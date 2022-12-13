Glass fiber market to grow by 4.71% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising demand for glass fiber in the transportation industry will drive growth - Technavio
Glass fiber market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., Ahlstrom Munksjo, CertainTeed, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Excel Glass Fiber Industries P Ltd., Fiber Tech Industries Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Thinh Phat Fiber Fiber Co. Ltd., and Lanxess AG among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: End-User, Application, and Region
In 2017, the glass fiber market was valued at USD 11,661.38 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 5,146.17 million. The glass fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,894.34 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.93%, according to Technavio.
Glass fiber market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Glass fiber market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
3B the fiberglass Co.: The company offers glass fiber to develop lightweight solutions that contribute significantly to reducing CO2 emissions.
AGY Holding Corp.: The company offers glass fiber with high stability and durability with the exception of sizing ingredients, inorganic, incombustible and will neither expand nor contract with moisture changes.
CertainTeed: The company offers glass fiber which is made from molten sand and recycled glass, rendering it naturally non-combustible.
China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd.: The company offers glass fiber that can produce high-strength and density homogeneous composite panels.
China Jushi Co. Ltd.: The company offers glass fiber which has many characteristics such as electrical insulation, corrosion resistance, heat insulation, and is lightweight.
Chongqing Polycomp International Corp.
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
Excel Glass Fiber Industries P Ltd.
Fiber Tech Industries Inc.
Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.
Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.
Owens Corning
Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd.
Taishan Fiberglass Inc.
Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
Glass fiber market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Increasing demand for glass fibers in construction
Rising demand for glass fibers in the transportation industry
An increasing number of opportunities for textile glass fibers and glass fibers in the electronics sector
Key challenges:
Availability of substitutes
Health hazards associated with glass fibers
Disadvantages of glass fibers
The glass fiber market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the Key Data Covered in this glass fiber market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the glass fiber market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the glass fiber market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the glass fiber market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of glass fiber market vendors
Glass Fiber Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
165
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 3,894.34 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.71
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 57%
Key countries
US, China, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., Ahlstrom Munksjo, CertainTeed, China Beihai Fiberglass Co. Ltd., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Excel Glass Fiber Industries P Ltd., Fiber Tech Industries Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Revex Plasticisers Pvt Ltd., Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Thinh Phat Fiber Fiber Co. Ltd., and Lanxess AG
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
