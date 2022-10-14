Glass Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 13.88 Bn, Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Packaging to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Packaging Market by End-user (Food and Beverage Packaging, Personal Care Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the glass packaging market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 13.88 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging is driving the market growth. The aging population, growing incidence of chronic illnesses, and the rising demand for drugs have increased the need for sterile medical packaging from the pharmaceutical and biological industries. Glass packaging protects against microorganisms. Hence, it is ideal for packaging medical products and supplies. The increasing demand for contamination-free medical products and the growing efforts by manufacturers and regulatory authorities will further support the demand for sterile medical packaging products.

Market Challenge: Fluctuations in raw material prices are challenging the growth of the market. The price of soda ash has been growing continuously since January 2018. Hence, container manufacturers increase the price of the end products. This may discourage end-users from buying products, which, in turn, can reduce the sales volume and negatively impact the growth of the market. Fluctuations in raw material prices are also providing opportunities for substitutes such as aluminum, bioplastics, and PET. Thus, the use of substitutes and high prices of raw materials can pose a threat to the global market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising gross domestic product (GDP), economic growth in the region, and the increasing popularity and acceptance of various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as packed fruit juices, beer, and smoothies. China and India are the key countries for the glass packaging market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The retail and manufacturing sectors are growing in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia. In the retail sector, aesthetic appeal in the packaging of products leads to successful promotional campaigns. This is creating a high demand for glass packaging with attractive graphics for products in retail stores.

Some Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

BA Glass BV

Beatson Clark Ltd.

Berlin Packaging LLC

Bormioli Rocco Spa

Gerresheimer AG

HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA

Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd.

Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.

O I Glass Inc.

PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

Sonoco Products Co.

Stolzle Oberglas GmbH

The Cary Co.

The Saint Gobain Group

Verallia SAS

Vetropack Holding Ltd.

Vidrala SA

Glass Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.99% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.45 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Beatson Clark Ltd., Berlin Packaging LLC, Bormioli Rocco Spa, Gerresheimer AG, HEINZ GLAS GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd., O I Glass Inc., PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Sonoco Products Co., Stolzle Oberglas GmbH, The Cary Co., The Saint Gobain Group, Verallia SAS, Vetropack Holding Ltd., and Vidrala SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amcor Plc

10.4 Ardagh Group SA

10.5 BA Glass BV

10.6 Gerresheimer AG

10.7 Nihon Yamamura Glass Co. Ltd.

10.8 O I Glass Inc.

10.9 PGP Glass Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Verallia SAS

10.11 Vetropack Holding Ltd.

10.12 Vidrala SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

