U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.50
    -14.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,074.00
    -91.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,660.00
    -51.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.30
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.64
    +0.23 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.60
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0550
    +0.4390 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,946.48
    +318.29 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.77
    +9.13 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,208.92
    +264.97 (+0.95%)
     

Glass House Brands Announces the Departure of Jamin Horn, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GLASF

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced that effective June 3, 2022, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Jamin Horn resigned his roles at Glass House to take a position as Legal Counsel for Triumph Labs, Inc. a VC-backed Fintech company located in San Francisco, California. In anticipation of Mr. Horn's departure, several highly-skilled candidates were identified and are being vetted. Prior to the appointment of Jamin's successor, his responsibilities will be covered by external counsel and the Company's internal legal resources. Jamin has agreed to provide transition support until his duties are assumed by his replacement.

Glass House Brands Inc. Logo (CNW Group/GH Group, Inc.)
Glass House Brands Inc. Logo (CNW Group/GH Group, Inc.)

"Jamin has had a tremendous impact on our business," said Kyle Kazan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glass House. "Joining us in June of 2020, he spearheaded the upstreaming of our many business entities into a single parent, as we prepared to be acquired by Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. and listed on the Neo Exchange via the de-SPAC process. He is a gifted lawyer with a deep understanding of financial markets, in particular the pre- and post-listing process and related regulations. We owe him a deep debt of gratitude for his expert advice and for his tireless work on the Company's behalf; and we wish him the best possible good fortune in his new role,"

"In the space of the last two years, we completed a go-public transaction, the development of a rapidly growing retail footprint that is expected to triple the number of operating stores1 including obtaining two new competitive licenses in high-value locations, the acquisition of the PLUS brand2, and the acquisition, financing and conversion of the SoCal Facility. With Jamin's help, the Company has become one of the largest operators in California and is positioned to become one of the largest greenhouse-based cannabis cultivators in the world, ready to take full advantage of potential future state or national regulatory changes. As part of this growth, Jamin piloted the Company's development of sophisticated and efficient internal compliance, licensing, and commercial legal functions that will continue to bring value to the Company. Simply put, he laid the legal and structural building blocks that will allow our organization to grow and prosper.  Furthermore, he moved from his lifelong home of Northern California to join us in Southern California and I'm thrilled for him that this move will essentially allow him to return home."

Footnotes and Sources: 

1.  Definitive documents have been signed and the acquisition is in the process of closing. For more information, see: https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/release/?Glass-House-Brands-to-Acquire-Three-Natural-Healing-Center-Dispensaries-id-122526

2.  For more information, see: https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/release/?Glass-House-Brands-Completes-Acquisition-of-PLUS-a-Leading-California-Edibles-Brand-id-122524

 

About Glass House 

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan, Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar, President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, prior to the appointment of Jamin Horn's successor, his responsibilities will be covered by external counsel and the Company's internal legal resources; Jamin Horn will provide transition support until his duties are assumed by his replacement; the Company's rapidly growing retail footprint is expected to triple the number of operating stores; the Company is positioned to become one of the largest greenhouse-based cannabis cultivators in the world, ready to take full advantage of potential future state or national regulatory changes; that the development of sophisticated and efficient internal compliance, licensing, and commercial legal functions will continue to bring value to the Company; and the Company's vision to produce outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including that the Company is unable to find a suitable successor to Mr. Horn; that Mr. Horn is unable to provide transitional support as well as those risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE GH Group, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/07/c3298.html

Recommended Stories

  • Vermont H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, June 7: See how your favorite team fared

    Vermont high school playoff scores and results as reported to the Burlington Free Press sports department.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Short sellers raise bets against GameStop and AMC to highest level in a year as Wall Street sees more pain ahead

    Short interest is equivalent to 23% of GameStop's float; for AMC that figure is 22%, according to data from S3 Partners.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In an earlier time, the term "Robinhood stock" may have conveyed images of frenzied day traders pounding the buy button for meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has hit a rough patch in 2022 so far, but savvy investors know that the company has proven to be a winner over the long term. The poor results in China overshadowed the fact that Starbucks is actually firing on all cylinders elsewhere.

  • Bank of America vs. Wells Fargo vs. JPMorgan Chase: Which Should You Buy?

    Investors may be able to once again find value in large bank stocks after the sector has sold off this year, mainly due to fears of a recession hitting sometime later this year or in 2023. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank in the country, received a lot of attention after Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway plowed $2 billion into the stock during the early months of the pandemic while they were selling other large bank stocks. The big thing Bank of America has going is its extreme sensitivity to rising interest rates, which tremendously benefits the bank's net interest income (NII), or the money the bank makes on loans, securities, and cash after covering the cost to fund those assets.

  • Costco discussing membership rate hikes after renewals hit 90%

    Costco is discussing membership rate hikes, which usually take place every 5 1/2 years, with nearly all members signing up for a renewal

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.

  • JP Morgan Sees Buying Opportunities In Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Citing These Reasons

    The 2021's deep selloff in Chinese stocks could finally be on the verge of a turnaround, Bloomberg quoted JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic. Kolanovic expected the Chinese equities to have reached their turning point with ease in lockdowns, continued growth support measures, and possible relaxation in the regulatory crackdown. Recently reports surfaced regarding China looking to end its yearlong regulatory probe on DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) and two other companies by

  • Top 10 Stocks by Searches; One Guess Which is No. 1

    A brokerage house's recent survey of the most frequently searched stocks in the U.S. turned up some familiar names, but the top one blew away even the second place name.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Chart Says After Its 20-for-1 Split

    Shares of Amazon have spent most of the year down in the dumps, as it suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 46%. Amid the stretch, Amazon stock has rallied more than 25%. Now with a new catalyst in play and a renewed bid in tech stocks — for now — let's look at Amazon stock after its 20-for-1 stock split.