound, damping speculation around any push to tighten policy. Declines in Treasury yields also underpinned gains in precious metals.Gold is close to wiping out losses for 2021 after posting three straight weekly increases, with a weakening dollar and lower bond rates helping boost demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. Bullion got an extra boost Tuesday as the drop in U.S. home sales shored up the appeal of the metal as a haven.“You have that slight miss on the U.S. data, and bond yields are creeping lower,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “That’s helping gold. Gold is just acting as a safe haven today.”Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,892.17 an ounce at 11:58 a.m. in New York after climbing as much as 0.8% to the highest since early January. Silver, palladium and platinum also advanced.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Braces for $1.3 Trillion Maturity Wall as Defaults Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a record-breaking global credit binge, China’s corporate bond tab stands out: $1.3 trillion of domestic debt payable in the next 12 months.That’s 30% more than what U.S. companies owe, 63% more than in all of Europe and enough money to buy Tesla Inc. twice over. What’s more, it’s all coming due at a time when Chinese borrowers are defaulting on onshore debt at an unprecedented pace.The combination has investors bracing for another turbulent stretch for the world’s second-largest credit market. It’s also underscoring the challenge for Chinese authorities as they work toward two conflicting goals: reducing moral hazard by allowing more defaults, and turning the domestic bond market into a more reliable source of long-term funding.While average corporate bond maturities have increased in the U.S., Europe and Japan in recent years, they’re getting shorter in China as defaults prompt investors to reduce risk. Domestic Chinese bonds issued in the first quarter had an average tenor of 3.02 years, down from 3.22 years for all of last year and on course for the shortest annual average since Fitch Ratings began compiling the data in 2016.“As credit risk increases, everyone wants to limit their exposure by investing in shorter maturities only,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. “Issuers also want to sell shorter-dated bonds because as defaults rise, longer-dated bonds have even higher borrowing costs.”The move toward shorter maturities has coincided with a Chinese government campaign to instill more discipline in local credit markets, which have long been underpinned by implicit state guarantees. Investors are increasingly rethinking the widely held assumption that authorities will backstop big borrowers amid a string of missed payments by state-owned companies and a selloff in bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The country’s onshore defaults have swelled from negligible levels in 2016 to exceed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) for four straight years. That milestone was reached again last month, putting defaults on track for another record annual high.The resulting preference for shorter-dated bonds has exacerbated one of China’s structural challenges: a dearth of long-term institutional money. Even before authorities began allowing more defaults, short-term investments including banks’ wealth management products played an outsized role.Social security funds and insurance firms are the main providers of long-term funding in China, but their presence in the bond market is limited, said Wu Zhaoyin, chief strategist at AVIC Trust Co., a financial firm. “It’s difficult to sell long-dated bonds in China because there is a lack of long-term capital,” Wu said.Chinese authorities have been taking steps to attract long-term investors, including foreign pension funds and university endowments. The government has in recent years scrapped some investment quotas and dismantled foreign ownership limits for life insurers, brokerages and fund managers.But even if those efforts gain traction, it’s not clear Chinese companies will embrace longer maturities. Many prefer selling short-dated bonds because they lack long-term capital management plans, according to Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. That applies even for state-owned enterprises, whose senior managers typically get reshuffled by the government every three to five years, Shen said.The upshot is that China’s domestic credit market faces a near constant cycle of refinancing and repayment risk, which threatens to exacerbate volatility as defaults rise. A similar dynamic is also playing out in the offshore market, where maturities total $167 billion over the next 12 months.For ING’s Pang, the cycle is unlikely to change anytime soon. “It may last for another decade in China,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Belize Defaults on Debt for Second Time in a Year, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Belize is on course for its second default in less than a year after missing an interest payment, triggering a downgrade by S&P Global Ratings.The Central American nation was cut to SD, or “selective default,” from CC by S&P on Monday after failing to make a $6.5 million interest payment on its $526.5 million so-called superbond due in 2034. It marks the country’s fifth restructuring or default event in the past 14 years.“We do not expect the missed interest payment to be made during the stated 30-day grace period, since the Belizean government recently announced a consent solicitation seeking to extend the grace period applicable to the May 20 coupon to Sept. 19,” Mexico City-based analysts Omar De la Torre and Livia Honsel wrote in a statement announcing the move.The nation’s 2034 notes were little changed near 41 cents on the U.S. dollar as of 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday.In February, the rating company warned that Belize would struggle to stay current on payments, and by the following month, the government said it was looking to engage bondholders in restructuring negotiations. Since then, Belize has asked its creditors to accept a 30% haircut and a maturity delay on its notes, while an investor committee complained of a lack of transparency.On May 19, the government said in a statement that it was seeking an extension to the grace period until September. Bondholders have until 5 p.m. in New York on June 1 to accept the nation’s consent solicitation.Acceptance of the request by a sufficient share of bondholders would likely be treated by S&P as a distressed exchange, given the nature of the request and relatively few options for creditors, according to the rating company.“Belize faces a constrained fiscal position and has low external liquidity,” the analysts wrote. “Social and financial pressures caused by the pandemic, given Belize’s precarious economy and health system, have shifted the government’s policy priorities and weakened its capacity to pay its debt service.”S&P announced its decision after the bond market close on Monday.(Updates pricing in fourth paragraph; adds S&P comments in seventh.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Rises to Near $40K After Musk Tweets About BTC Mining’s ‘Promising’ Renewable Usage

    Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin.

  • Lim family's global assets on radar after Singapore court move

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A Singapore court has approved a freeze on up to $3.5 billion of assets of the family behind collapsed Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, boosting the prospect of debt recovery from the former oil trading empire that counts some of the world's biggest banks among its creditors. Hin Leong was wound up in March after failing in a year-long effort to restructure more than $3 billion in debts after the COVID-19-led oil crash laid bare huge losses. Founder Lim Oon Kuin admitted in a court document last year to directing the company not to disclose hundreds of millions of dollars in losses over several years.

  • Canadian Banks Lean on Capital Markets With Loan Growth Muted

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s banks are relying on their capital-markets divisions to crank out profit growth while their core lending businesses remain hampered by the country’s delayed reopening.Bank of Montreal kicks off the fiscal second-quarter reporting season on Wednesday, with Canada’s six largest banks projected to post adjusted earnings that more than doubled from a year earlier, according to analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That’s mostly because profit in the year-earlier period plunged as the lenders set aside record amounts of capital to absorb defaults they were bracing for. Compared with the fiscal first quarter, the banks’ adjusted earnings are expected to fall 8.4% on average.While a wave of pandemic-related loan losses has largely failed to materialize, the banks haven’t seen much lending growth either. Canada’s hot housing market has bolstered mortgage businesses, but the country’s slower vaccination rollout and prolonged lockdowns have held back business loans as well as spending on high-margin consumer credit cards.“As the economy comes back in the fall and into next year, that’s going to be beneficial in terms of a lot of those business lines, and you’re going to see more business-loan growth over the balance of this year and into next year,” Mike Clare, who helps manage C$1.8 billion ($1.5 billion) as a portfolio manager at Brompton Group in Toronto, said in an interview. Brompton has shares of all of Canada’s Big Six banks. “Mortgages have been strong, but some other areas of consumer loans have been a bit weaker.”The banks’ capital-markets units have helped fill the void, generating record profits as volatile markets kept their trading desks humming and cash-seeking corporations turned to them for equity and debt sales.Canadian merger-and-acquisition activity got off to a record start this year, adding an infusion of advisory fees to continued strong results from trading and capital-raising. Capital markets-related revenue for the Big Six may increase 11% from the first quarter, Paul Holden, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, estimated in a note to clients.Also hampering the main lending businesses are persistently low interest rates, which are keeping margins tight. Long-term interest rates have risen this year, and the trend should eventually help the banks’ earnings. But net interest margins -- the difference between what banks make from lending to borrowers and what they pay depositers -- should remain “flattish” this quarter, putting the onus on banks to keep costs in check, Holden said.“This is another quarter where expense management will grab a lot of attention due to challenging net interest income trends,” Holden said in the note. “We expect management teams will tightly control fixed expenses while variable compensation will likely show upward pressure due to strong capital-markets results” and rising share prices.The S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index gained 21% this year through Monday, with Bank of Montreal up 28% and National Bank of Canada rising 31%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morgan Stanley CEO Sees Fed Hiking Before His Economists Predict

