Glass skyscrapers to become a thing of the past in net zero drive

London’s skyline has become densely populated by glass skyscrapers - shomos uddin/Moment RF

Glass skyscrapers could become a thing of the past as floor to ceiling windows are deemed energy inefficient by developers in the race to net zero.

As part of a drive to make the construction market greener, developers are now looking into reducing the size of windows on office buildings to make them more sustainable.

Sir Stuart Lipton, veteran developer behind 22 Bishopsgate, a glass skyscraper in the City of London, said: “The days of the glass building are over.

“We have had 100 years of glass buildings but the science has evolved and architects are moving on.”

London’s skyline has become densely populated by glass skyscrapers including 30 St Mary Axe, which is nicknamed the Gherkin, the Shard, 22 Bishopsgate and the “Walkie Talkie” building at 20 Fenchurch Street.

But architects argue that the designs of such buildings are not fit for purpose in the drive to hit net zero targets.

This comes after the Government in April changed a law which prevents landlords from renting out offices with an energy standard of E or below. It plans to further increase minimum standards to a rating of C by 2027 and a B in 2030 to meet net zero targets.

All buildings have an energy performance certificate that gives owners and renters an idea of how much it will cost to heat and light a property, as well as informing them of its carbon emissions.

Simon Allford, president of the Royal Institute of British Architects, said: “Glass technology is advancing but not fast enough to mitigate our focus on embodied & operational carbon.

“All glass towers are the product of the mid 20th century building out of an early 20th century dream of ‘crystal architecture’ – a dream enabled by big advances in glass technology & air conditioning, that dream has become something of an environmental nightmare.

“New skyscrapers coming forward will need to be a reinvention of the early skyscrapers.”

Architects are also facing difficulty to strike a balance between the need for sufficient lighting for staff while reducing the size of windows.

David Bowness, of the property services company JLL, said: “I would not be surprised if future skyscrapers are not fully glazed.

“Windows are a lot less efficient than walls and so the sizes are likely to reduce to generate a better balance between meeting ESG targets and providing enough light for those using the building.”

Ollie Morris, of CBRE, a global commercial real estate company, said: “Glass is a significant contributor to embodied carbon emissions, we’re seeing designers starting to explore the balance between solid and glazed facades in office buildings to minimise its impacts.

“By shifting the percentage of solid-to-glazed façade, it will support overall efforts to reduce both operational energy demands and the embodied carbon impacts of glazing.”

