Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America| Driven by Reduced Construction Time & Cost| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market size is expected to grow by USD 600.55 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.16% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The significant increase in the demand for GFRC in construction, transportation, and electronics and electrical industries will facilitate the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Analysis Report by Application (Commercial construction, Residential construction, and Civil and other infrastructure construction) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-gfrc-market-industry-analysis

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market: Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving the global glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market growth is the reduced construction time and cost. Reduction in time also results in a reduction of human labor, which leads to cost-saving. Unlike cast-in-situ construction, precast uses fewer resources such as cement, fiber reinforcement, water, energy, and human labor, thereby generating less waste in the factory and construction sites. Precast construction allows parts of an entire building to be made even before the completion of the foundation for the same. Improved quality and productivity, shortened construction time, and reduced waste generation makes this type of construction method cheaper, making it preferable for end-users. Such factors will drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Also, the increased use of GFRC in the construction industry is one of the key GFRC market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The following key factors drive the growth in investments made in the residential sector:

  • Demographics: Countries having a youth population in the majority will generate more demand for housing units. For instance, countries such as Malaysia, with most of its population aged between 16 and 60 years, will create a demand for numerous housing units in the coming years due to rapid urbanization.

  • Economy: In broad terms, if the nation's economy is slow, the global real estate business will follow suit in that country.

  • Government policies: Government incentives or subsidies temporarily boost the global real estate business. The reduction in tax credits helps to increase the customer's confidence in the sector.

To know about other drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Players:

The glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd

  • BarChip Pty Ltd.

  • BCM GRC Ltd.

  • Chiltern GRC Ltd.

  • Dalian Shantai New Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies

  • Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari

  • Fishstone Studio Inc.

  • Formglas Products Ltd.

  • GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd.

  • Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd.

  • Pennine Stone Ltd.

  • Shanghai Zhuoou Building Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd.

  • Smooth On Inc.

  • SureCrete Design Products

  • Ibstock Telling

  • Betofiber AS

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Commercial construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Residential construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Civil and other infrastructure construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment -Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

The competitive scenario provided in the glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The coated flat glass market size is projected to reach an estimated value of USD 21.80 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.31%. Download a sample now!

  • The ceramic tiles market share in Turkey is expected to surge to USD 598.59 million by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 5%. Download a sample now!

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 600.55 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.2

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd, BarChip Pty Ltd., BCM GRC Ltd., Chiltern GRC Ltd., Dalian Shantai New Industrial Co. Ltd., Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies, Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari, Fishstone Studio Inc., Formglas Products Ltd., GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd., Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd., Pennine Stone Ltd., Shanghai Zhuoou Building Decoration Engineering Co. Ltd., Smooth On Inc., SureCrete Design Products, Ibstock Telling, and Betofiber AS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Commercial construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Civil and other infrastructure construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ASAHI BUILDING-WALL Co. Ltd

  • 10.4 BCM GRC Ltd.

  • 10.5 Betofiber AS

  • 10.6 Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies

  • 10.7 Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari

  • 10.8 Fishstone Studio Inc.

  • 10.9 Formglas Products Ltd.

  • 10.10 GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd.

  • 10.11 Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd.

  • 10.12 Smooth On Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-gfrc-market---41-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-driven-by-reduced-construction-time--cost-technavio-301547951.html

SOURCE Technavio