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin tapering its bond buying toward the end of this year and start raising interest rates in early 2022, faster than the Wall Street bank’s own economists forecast.“My personal view is rates are likely to rise in the early part of next year, and not in 2023 which is currently the projection,” Gorman said at an online conference in Tokyo Tuesday. “The Federal Reserve will be driven by whatever their numbers tell them. I am just giving you my opinion.”Morgan Stanley’s U.S. economists, led by Ellen Zentner, currently expect the Fed to start slowing its asset purchases from April 2022 and to keep rates on hold until the third quarter of 2023. Gorman said for now the Fed remains cautious and doesn’t think there will be long-term inflation pressure. Yet signs of inflation are rising, he said.“After many years of no inflation we clearly see price increases,” the Wall Street CEO said. “It’s beginning to get people’s attention.”The question for now is whether price pressures are short-term, or signal more fundamental changes in the economy as it rebounds from the pandemic.“Increasingly people are starting to think it may be more structural, long term. If that is the case, the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates at some point,” he said.Gorman added that he is very confident about the U.S. recovery, as consumer and corporate balance sheets are strong. He urged Japan to embrace immigration to boost economic growth, in response to questions at the Nikkei Financial conference in Tokyo.Morgan Stanley’s CEO and economists have divided before only for Gorman to be proved right. In early 2015, he said he would “put good money” on the Fed lifting rates that year. At the time, Zentner’s team was forecasting a 2016 hike.The Fed ended up tightening monetary policy in December 2015.(Adds Morgan Stanley economists throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stadium Bonds for NFL Raiders Struggle Even as Vegas Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- A bond-financed stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders continues to show signs of struggling, even with a bounce-back in tourism to support the debt.Clark County, Nevada, which is home to the gambling hub city of Las Vegas, is expected to draw on its debt service reserve fund Tuesday to make a payment associated with the $645 million of municipal bonds sold in 2018 for the stadium, according to S&P Global Ratings and a regulatory filing.This is the county’s second such withdrawal in six months, typically one of the early signs of a project facing financial trouble. It comes even as cities like Las Vegas reopen their economies as more Americans are vaccinated. The drop in tourism has rippled through the $3.9 trillion municipal-bond market given that taxes on hotel stays often help repay bonds sold for convention centers and sports facilities like the Raiders stadium.Clark County had enjoyed the benefits of a strong tourism industry before the pandemic, with hotel occupancy rates that were higher than the national average, according to bond documents from 2018. When the debt was initially sold, S&P said that county officials anticipated hotel room taxes would cover stadium bond debt service payments through maturity in 2048.The county also made a reserve withdrawal in November to make a December 2020 debt payment, citing the decline in tourism to Las Vegas. The bonds are repaid through hotel room taxes, and the county also backs the debt.Related: NFL Raiders Muni-Financed Stadium Debt Shows Sign of StrainThe Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported that tourism in March 2021 was the highest since February of last year, with more than 2.2 visitors, a 45% jump month over month. While hotel occupancy rose to 55.5%, that’s still 36 percentage points below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the data show. Weekend occupancy rates were stronger, a sign of strong demand for leisure travel.Las Vegas is being affected by a slow comeback in conference and convention activity, said Eric Kazatsky, municipal strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. He said the recovery may take time as people and companies get comfortable with business travel again.“I don’t think that business is going away,” he said.The county is planning to use an estimated $11.7 million from a reserve fund sub-account to help make an $18.6 million principal and interest payment due June 1, the filing said.Room tax collections were insufficient to make the debt payment, according to Erik Pappa, a spokesperson for Clark County. An estimated $54.4 million is expected to remain in the reserve fund after the withdrawal, he said.