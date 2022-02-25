U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,256.25
    -27.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,998.00
    -158.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,831.25
    -135.25 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.40
    -13.10 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.50
    +2.69 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.00
    -9.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.28 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1221
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.32
    -0.70 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3422
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2530
    -0.2240 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,884.83
    +3,677.92 (+10.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.91
    +85.78 (+10.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,303.26
    +332.44 (+1.28%)
     

Glass Alternative Materials Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 14.8 Bn by 2031, says TMR

·6 min read

- Substantial adoption of polycarbonate materials in multiple industries to strengthen revenue streams in glass alternative materials market

- Demand for low-cost alternatives to glass for medical devices, electronic components, and automotive to generate lucrative opportunities; Asia Pacific to witness massive avenue for growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ease of manufacture and transportation, along with affordability, has propelled the demand for glass alternative materials in the building & construction industry. Healthcare, electronics, and automotive are some of the other industries that benefit from performance characteristics, thereby driving lucrative gains to producers of glass alternative materials. The global glass alternative materials market is projected to advance at CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2021–2031.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

Companies in the value chain are benefitting from the rise in demand for glass alternative materials in the automotive industry. Producers in the glass alternative materials market are able to vary the colors, tints, finishes, and designs to meet customized applications, which thus is providing value-grab opportunities in the glass alternative materials market. The fact that they are lightweight have generated attention among vehicle manufacturers.

Acrylic products are gaining popularity in end-use industries in the glass alternative materials market. The adoption is underpinned by the growing availability of products with attractive optical clarity, ease of machining, and colors. They are particularly popular as alternative to glass windows. In addition, glass alternative materials have gained attention due to their better surface quality and splendid resistance to extreme temperatures.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84296

Key Findings of Glass Alternative Materials Market Study

  • Uptake in Building & Construction Industry Expanding Market Size: Rise in demand for glass alternative materials notably polycarbonates and acrylics for commercial and residential constructions has augmented the size of the market. New revenue streams in the glass alternative materials stem from the rapid pace of urbanization and rise in commercial construction activities. Of note, customers are adopting the products in renovation of existing buildings meant for commercial spaces. Transparent wood and polymers are also being used to develop cost-effective products for the emerging markets.

  • Polycarbonate Materials High on Adoption: The glass alternative materials market has expanded in size steadily from the abundant demand for polycarbonates, find the authors of the TMR report. The material type held the leading market share in 2020. Polycarbonates have gained popularity in wide range of building components, such as door, window, interior, and partitions in living rooms and in several of the architectural projects. Their higher strength than glass, remarkable structural support, on-site design flexibility have enabled businesses in end-use industries to meet the performance requirements in several residential building applications.

Get Covid 19 Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=84296

Glass Alternative Materials Market: Key Drivers

  • Construction of new residential buildings and renovation of old commercial buildings have gathered momentum in developing economies. This has spurred the demand for cost-effective alternatives to glass materials.

  • Focus of governments in emerging economies to promote affordable housing schemes notably in developing economies is driving the evolution of the glass alternative materials market.

Glass Alternative Materials Market: Key Regional Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific held a major share of the glass alternative materials in 2020, and is projected to account for a sizable revenue share. The regional market is projected to advance at more than 6.6% during the forecast period.

  • The Europe glass alternative materials market is expected to witness lucrative avenues in the next few years. The growth is driven by substantial uptake of the products especially in the automotive industry. Germany held a major share of the regional market in 2020.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84296

Glass Alternative Materials Market: Key Players

Prominent players in the glass alternative materials market are Palram Industries Ltd., Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise Co., Ltd., Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd, Aristech Surfaces LLC, Sun Acrylam Private Limited, Arkema Group, Elastin International Corp, Lucite International, 3A Composites GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Trinseo S.A., and Covestro AG.

Global Glass Alternative Materials Market: Segmentation

Glass Alternative Materials Market, by Type

  • Acrylic

  • Polycarbonate

  • Transparent Wood

  • Others (Polymers)

Glass Alternative Materials Market, by Light Transmission

  • Up To 80%

  • >80%-90%

  • >90%

Glass Alternative Materials Market, by Application

  • Visual Application

  • Automotive

  • Electronic

  • Construction

  • Medical Devices

  • Aviation

  • Energy

Glass Alternative Materials Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84296

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-market.html

Glass Cleaning Chemicals Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/glass-cleaning-chemicals-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/glass-alternative-materials-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-alternative-materials-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-14-8-bn-by-2031--says-tmr-301489988.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMacron Says He Had Frank, Quick Talk with Putin: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth afte

  • 2 Crushed Commerce Stocks Are Making Big Comebacks After Hours Thursday

    Shares of Block finished the regular session up 7% after having dropped as much as 7% early in the day. After hours, Block added another 23% gain as investors liked what they saw in the company's fourth-quarter financial report . Block's results were impressive.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMacron Says He Had Frank, Quick Talk with Putin: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pa

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • Square Stock Reverses Up As Earnings Top Estimates Amid Afterpay Acquisition

    SQ stock fell at first as December-quarter results topped estimates, but shares reversed sharply higher amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Tech stocks ‘are way oversold,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market and tech stocks are adjusting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, how tech stocks are oversold, and supply chain moderation ahead of technology and semiconductor demands.

  • Here's Why Bandwidth Shares Dropped More Than 30% on Thursday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by about 0.3%, the  S&P 500 finished 1.5% higher, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq popped by 3.3%. Despite the general outperformance of technology stocks, though, cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) had a terrible day as its shares fell by 32.1%. In fact, the last time Bandwidth's share price was this low was in 2018.

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • Coinbase beats Q4 earnings expectations, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest quarterly earnings for Coinbase.&nbsp;

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Zscaler stock drops after forecast outlook range dips below Street view

    Zscaler Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company forecast an earnings range that dipped below Wall Street expectations following a rally in the regular session.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us on the line today are Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman; Maggie Wu, chief financial officer; Toby Xu, deputy chief financial officer. In the fourth quarter of 2021, China's GDP grew 4%, while total retail sales rose 3% year over year.