Glass fiber market to grow by 4.71% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising demand for glass fiber in the transportation industry will drive growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Fiber Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Fiber Market 2023-2027

Glass fiber market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., Ahlstrom Munksjo, CertainTeed, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Excel Glass Fiber Industries P Ltd., Fiber Tech Industries Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Thinh Phat Fiber Fiber Co. Ltd., and Lanxess AG among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-User, Application, and Region

To understand more about the glass fiber market, request a sample report

In 2017, the glass fiber market was valued at USD 11,661.38 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 5,146.17 million. The glass fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,894.34 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.93%, according to Technavio.

Glass fiber market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Glass fiber market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • 3B the fiberglass Co.: The company offers glass fiber to develop lightweight solutions that contribute significantly to reducing CO2 emissions.

  • AGY Holding Corp.: The company offers glass fiber with high stability and durability with the exception of sizing ingredients, inorganic, incombustible and will neither expand nor contract with moisture changes.

  • CertainTeed: The company offers glass fiber which is made from molten sand and recycled glass, rendering it naturally non-combustible.

  • China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.: The company offers glass fiber that can produce high-strength and density homogeneous composite panels.

  • China Jushi Co. Ltd.: The company offers glass fiber which has many characteristics such as electrical insulation, corrosion resistance, heat insulation, and is lightweight.

  • Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

  • Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • Excel Glass Fiber Industries P Ltd.

  • Fiber Tech Industries Inc.

  • Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

  • Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

  • Owens Corning

  • Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd.

  • Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

  • Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Glass fiber market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Increasing demand for glass fibers in construction

  • Rising demand for glass fibers in the transportation industry

  • An increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in the electronics sector

Key challenges:

  • Availability of substitutes

  • Health hazards associated with glass fibers

  • Disadvantages of glass fibers

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The glass fiber market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio -  Buy the report

What are the Key Data Covered in this glass fiber market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glass fiber market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the glass fiber market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the glass fiber market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glass fiber market vendors

Related reports:

  • The shape memory alloy market size is estimated to grow by USD 2142.28 million with a CAGR of 9.84% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (biomedical, automotive, A&D, and others), type (nickel-titanium, copper-based, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The fly ash market size is estimated to grow by USD 18,358.52 million with a CAGR of 6.45% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (portland cement, agriculture, road construction, fire bricks, and others), type (class F and class C), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Glass Fiber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

165

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,894.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.71

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 57%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., Ahlstrom Munksjo, CertainTeed, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Excel Glass Fiber Industries P Ltd., Fiber Tech Industries Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Thinh Phat Fiber Fiber Co. Ltd., and Lanxess AG

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global glass fiber market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Wind turbines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Composites - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Insulation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3B the fiberglass Co.

  • 12.4 AGY Holding Corp.

  • 12.5 Ahlstrom Munksjo

  • 12.6 CertainTeed

  • 12.7 China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 China Jushi Co. Ltd.

  • 12.9 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.

  • 12.10 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 12.11 Excel Glass Fiber industries P Ltd.

  • 12.12 Fiber Tech Industries Inc.

  • 12.13 Lanxess AG

  • 12.14 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Owens Corning

  • 12.17 Thinh Phat Fiber Fiber Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Glass Fiber Market 2023-2027
Global Glass Fiber Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-fiber-market-to-grow-by-4-71-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-rising-demand-for-glass-fiber-in-the-transportation-industry-will-drive-growth---technavio-301700217.html

SOURCE Technavio