“Fortunately, the financing for the Stadium Authority bonds included the funding of a debt service reserve fund to weather economic declines like the one Las Vegas is currently experiencing due to the pandemic,” according to the statement.If the county does end up needing to back the bonds, any financial blow to Clark County will be eased by an infusion of federal aid for municipalities from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan. Clark County is allocated $440 million of aid, according to the Treasury Department.S&P noted in a May 24 report that the withdrawal isn’t an event of default. It doesn’t affect S&P’s investment-grade credit rating on the bonds.Li Yang, an analyst for S&P, said that municipalities are starting to see a recovery in tourism that’s still a “work in progress” as more people are vaccinated. The revenues associated with that often come in on a lag, so it may take months for cities to reap the financial benefits of that, he said.“A lot of the recovery has yet to be seen,” he said.Related: Oakland’s Baseball Future Hangs on a Waterfront Stadium Deal(Adds analyst comments in seventh and 14th paragraphs, and county spokesperson comment in 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lordstown Motors Drops After Earnings Stoke Case for Skepticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. shares tumbled after the electric-vehicle company cut its full-year production expectations for its Endurance pickup truck and said it will need outside capital.The stock fell as much as 19% in New York, on top of losing more than half its value this year through Monday’s close. The company’s report prompted analysts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to cut their price targets.Risks have increased in the wake of the company’s report, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney. He cut Lordstown shares to neutral in April due in part to the additional risks of ramping up production and the increasingly competitive landscape, and both factors are occurring “in a more material way than we had expected.”Among the threats was Ford Motor Co.’s announcement of plans for an electric model of its flagship F-150 pickup “at a very competitive price point,” Delaney said.The results highlighted concern about Lordstown’s ability to meet its financial targets, Delaney said. The company increased its forecast for 2021 operating expenses, citing “Covid-related and industry-wide related issues” as it progresses toward its deadline for the start of production.“We do need additional capital to execute on our plans,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns said in a statement, which forecast that liquidity would dwindle to $50 million to $75 million by year-end from $587 million as of March 31. “We believe we have several opportunities to raise capital in various forms and have begun those discussions.”“I don’t think we’ve ever considered selling the company,” Burns told analysts in response to a question during the company’s earnings call on Monday. “But we are in discussions with a few strategics -- large strategic investors that of course would bring something a lot more than funding.”Without outside capital, said Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, the company’s target for year-end gross cash balance could fall below the minimum needed to run the business at the scale he had anticipated. “While there is some glimmer of strategic value, we believe investors are exposed to outsized company and market risk,” he wrote.Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $8 from $10, while Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $8 from $12. Lordstown has two buy, two hold and three sell ratings with an average price target of $8.73, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The company is holding an event dubbed “Lordstown Week” at its Lordstown, Ohio facility during the week of June 21 that it says will showcase its plant, vehicle, technologies and strategy to investors and customers. Goldman’s Delaney expects the event could be a positive catalyst for the company.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Federal Reserve is likely to create a digital currency: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius weighs in on the likeliness of the Federal Reserve creating a digital currency.

  • As interest rates hit bottom, debt does matter, says Barclays

    With global borrowing costs probably as low as they can go, high debt levels will start to matter more in coming years, a Barclays study found, highlighting Brazil as the country at greatest risk of a hit to growth and debt sustainability. Barclays' annual Equity Gilt study, released on Tuesday, contradicts the debt-doesn't-matter thesis, championed by several high-profile economists, prescribing countries should spend big to lift economies from the COVID-19 funk -- a reversal of the long-held wisdom that high indebtedness is risky. While acknowledging that the interest rate decline since the 2008 crisis had cushioned countries against rising debt, the study warned the cycle was turning, as interest rates hit the so-called effective lower bound, the point beyond which policy easing does more harm than good.