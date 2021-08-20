U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming September 20, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Global, Inc. (“Coinbase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement for the resale of up to 114.8 million shares, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the “Offering”).

If you suffered a loss on your Coinbase investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/coinbase-global-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. The Offering materials stated that Coinbase is “powered by a robust backend technology system” and that it had “grown quickly and in a capital-efficient manner since [its] founding.”

On May 17, 2021, Coinbase announced a $1.25 billion convertible bond sale. Forbes.com noted that “[i]nvestors were also likely surprised by the timing of the issue, considering that Coinbase just went public in mid-April via a direct listing (which doesn’t involve issuing new shares or raising capital), signaling that it didn’t require cash.”

On this news, Coinbase’s stock fell $9.24, or 3.7%, to close at $239.00 per share on May 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 19, 2021, Coinbase announced technical problems, including “delays…due to network congestion” affecting those who wanted to withdraw their money.

On this news, Coinbase’s stock price fell $14.20, or 6%, to close at $224.80 per share on May 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase’s platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering, you may move the Court no later than September 20, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com


