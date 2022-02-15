Glass Box Modernizes the Private Stock Offering Process -- Making It Possible for Emerging Companies To Develop, Advertise and Complete a Capital Raise From a Single Hub

Glass Box Agency

The Glass Box Offering Portal System Facilitates Equity and Debt Offerings from $1,000,000 - $50,000,000+

Glass Box Modernizes the Private Stock Offering Process

IRVINE, CA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TODAY, the GLASS BOX companies have unveiled the first of its kind digital stock offering platform.

The Glass Box platform offers both private and public companies the ability to:

develop fully compliant securities offerings in a digital format, qualify investors to participate in those offerings, accept and track subscriptions in those offerings, apply to have securities included in those offerings electronically registered (so they can appear on investor brokerage statements), and seamlessly broadcast those offerings to each company’s existing network of investors, the Glass Box network of investors, and accredited investors across the internet via integrated press and social media campaigns.

With the Glass Box Offering Portal System, it is now possible for companies to complete in just a few days what has historically taken a matter of months.

Video PR: https://youtu.be/O4-SYPYlfdo

“We are thrilled to be bringing to market a platform that can help emerging companies take full advantage of modern securities laws, and more efficiently raise capital,” said President and Founder of Glass Box Law, Steve Gribben.

“Only since the passage of the Jumpstart Our Businesses Act in 2015, has it been possible for private securities offerings targeted toward accredited investors to be broadly advertised. And prior to the development of Glass Box platform, there really wasn’t a true turn-key solution that could help issuers fully capitalize on this rule change.”

Glass Box expects to give today’s most innovative companies direct access to capital from individual accredited investors, family offices, venture funds, and other institutions that may have otherwise been beyond their reach.

About Glass Box: Located in Irvine, California, the Glass Box companies bring together a unique suite of services to help both public and private companies raise capital and maintain investor communications.

Glass Box Law ( www.glassboxlaw.com ) – As a licensed law firm, Glass Box Law assists issuers in the development of legally compliant digital stock offerings.

Glass Box Agency ( www.glassboxagency.com ) – As a digital advertising agency focused on investor relations, Glass Box Agency helps both private and public companies to expand brand exposure and communicate with investors in the public market.

Glass Box MKT ( www.glassboxmkt.com ) – As a digital marketplace for emerging companies seeking to raise capital, Glass Box MKT makes it possible to access qualified investors across the internet at large.

To learn more about how the Glass Box companies can be of services, please view https://glassboxlaw.com/offeringcompanies/ or contact Glass Box at info@glassboxlaw.com .

