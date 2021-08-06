U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,437.80
    +8.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,222.41
    +158.16 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,832.40
    -62.72 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    -0.58 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -45.10 (-2.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2890
    +0.0720 (+5.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2660
    +0.5130 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,910.73
    +2,695.24 (+6.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.30
    +57.66 (+5.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 7, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI): (a) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your DiDi investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/didi-global-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

DiDi purports to be the world’s largest mobility technology platform. The Company claims to be the “go-to brand in China for shared mobility,” offering a range of services including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, and hitch.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi sold about 316.8 million ADSs in its IPO for $14 per share, raising nearly $4.5 billion in new capital.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) stated that it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked DiDi to stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.87, or approximately 5.3%, to close at $15.53 per share on July 2, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, DiDi reported that the CAC ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the “DiDi Chuxing” app because it “collect[ed] personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations.” Though users who previously downloaded the app could continue to use it, DiDi stated that “the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China.”

On July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that the CAC had asked the Company as early as three months prior to the IPO to postpone the offering because of national security concerns and to “conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $3.04 per share, or 19.6%, to close at $12.49 per share on July 6, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, the Company’s stock was trading as low as $12.06 per share, a nearly 14% decline from the $14 per share IPO price.

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that DiDi’s apps did not comply with applicable laws and regulations governing privacy protection and the collection of personal information; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur scrutiny from the Cyberspace Administration of China; (3) that the CAC had already warned DiDi to delay its IPO to conduct a self-examination of its network security; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, DiDi’s apps were reasonably likely to be taken down from app stores in China, which would have an adverse effect on its financial results and operations; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi ADSs pursuant or traceable to the IPO and/or securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 7, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Didi Weighs Giving Up Data Control to Appease Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is weighing giving up control of its most valuable data as part of efforts to resolve a Chinese regulatory probe into the aftermath of its controversial U.S. initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.The ride-hailing giant has put forth a number of proposals to appease the powerful internet industry overseer, including ceding management of its data to a private third party, the people said, asking not to be identified talking about internal del

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Surging Today

    The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter and slightly higher than Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $0.7 million. "With a large market and significant growth ahead of us, we see great opportunity for further value creation with our focus on strategic sales," Microvision CEO Sumit Sharma said on the company's investor call.

  • Why the Nasdaq's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Just Charged Up

    The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun. As of just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, even though just about every other major market benchmark was up on the day. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks got a lift on favorable earnings and other factors, and below, we'll look more closely at some of the most popular companies in the space.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Is Fastly Stock a Buy After Cratering?

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) have cratered recently, falling more than 60% from highs earlier this year and a total of 54% year to date. Fastly's recently announced second-quarter results provide investors with a timely look into the company's business.

  • Why Robinhood’s stock was destined for the ‘meme treatment’

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the July jobs reports and Robinhood after stockholders filed to sell 97.9 million shares over time.

  • Novavax data shows four-fold jump in antibody levels via booster shots

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Novavax's latest earnings report as well as the company's latest vaccine research.&nbsp;

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • Beyond Meat’s Q2 loss, Shake Shack tops estimates, DraftKings raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: Beyond Meat lowering its Q3 outlook after reporting mixed earnings, Shake Shack topping estimates as restaurants gain more customer traffic, Carvana delivering its first quarterly profit, DraftKings raising guidance, and Virgin Galactic Q2 earnings falling short of estimates.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Daniel Sundheim. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Sundheim’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Daniel Sundheim. Daniel Sundheim founded D1 Capital Partners […]

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Artificial intelligence systems have become a critical ingredient in the tech sector's recipe for growth, with applications that help boost the capabilities of everything from search engines to autonomous vehicles. Investors looking to profit from the ever-increasing use of AI might want to take a close look at companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

  • BigCommerce Holdings' (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shareholders Are Down 24% On Their Shares

    BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIGC ) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 47...

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.