Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America| Driven by Reduced Construction Time & Cost| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market size is expected to grow by USD 600.55 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.16% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The significant increase in the demand for GFRC in construction, transportation, and electronics and electrical industries will facilitate the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market: Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving the global glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market growth is the reduced construction time and cost. Reduction in time also results in a reduction of human labor, which leads to cost-saving. Unlike cast-in-situ construction, precast uses fewer resources such as cement, fiber reinforcement, water, energy, and human labor, thereby generating less waste in the factory and construction sites. Precast construction allows parts of an entire building to be made even before the completion of the foundation for the same. Improved quality and productivity, shortened construction time, and reduced waste generation makes this type of construction method cheaper, making it preferable for end-users. Such factors will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Also, the increased use of GFRC in the construction industry is one of the key GFRC market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The following key factors drive the growth in investments made in the residential sector:

Demographics : Countries having a youth population in the majority will generate more demand for housing units. For instance, countries such as Malaysia, with most of its population aged between 16 and 60 years, will create a demand for numerous housing units in the coming years due to rapid urbanization.

Economy : In broad terms, if the nation's economy is slow, the global real estate business will follow suit in that country.

Government policies: Government incentives or subsidies temporarily boost the global real estate business. The reduction in tax credits helps to increase the customer's confidence in the sector.

Some of the key Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Players:

The glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd

BarChip Pty Ltd.

BCM GRC Ltd.

Chiltern GRC Ltd.

Dalian Shantai New Industrial Co. Ltd.

Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies

Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari

Fishstone Studio Inc.

Formglas Products Ltd.

GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd.

Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd.

Pennine Stone Ltd.

Shanghai Zhuoou Building Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd.

Smooth On Inc.

SureCrete Design Products

Ibstock Telling

Betofiber AS

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Commercial construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

Civil and other infrastructure construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 600.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.2 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd, BarChip Pty Ltd., BCM GRC Ltd., Chiltern GRC Ltd., Dalian Shantai New Industrial Co. Ltd., Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies, Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari, Fishstone Studio Inc., Formglas Products Ltd., GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd., Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd., Pennine Stone Ltd., Shanghai Zhuoou Building Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd., Smooth On Inc., SureCrete Design Products, Ibstock Telling, and Betofiber AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

