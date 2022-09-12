U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,075.75
    +8.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,212.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,634.25
    +41.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    -0.69 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.00
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    +0.25 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0151
    +0.0105 (+1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    -0.82 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1665
    +0.0079 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9780
    +0.4140 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,827.35
    +355.39 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.54
    +30.94 (+6.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Glass Substrate Market to record USD 616.14 Mn growth -- 45% growth to originate from APAC

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Substrate Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 616.14 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2021 and 2026. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Glass Substrate Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Glass Substrate Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of glass fiber composites in automobiles. The study also identifies the adoption of glass substrates in solar power-generating plants, the growth and expansion of various end-user industries, and the surge in applications in the electrical and electronics industry as other reasons driving the glass substrate market growth over the next few years.

The global glass substrate market is characterized by intense competition and is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many multinational and local vendors. The global glass substrate market depends on many major end-user industries, such as electronics, aerospace, and automotive. Therefore, the slow growth or decline in the growth of these industries will also have a negative effect on the growth of the vendors in the global glass substrate market. Technological developments are anticipated to fuel the adoption of glass substrates during the forecast period, as the major focus of the existing players in the market is to offer technologically advanced recycling methods for glass substrates. Local vendors use technologies to strengthen their presence in the market. Most market vendors invest heavily in R&D to attract customers through product innovations, which is expected to lead to moderate competition among the market vendors during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market by end-user (electronic display panels, automotive, medical, solar, and aerospace and defense) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The electronic display panels segment will account for the largest share of the market. The wider use of glass substrates in various applications, such as semiconductors, displays, telecommunications devices, and electronic components is driving the growth of the segment.

By region, APAC is expected to emerge as the major market, occupying 45% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing production and sales of electronic devices and automobiles. In addition, the rising disposable incomes of consumers and the expanding middle-class population are expected to foster the growth of the glass substrate market in APAC during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The glass substrate market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • AGC Inc.

  • Apogee Enterprises Inc

  • Corning Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • HOYA Corp.

  • IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd.

  • Kyodo International Inc.

  • Laseroptik GmbH

  • MTI Corp.

  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

  • NOVA Electronic Materials LLC

  • Ohara Inc.

  • Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

  • Plan Optik AG

  • SCHOTT AG

  • Shilpa Enterprises

  • Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Solaronix SA

  • Techinstro Industries

  • Vedanta Ltd.

Related Reports:

Glass Substrate Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 616.14 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AGC Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc, Corning Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., HOYA Corp., IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd., Kyodo International Inc., Laseroptik GmbH, MTI Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., NOVA Electronic Materials LLC, Ohara Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Plan Optik AG, SCHOTT AG, Shilpa Enterprises, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solaronix SA, Techinstro Industries, and Vedanta Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AGC Inc.

  • 10.4 Corning Inc.

  • 10.5 HOYA Corp.

  • 10.6 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Ohara Inc.

  • 10.8 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Plan Optik AG

  • 10.10 SCHOTT AG

  • 10.11 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Vedanta Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-substrate-market-to-record-usd-616-14-mn-growth--45-growth-to-originate-from-apac-301621173.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. plans new curbs on exports of chips, chip-making tools to China: report

    The Biden administration plans to expand export restrictions for U.S. chip companies to China, according to a new report.

  • Shipping rates plunge as experts say 'unprecedented' boom has peaked

    Shipping rates have fallen sharply this year as the pandemic-induced scramble for shipping and the resulting spike in costs has peaked, according to experts.

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • 5 Biggest Oil Tanker Companies

    With Teekay leading the pack, these are the 5 biggest oil tanker companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The Covid-19 pandemic was difficult for the energy sector. Global travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak reduced demand for oil […]

  • Oil prices drop amid China COVID curbs, possible rate hikes

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe. Brent crude futures dropped $1.01, or 1.1%, to $91.83 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday. Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California Drought Leaving Rice Farmers Dry

    Water cuts of more than 80% for many rice farmers have triggered an acreage decline steeper than for any other major crop in the state, hurting businesses that depend on the grain.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

    During tricky market conditions, it can be helpful to follow professional investors who are focused on the long term.

  • Oil Prices Slump as Recession Fears Grow

    U.S. crude has shed about $35 a barrel in three months, and traders are hesitant to make bets, citing an overwhelming amount of uncertainty.

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.

  • Walmart's Brilliant Beef Move Could Make the Stock Sizzle

    In reality, though, there's more to last week's announcement that Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is making an equity investment in a Nebraska beef processor owned by a consortium of cattle farmers. Walmart is acquiring a minority stake in Sustainable Beef, co-owned by several nearby cattle ranchers. Tyler Lehr, Walmart's senior vice president for merchandising for deli services, meat, and seafood, said, "We are dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable beef to our customers, and an investment in Sustainable Beef LLC will give us even more access to these products."

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Asian markets rise on back of Wall Street’s Friday rally

    Shares rose Monday in Asia after last week’s strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak.

  • China's waiver of African interest-free loans worth 1% or less of its lending to continent-study

    China's foreign ministry said in August it had cancelled 23 loans to 17 African countries that matured in 2021, but did not give further details. The waived loans were of 10 to 30-year maturities and were worth up to $610 million in total, researchers at Boston University estimated, using a database of Chinese state lending compiled by researchers. China has waived some loans to African countries since 2000 when it cancelled loans made in the 1980s and 1990s, although it generally takes a harder stance on restructuring lending to developing nations under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013, analysts say.