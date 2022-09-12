Glass Substrate Market to record USD 616.14 Mn growth -- 45% growth to originate from APAC

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Glass Substrate Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 616.14 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.92% between 2021 and 2026. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Glass Substrate Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of glass fiber composites in automobiles. The study also identifies the adoption of glass substrates in solar power-generating plants, the growth and expansion of various end-user industries, and the surge in applications in the electrical and electronics industry as other reasons driving the glass substrate market growth over the next few years.

The global glass substrate market is characterized by intense competition and is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many multinational and local vendors. The global glass substrate market depends on many major end-user industries, such as electronics, aerospace, and automotive. Therefore, the slow growth or decline in the growth of these industries will also have a negative effect on the growth of the vendors in the global glass substrate market. Technological developments are anticipated to fuel the adoption of glass substrates during the forecast period, as the major focus of the existing players in the market is to offer technologically advanced recycling methods for glass substrates. Local vendors use technologies to strengthen their presence in the market. Most market vendors invest heavily in R&D to attract customers through product innovations, which is expected to lead to moderate competition among the market vendors during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market by end-user (electronic display panels, automotive, medical, solar, and aerospace and defense) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The electronic display panels segment will account for the largest share of the market. The wider use of glass substrates in various applications, such as semiconductors, displays, telecommunications devices, and electronic components is driving the growth of the segment.

By region, APAC is expected to emerge as the major market, occupying 45% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing production and sales of electronic devices and automobiles. In addition, the rising disposable incomes of consumers and the expanding middle-class population are expected to foster the growth of the glass substrate market in APAC during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The glass substrate market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

AGC Inc.

Apogee Enterprises Inc

Corning Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

HOYA Corp.

IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd.

Kyodo International Inc.

Laseroptik GmbH

MTI Corp.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

NOVA Electronic Materials LLC

Ohara Inc.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Plan Optik AG

SCHOTT AG

Shilpa Enterprises

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Solaronix SA

Techinstro Industries

Vedanta Ltd.

Related Reports:

Glass Substrate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 616.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., Apogee Enterprises Inc, Corning Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., HOYA Corp., IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd., Kyodo International Inc., Laseroptik GmbH, MTI Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., NOVA Electronic Materials LLC, Ohara Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Plan Optik AG, SCHOTT AG, Shilpa Enterprises, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solaronix SA, Techinstro Industries, and Vedanta Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AGC Inc.

10.4 Corning Inc.

10.5 HOYA Corp.

10.6 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

10.7 Ohara Inc.

10.8 Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Plan Optik AG

10.10 SCHOTT AG

10.11 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.12 Vedanta Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glass-substrate-market-to-record-usd-616-14-mn-growth--45-growth-to-originate-from-apac-301621173.html

SOURCE Technavio