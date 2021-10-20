U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,537.62
    +17.99 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,642.15
    +184.84 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,137.01
    +7.92 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,294.31
    +18.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.62
    +0.66 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    +16.60 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.60 (+2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1659
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1500
    -0.2100 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,359.44
    +2,960.20 (+4.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,544.91
    +64.11 (+4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming October 26, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired HyreCar Inc. (“HyreCar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYRE) securities between May 14, 2021 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your HyreCar investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/hyrecar-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 10, 2021, after the market closed, HyreCar announced financial results for second quarter 2021, reporting net losses of $9.3 million compared to losses of $3.8 million in the prior year period. The Company also disclosed that it had incurred higher costs of revenue “primarily [due to] additional insurance claims of $2.8 million . . . and incidental payments incurred prior to March 31, 2021 in excess of the reserves and accruals.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell 50% to close at $9.85 per share on August 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HyreCar had materially understated its insurance reserves; (2) HyreCar had systematically failed to pay valid insurance claims incurred prior to the Class Period; (3) HyreCar had incurred significant expenses transitioning to its new third-party insurance claims administrator and processing claims incurred from prior periods; (4) HyreCar had failed to appropriately price risk in its insurance products and was experiencing elevated claims incidence as a result; (5) HyreCar had been forced to dramatically reform its claims underwriting, policies, and procedures in response to unacceptably high claims severity and customer complaints; and as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HyreCar securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 26, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Pinterest Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Look For

    Investors will be laser-focused on Pinterest's monthly-active-user trends when it reports Q3 earnings.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • Novavax vaccine delays slump stock, Abbott Labs raises guidance, Biogen beats Q3 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung and Julie Hyman break down how Novavax, Biogen, and Abbott Labs are faring in Wednesday’s market

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Why IBM's Non-GAAP Reporting Isn't as Bad as People Are Saying

    A big-time fund chief says Big Blue isn't nearly as profitable as the featured figures imply, but there's a good reason.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • After FedEx's Warning, What Can Investors Expect From UPS?

    FedEx's (NYSE: FDX) earnings shocked the market in late September, and there's a real fear that UPS (NYSE: UPS) will follow suit when it reports results on Oct. 26. A lot is going on, so here's a brief summation of what investors need to look out for when UPS shares its third-quarter earnings. The key number to focus on is the U.S. domestic package segment profit margin.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Hedge Funds Are Coming Back To Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • 4 Surefire Stocks to Buy in the Next Bear Market

    Investors often fear bear markets. But as much as we enjoy bull markets, we also need to embrace the bumpy periods too as part and parcel of how the markets work. We can learn to appreciate these periods by having a solidly diversified portfolio of stocks that work for us in different investing environments -- and by using bear markets to identify companies with strong, long-term opportunities that should soar when the bull comes back.

  • 11 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of cryptocurrencies, and go directly to read the 5 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Over the past few years, hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to cryptocurrency. FTX, […]

  • Nasdaq Q3 Results Surpass Street’s Expectations

    Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) has delivered better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021, benefitting from the expansion of the listed issuer base in the Corporate Platforms segment and strong performance of the marketplace and connectivity platforms. Nasdaq is a multinational financial services corporation that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. (See Nasdaq stock charts on TipRanks) Adjusted earnings increased 16% year-over-year to $1.78 per share, topping the Street est

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Western Digital

    Back in February, I compared Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), two of the world's leading manufacturers of memory chips and data storage devices. At the time, I declared that Micron's clearer path toward a long-term recovery made it a better investment. Western Digital fared slightly better with a price decline of nearly 20%.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathHate-Speech