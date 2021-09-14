U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market Witnesses Emergence of Aardwolf Industries LLC & ANVER Corp. as Key Market Contributors |17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass handling tools and equipment market size is expected to increase by $ 45.46 mn during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 3.82% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Glass Handling Tools and Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Discover Industrial Machinery industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!

The glass handling tools and equipment market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for glazing and energy efficiency in buildings.

The glass handling tools and equipment market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growth of the construction sector as one of the prime reasons driving the glass handling tools and equipment market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The glass handling tools and equipment market covers the following areas:

  • Glass Handling Tools And Equipment Market Sizing

  • Glass Handling Tools And Equipment Market Forecast

  • Glass Handling Tools And Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Aardwolf Industries LLC

  • ANVER Corp.

  • Bottero SpA

  • Conzzeta Management AG

  • CRH Plc

  • HEGLA GmbH & Co. KG

  • J. Schmalz GmbH

  • LISEC Holding GmbH

  • Muyen BV

  • SCM GROUP Spa

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Report - The hot water recirculation pumps market size is expected to grow by USD 1.69 billion and record a CAGR of 7.30% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Horizontal Carousel Market Report -The horizontal carousel market size is expected to grow by USD 69.15 million and record a CAGR of 3.54% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Vacuum lifters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Loading and storage equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manual handling and other equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aardwolf Industries LLC

  • ANVER Corp.

  • Bottero SpA

  • Conzzeta Management AG

  • CRH Plc

  • HEGLA GmbH & Co. KG

  • J. Schmalz GmbH

  • LISEC Holding GmbH

  • Muyen BV

  • SCM GROUP Spa

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-handling-tools-and-equipment-market-witnesses-emergence-of-aardwolf-industries-llc--anver-corp-as-key-market-contributors-17000--technavio-reports-301375565.html

SOURCE Technavio

