Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
·3 min read

Investors with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 16, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) securities between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Ocugen investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/ocugen-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Ocugen is a biopharmaceutical company. Pursuant to an agreement with Bharat Biotech, Ocugen has the exclusive right to develop, manufacture, and commercialize COVAXIN, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

On June 10, 2021, Ocugen announced that it would submit a biologics license application (“BLA”) for COVAXIN, which has a longer approval process than an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) application, and that it anticipated conducting an additional clinical trial to support the submission.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.62 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.69 per share on June 10, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the information submitted to the FDA was insufficient to support an EUA, (2) Ocugen would not file an Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ocugen securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 16, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


