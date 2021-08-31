U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,521.54
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,368.78
    -31.06 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,252.68
    -13.21 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.49
    +8.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.70
    -0.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0150 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9900
    +0.1050 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,248.20
    -918.84 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.21
    +12.62 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 20, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Global, Inc. (“Coinbase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement for the resale of up to 114.8 million shares, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the “Offering”).

If you suffered a loss on your Coinbase investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/coinbase-global-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. The Offering materials stated that Coinbase is “powered by a robust backend technology system” and that it had “grown quickly and in a capital-efficient manner since [its] founding.”

On May 17, 2021, Coinbase announced a $1.25 billion convertible bond sale. Forbes.com noted that “[i]nvestors were also likely surprised by the timing of the issue, considering that Coinbase just went public in mid-April via a direct listing (which doesn’t involve issuing new shares or raising capital), signaling that it didn’t require cash.”

On this news, Coinbase’s stock fell $9.24, or 3.7%, to close at $239.00 per share on May 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 19, 2021, Coinbase announced technical problems, including “delays…due to network congestion” affecting those who wanted to withdraw their money.

On this news, Coinbase’s stock price fell $14.20, or 6%, to close at $224.80 per share on May 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering, you may move the Court no later than September 20, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lotus Is Getting Money From NIO. What It Means for Ferrari and Porsche.

    The Chinese EV maker NIO has invested in Lotus, which is controlled by Geely. It appears even high-end sports cars will eventually go electric.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Was Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), a company specializing in app installation software, were flying higher today after it was announced it's being added to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Finance, Digital Turbine has a float of almost 87 million shares; that's the supply of shares out there to be bought and sold. When a stock is added to an index, like Digital Turbine to the S&P MidCap 400 index, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) begin purchasing shares so they can keep tracking the index's performance.

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares jut got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Why Shares of Chico's FAS Were Tumbling Today

    Shares of Chico's FAS (NYSE: CHS) plummeted 17% in morning trading Tuesday after the women's apparel retailer reported second-quarter earnings. In fact, virtually all apparel retailers are in the red today, and it could have to do with rising inflation, a difficult labor market, lingering supply chain disruptions, and a belief among the biggest retailers that the impacts from the pandemic (both bad and good) will be permanent.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks has become quite tricky, especially after investors rotated from growth stocks to value stocks in February. Since then, while some growth stocks seem to have recovered most of their losses, many others are trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs. The latter category includes several fundamentally strong companies with a solid competitive advantage that can be attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy?

    Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) stock price dropped to its lowest levels in over three months after the company released its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 30. The video conferencing software company beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its guidance for the third quarter slightly missed analysts' profit expectations and hinted at a post-pandemic slowdown.

  • 3 Big Names That Have Invested in the Cannabis Industry

    When the U.S. government eventually legalizes marijuana, there will undoubtedly be a lot more businesses looking to expand into the growing industry. The current federal ban on pot means that large companies with robust logistical abilities don't generally see the point of getting involved, since marijuana can't cross state lines. Among the most notable names that have already gained exposure to the cannabis industry are Altria Group (NYSE: MO), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCU.F).

  • Zoom shares decline after Q3 sales forecast disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Zoom's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Why Zoom Video Stock Is Cratering Today

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were tumbling this morning after the company reported its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results late yesterday. While the popular video calling platform beat analysts' consensus revenue and earnings estimates, investors appear disappointed that customer growth is slowing. Zoom reported revenue of $1.02 billion, up 54% from the year-ago quarter and beating analysts' consensus estimate of $991 million.

  • The meme stock moment turns (unofficially) one, welcomes new class of tickers

    GameStop and AMC are still hot, but the lesser meme names are being replaced by a new class one year after Roaring Kitty's seminal tweet.

  • Buy Virgin Galactic Stock Because 250,000 People Want to Go to Space. (And Can Afford It.)

    Jefferies analyst Greg Konrad is excited about space tourism. And he is recommending his clients buy Virgin Galactic shares to profit from the new market.

  • What You Need To Know About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s (NYSE:FCX) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( NYSE:FCX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Have $300? 2 Ridiculously Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In a market where high valuations  are increasingly becoming the norm, finding stocks trading at reasonable prices isn't always easy. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has enjoyed remarkable growth in revenue and share price throughout the pandemic. Pinterest's image search-and-share business model has made it a popular choice with an increasingly broad audience, from everyday consumers looking for inspiration to global brands seeking to expand their customer base through targeted ads.

  • 3 Stocks Off Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    The stock market keeps hitting news highs, but many shares that took off in the wild ride of 2020 are now falling back to earth. Corrections can look scary to investors, but if you pick companies with strong fundamentals and a solid long-term outlook, they may well provide a better journey ahead. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are all trading below their all-time highs as the market becomes more subdued.