U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.25
    -41.50 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,539.00
    -257.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,368.00
    -227.75 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,139.30
    -18.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.90
    +1.08 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.80
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1379
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.45
    +1.14 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6690
    +0.0890 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,786.07
    -803.46 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.97
    -25.76 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,571.77
    -39.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Glass Fiber Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 22.32 Bn by 2027 Due to Rise in Demand from Building & Construction Sector, Notes TMR Study

·5 min read

- Unique characteristics of glass fiber such as excellent resistance, low weight, and high strength are estimated to bring considerable growth prospects for the glass fiber market

- Expanding construction sector in numerous regions is likely to serve as growth booster for the glass fiber market

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The demand for glass fiber is rising in various industries, including automotive and construction sectors, and end users. This unprecedented demand from numerous sectors is expected to offer considerable growth opportunities to the glass fiber market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Glass fibers are materials created from fine fiber of glass, which is a non-crystalline material with a short-range network structure. The exceptional properties of glass fiber are expected to lead to substantial growth of the glass fiber market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted research on various aspects related to the glass fiber market. The analysts at TMR expect the global market for glass fiber to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The glass fiber market was valued at US$ 11.35 Bn in 2018 and anticipated to reach US$ 22.32 Bn by 2027.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4049

The building & construction sector will prove to be significant growth generator for the glass fiber market. Rising urbanization across various regions and emergence of smart cities are projected to serve as profitable growth prospects for the glass fiber market. The booming population is also the reason for the overall growth of the glass fiber market. Growing investments in R&D activities are likely to drive the glass fiber market.

Key Findings of Report

Rising Demand for E-glass Fiber to Drive Glass Fiber Market

The demand for e-glass fiber has increased extensively over the years. The high tensile strength of materials has attracted exponential demand. It is also used as the reinforcing phase in the material commonly known as fiberglass. Thus, the increasing demand for glass fiber among a considerable share of the populace will prove to be a significant growth generator.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=4049

Building & Construction Segment to Observe Growth Due to Rapid Urbanization

Emergence of smart cities and rapid urbanization in various regions have led to an increase in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. Based on these factors, the building and construction application segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Rising Popularity of Wind Turbines to Invite Profitable Growth

The popularity of wind turbines is expanding at a rapid rate. Wind turbines are used for generating electricity through wind. Government bodies of numerous countries are encouraging the use of renewable energy to generate electricity. The generation of electricity through wind turbines is one of the prominent methods of renewable energy. Thus, these factors prove to be profitable for the glass fiber market. Among the application segments, the wind turbine segment is prognosticated to prosper at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4049

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Major Glass Fiber Market

The ever-increasing building &construction sector in developing economies such as India and China coupled with growing urbanization will have a profound impact on the growth of the glass fiber market in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific held a share of 48% of the glass fiber market in 2018. The region is expected to follow a similar trend during this forecast period as well.

Some well-entrenched players in the glass fiber market are Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, and PPG Industries, Inc.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4049&ltype=S

The Global Glass Fibers Market has been segmented as presented below:

Glass Fibers Market: Product

  • E-Class Glass Fiber

  • Performance Glass Fiber

Glass Fibers Market: Application

  • Building & Construction

  • Transportation

  • Industrial

  • Consumer Goods

  • Wind Turbine

  • Others (Including Oil & Gas, etc.)

Glass Fibers Market: Regional Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Polyimide Fibers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyimide-fibers-market.html

Spandex Fibers Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/spandex-fibers-market.html

Natural Fiber Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/natural-fiber-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/glass-fibers-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-fiber-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-22-32-bn-by-2027-due-to-rise-in-demand-from-building--construction-sector-notes-tmr-study-301462422.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital

    In this article, we take a look at the 10 stocks to invest in today according to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robert Richards’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Invest in Today According to Robert Richards’ Heathbridge Capital. Heathbridge Capital […]

  • What happens to the stock market when interest rates rise?

    When interest rates increase, here's what historically has happened to the stock market.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Oil Jumps to 7-Year Highs Amid Supply Concerns and Drone Strikes

    Oil prices jumped to their highest levels since October, 2014 Tuesday amid geopolitical fears and multiple constraints on the physical market, as persistent hopes that the Omicron variant of coronavirus wouldn’t become a major drag on the world’s economic recovery. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 1.1% to $87.46 a barrel after peaking above the $88 mark Monday. The price of West Texas Intermediate was up 1.6% to $85.15 a barrel.

  • Ford's (NYSE:F) Turnaround Outpaces the Automotive Market

    After a long period of stagnation, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is hitting price levels not seen in years. It is evident that the company's plan for an EV turnaround is working, as Ford was the best performing automobile stock in 2021. The company is now worth over $100bn, the largest market cap in its rich history.

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • Surging Bond Yields Send Nasdaq Futures Tumbling: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields surged, Nasdaq 100 Index futures tumbled and global stocks were dragged down by concern that central banks will have to raise rates sooner than expected.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateSurging Bond Yields Send

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    These three top growth names are already down a lot and trade at fair prices, but could become really huge bargains if the market falls more amid rising interest rates.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Techs Dive As Treasury Yield Hits 2-Year High; Apple, Qualcomm Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures fell Tuesday morning, along with S&P 500 futures and especially Nasdaq futures, as the 10-year Treasury yield spiked to a fresh two-year high. The stock market rally is set to undercut key levels once again. The stock market rally is still standing, but is bruised and wobbly.

  • Why Loopring's Cryptocurrency Is Plummeting Today

    The price of Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) is rapidly falling in Monday's trading. The token was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24 hours as of 4:15 p.m ET amid sell-off pressures for the broader cryptocurrency market. With a market capitalization of roughly $1.6 billion, Loopring ranks as the 71st largest token by market cap and is a fairly small cryptocurrency compared to top players in the space.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Goldman Sachs profit misses estimates on weak equity trading

    Goldman's trading unit reported a lower profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to last year as a more stable economy resulted in less volatility and fewer swings in financial markets. Goldman, however, reported a 45% jump in investment banking revenue to $3.80 billion as its top rainmakers raked in record fees from advising on some of the largest mergers, initial public offerings and deals involving special purpose acquisition companies. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $11.76 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares?

    Every investor in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRPT ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • China to Curb Purchases of U.S. Farm Goods, Fitch Solutions Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Relations between the U.S. and China are set to remain strained, which could prompt Beijing to continue diversifying its imports of agricultural goods and keep America’s share low, according to Fitch Solutions. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arre