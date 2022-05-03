U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,175.49
    +20.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.26
    +67.76 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,563.76
    +27.74 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.68
    +15.76 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.84
    -2.33 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.10
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    -0.0360 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1420
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,715.39
    -845.85 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.65
    -19.59 (-2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Glass Lewis urges Kohl's shareholders to back management directors -report

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: A Kohl’s department store in New York

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended that Kohl's Corp investors elect all of the 13 board nominees put forth by management, dealing a blow to activist investment firm Macellum Advisors which is pushing to take control of the board.

Glass Lewis said the company has taken meaningful steps to boost sales and profitability and that it's stock performance has been reasonably in line with industry peers and concluded that it does not make sense for investors to back the dissident's slate. Macellum nominated 10 director candidates.

"We are not convinced that the dissident's slate of nominees would represent a marked improvement" over the company's directors, the report, which was seen by Reuters, said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

