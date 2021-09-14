Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market Witnesses Emergence of Aardwolf Industries LLC & ANVER Corp. as Key Market Contributors |17000 + Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass handling tools and equipment market size is expected to increase by $ 45.46 mn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 3.82% during the forecast period.
The glass handling tools and equipment market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for glazing and energy efficiency in buildings.
The glass handling tools and equipment market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growth of the construction sector as one of the prime reasons driving the glass handling tools and equipment market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The glass handling tools and equipment market covers the following areas:
Glass Handling Tools And Equipment Market Sizing
Glass Handling Tools And Equipment Market Forecast
Glass Handling Tools And Equipment Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Aardwolf Industries LLC
ANVER Corp.
Bottero SpA
Conzzeta Management AG
CRH Plc
HEGLA GmbH & Co. KG
J. Schmalz GmbH
LISEC Holding GmbH
Muyen BV
SCM GROUP Spa
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Vacuum lifters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Loading and storage equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Manual handling and other equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aardwolf Industries LLC
ANVER Corp.
Bottero SpA
Conzzeta Management AG
CRH Plc
HEGLA GmbH & Co. KG
J. Schmalz GmbH
LISEC Holding GmbH
Muyen BV
SCM GROUP Spa
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
