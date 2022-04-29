U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.50
    -20.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,830.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,302.00
    -152.75 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.00
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.78
    -0.58 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.80
    +11.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    -1.61 (-5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2474
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7460
    -0.0910 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,708.91
    +275.71 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.69
    +7.84 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Glass House Brands Completes Acquisition of PLUS, a Leading California Edibles Brand

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GLASF

- Acquisition Establishes Glass House as the Only Company with a Top 5 Position in Both the Flower and Edibles categories in California1 -

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House'' or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) and (NEO: GLAS.WT.U)(OTCQX: GLASF) and (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest- growing, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., and Plus Products Inc. ("PLUS") today announced that Glass House has completed the acquisition of the business of PLUS, a leading cannabis edibles company based in California2. The Company acquired PLUS for approximately US$25.6 million3 through a combination of unsecured convertible debt4 and equity, plus additional performance-based consideration.

Glass House Brands Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Glass House Brands Inc.)
Glass House Brands Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Glass House Brands Inc.)

"With a mission to create the largest cannabis brand-building platform in California, we are thrilled to announce the closing of our PLUS acquisition, positioning Glass House as the only company with a top 5 position in both the Flower and Edibles segments in the California market," said Kyle Kazan, Glass House's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Edibles are a key component of our growth strategy as we further expand our product portfolio and build stronger brand awareness. We are incredibly excited to begin our work with the PLUS team to expand the presence of their premium products in our own retail stores and across our distribution network. The combination of our existing brand platform with PLUS will result in a substantial increase in our Total Addressable Market ("TAM") opportunity in California and, eventually, across the US. The overlap between Glass House Brands' active accounts and those of PLUS was less than 25% in the first quarter, with Glass House being stronger in Southern California and PLUS stronger in Northern California. Additionally, we aim to grow the PLUS brand nationally, which would expand its TAM by roughly 550% versus operating in California alone5."

Mr. Kazan added, "The upside of the current struggle in the California market is that we believe we will find more attractively valued acquisition targets that are win-win propositions for all parties including the consumer. We look forward to entering this new stage of growth by executing on PLUS' and Glass House's shared vision of bringing innovative, high quality cannabis products to consumers."

The Company's house cannabis brand, Glass House Farms, was the No. 1 ranked flower brand by sales in California in Q1 20226. PLUS is a leading edibles brand in California and was the No. 4 ranked edibles brand in California by sales in Q1 20226. Based on top-of-mind brand awareness, a common CPG metric measuring brand strength, PLUS is the No. 1 ranked brand in California in the gummy segment, the largest segment of the edibles category7.

Sources:

  • BDS Analytics

  • Specifically, the Company acquired the US business assets of Plus Products Inc. by merging a wholly-owned subsidiary with Plus Products Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PLUS.

  • Based on the trailing 10-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of Glass House Shares on the NEO prior to the date of execution of the definitive acquisition agreement on December 17, 2021 ($4.08 as of 12/16/21 close).

  • Assuming the full vesting of the 1,794,791 RSUs that will be granted as part of the transaction the total purchase price would be approximately $33m.

  • $20,504,850.96 CAD principal and accrued interest converted at 0.78 CAD:USD

  • Based on BDSA 2026e Cannabis Market size projections for the US (US$46bn) and for California (US$7.1bn).

  • BDSA Retail Sales Tracking

  • Brightfield Consumer Study (N = 1,535 California Edible Consumers)

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis and hemp food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Farrar, Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House Brands is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"), including with respect to the Company, on a post-combination basis, being the only company with a top 5 position in both the Flower and Edibles categories in California; the Company's vertically integrated platform allowing Glass House to expand the presence of its premium products in its own retail stores and across its distribution network; and for the Company achieving top sales rankings in both flower and edibles categories in California. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements, including the ability of the Company to expand the presence of its premium products in its own retail stores and across its distribution network, and the Company achieving top sales rankings in both flower and edibles categories in California, among other factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE Glass House Brands Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/28/c0816.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Pandemic-Era Buildout Proves Too Much as Demand Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. acknowledged that a hiring and warehouse-building binge during the pandemic is catching up with the company as e-commerce sales growth inevitably slows from the torrid pace of the outbreak.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dy

  • Amazon reports surprise earnings loss in Q1

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Amazon's Q1 earnings report and its forecasts for Q2 2022.

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Elon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. shares after announcing a blockbuster $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsTesla’s chief executive officer off

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Why Comcast Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) declined by 6.2% on Thursday after the cable giant said its broadband subscriber growth was slowing. Comcast's revenue jumped 14% year over year to $31 billion in the first quarter. Comcast also saw growth in its broadband internet business decelerate, with its net customer additions falling to 262,000 compared to 461,000 in the year-ago period.

  • Shopify Earnings: What Does the Website Traffic Tell Us?

    The comedown for the pandemic era stars has been nothing short of brutal and Shopify (SHOP) might be the perfect example of this 180-degree swivel in market trends. With a third of the year behind us, more than two-thirds of the stock’s valuation has disappeared into the ether as investors have turned away in droves, spooked by macro trends and disappointing 4Q21 results indicating the pandemic ecommerce party was well and truly over. What’s more, the company offered a bleak outlook, with the gr

  • China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s tightly managed currency depreciates dramatically against the dollar, it can be hard to stop.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsMore than six years after China’s shock 2015 devaluatio

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • Ford earnings top estimates but were dragged down by Rivian stake

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss how Ford's investment in Rivian dragged down Ford earnings.

  • Intel stock declines as chip maker doubles down on outlook despite headwinds

    Intel Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker held onto its full-year outlook amid expected weakness this quarter, forecasting a surge in sales from its major businesses in the second half of the year.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • ARK Crushed By Concentrated Bet In Teladoc

    Shares of the telemedicine provider were cut in half on Thursday, pressuring ARKK and other ETFs.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures sink as Amazon, Apple shares decline after quarterly reports

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • Amazon Earnings Disappoint. The Bigger Issue Is the Outlook.

    Amazon shares were falling in late trading Thursday after the company reported first-quarter results. The issue is what the company had to say about the second quarter.