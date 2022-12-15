U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.19
    -1.09 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -32.00 (-1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.85 (-3.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2175
    -0.0254 (-2.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8250
    +2.4100 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,412.89
    -407.27 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.79
    -6.98 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Glass House Brands Expands Retail Presence with New Farmacy Dispensary in Isla Vista

·4 min read

-Farmacy Isla Vista is in a prime location and in a single license market, just blocks from UC Santa Barbara

-The store is Glass House's 8th Dispensary, up from 3 at the beginning of 2022

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of its new Farmacy dispensary in Isla Vista, California.

Glass House Brands Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Glass House Brands Inc.)
Glass House Brands Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Glass House Brands Inc.)

"Our newest Farmacy store exemplifies our strategy of focusing on exceptional real estate and delivering a superior customer experience," said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Glass House Brands. "We continue to aggressively expand our store base on a path to becoming one of the largest cannabis retailers in the state of California, driving revenue growth that is margin accretive, underscoring the competitive advantages of our vertically integrated model."

"The Isla Vista store is in a prime location and, most importantly, a single license market, just blocks from a major university campus, well positioned to have an immediate impact on our results," said Hilal Tabsh, Chief Revenue Officer. "Within the past two quarters we've more than doubled our retail footprint to eight stores. We started the year with three stores, closed on the remaining 50% interest in The Pottery in July, followed by the acquisition of three operating dispensaries from Natural Healing Centers ("NHC"), including the flagship location in Grover Beach. We expect to open two additional locations by the end of Q4, including another NHC dispensary in Turlock as well as the Farmacy location in Santa Ynez, putting us on track to have retail revenues of over $65 million in 2023."

Located at 6555 Pardall Road in Isla Vista, California, the new Farmacy dispensary is approximately two blocks west of the University of California Santa Barbara campus. The store offers a convenient shopping environment, knowledgeable staff, and carefully curated selection of high-quality recreational and medicinal cannabis products, including premium flower, vaporizers, edibles and concentrates. Store hours are: 10:00am to 10:00pm, Monday to Sunday.

ABOUT GLASS HOUSE

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the Company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle D. Kazan, Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar, President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, the Company being on a path to becoming one of the largest cannabis retailers in the state of California; the Company driving revenue growth that is accretive; the expected opening of two additional dispensary locations by the end of Q4, including another NHC dispensary in Turlock as well as the Farmacy location in Santa Ynez; and the stated target of achieving retail revenues of over $65 million in 2023. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in the Company's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE Glass House Brands Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c7267.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were falling today in response to a weak retail sales report this morning and as the broad market reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike yesterday, as well as rate hikes from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this morning. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, Costco stock was down 3.7% on the news, while the S&P 500 had lost 2.5%. Of all of those news items, the slowing retail sales report may be the most troubling for Costco.

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

    Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.

  • Roblox stock falls on November metrics

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Roblox.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • Elon Musk sells $3.5 billion worth of Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo discuss Elon Musk selling more Tesla shares.

  • Why Carvana Rose Then Fell This Morning

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) had been motoring higher on Thursday morning, rising 6% at one point, but as of 11:07 a.m. ET it had reversed course and was heading lower again with the stock down 1.7%. Carvana's shares had rocketed as much as 16% higher yesterday on the analyst news, but ended the day up 9%. It should perhaps have been a sign of what to expect this morning as the fundamentals of Carvana's business didn't change all that much from the previous negativity.

  • You Can Now Buy One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks Near Its 52-Week Low

    Warren Buffett is widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea for investors to keep an eye on his top holdings and to monitor their performance. You now have the chance to add one of Buffett's long-standing top holdings to your own portfolio near the lowest level it has traded at in the past year. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is now trading at just above its 52-week low, creating an attractive entry point for investors who want to follow Buffett's lead and add this blue chip banking powerhouse to their own portfolios.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery updates guidance for restructuring costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Warner Bros. Discovery’s restructuring forecast.

  • Is SoFi Technologies Stock a Buy Going Into 2023?

    In this video, I talk about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the recent share purchase by CEO Antony Noto, and SoFi's crypto activities and what they could mean for the company. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    Warren Buffett invested in these three excellent businesses, but their stock performances haven't been great recently.

  • 7 New Stocks Warren Buffett Bought in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett, bought plenty of stocks in 2022. Through the first nine months of the year, Berkshire deployed more than $66 billion of cash into stocks, a big step up from the same time period in 2021. Because of Buffett's and Berkshire's long track record of beating the market, investors pay close attention to when they make a move.