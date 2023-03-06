Glass Packaging Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% from 2022 to 2027, Historic Market Size Recorded at USD 56,864.83 Million between 2017 and 2021 - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass packaging market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 14,102.52 million. The growing rate of consumption of beverages, rising demand for pharmaceutical packaging, and growth rate of consumption of consumer products are projected as the major factors leading to the glass packaging market share growth. For more such market analysis updates, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), request the sample PDF report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Glass Packaging Market 2023-2027

Key Market Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The growing demand for pharmaceutical packaging is significantly driving market growth.

Technavio also suggests, the growing number of innovative techniques in glass packaging will emerge as a primary market trend for growth in the glass packaging market from 2022 to 2027.

As an emerging market challenge, variations in the prices of raw materials may slow down the market growth as per Technavio's report.

For exclusive market statistics and other relevant information on market dynamics, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), avail the Technavio's subscription.

New Business Opportunities - Market Segments and Key Regions Analysis

As per Technavio's analysis, there are various market segments classified including borosilicate glass, soda lime glass, and de-alkalized soda lime glass in the glass packaging market.

The borosilicate glass segment is projected to record the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It was valued at USD 37,394.31 million in 2017 and will continue to grow significantly by 2021.

Considering the geographical regions for market share growth, North America is projected at the top of the list. 30% of the total market share growth will originate from North America by 2027. The second leading region is APAC with a significant share of market growth. The report adds further, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia are the key revenue generators in the region. Technavio also suggests the rising rate of urbanization and the growing establishments of commercial facilities are the key factors that are predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

For more detailed segments analysis and geographical business distribution, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027), request for the sample report.

Key Market Vendors

Technavio also includes a detailed analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offers key information on the vendors, such as:

Berlin Packaging LLC

Sonoco Products Co.

Bormioli Rocco Spa

HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA

SCHOTT AG

Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd.

Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.

I Glass Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

What`s New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the comprehensive report.

Key Data Covered in this Glass Packaging Market Report

Projected CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed statistical information on the major market drivers of the glass packaging market during 2023-2027

Market size analysis of the glass packaging market size and its association with the parent market

Relevant predictions about upcoming market trends and detailed consumer behavior analysis

Market share growth analysis across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Detailed market's competitive landscape and key information about market vendors

Comprehensive analysis of various market challenges

Related Reports

The healthcare packaging market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 56.67 billion.

The pharmaceutical contract packaging market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period – 2022 to 2027 by Technavio data analysts and research experts. This market research report also suggests the statistics about the market size that will grow by USD 6,006.87 million.

Glass Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 14,102.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, UK , Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Beatson Clark Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Gerresheimer AG, HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd., O I Glass Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Sonoco Products Co., Stoelzle Oberglas GmbH, Verallia SA, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH, and The Cary Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global glass packaging market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Borosilicate glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Soda lime glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 De-alkalized soda lime glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amcor Plc

12.4 Ardagh Group SA

12.5 BA Glass BV

12.6 Beatson Clark Ltd.

12.7 Berlin Packaging LLC

12.8 Bormioli Rocco Spa

12.9 Gerresheimer AG

12.10 HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA

12.11 Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.

12.12 O I Glass Inc.

12.13 Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

12.14 Verallia SA

12.15 Vetropack Holding Ltd.

12.16 Vidrala SA

12.17 Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Glass Packaging Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-packaging-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-05-from-2022-to-2027--historic-market-size-recorded-at-usd-56-864-83-million-between-2017-and-2021---technavio-301762081.html

SOURCE Technavio