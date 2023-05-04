Glass Tableware Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 17.0 billion by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research

Surge in urban population and rise in the standard of living globally is expected to spur the glass tableware market growth during the forecast period

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global glass tableware market stood at US$ 12.5 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 17 billion in 2031. Global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2031.



Glass tableware has highly resistant properties to high temperatures due to its better thermal conductivity glass tableware is more appropriate for microwave cooking. Recent young people can put food in a glass bowl and put it in the microwave for cooking so the glassware is safe and quick to cook food and this reason increases the demand for glass tableware in the market.

Usage of disposable plates in several small restaurants due to no maintenance cost and low prices restrain the glass tableware market growth. The requirement to maintain the high temperature at the manufacturing unit of glass tableware is one of the main factors that are expected to obstruct the market's growth rate.

Low temperature impacts the color and quality of glass materials, thus increasing the overall manufacturing cost. Growing cost of raw materials is expected to hinder the market growth rate of glass tableware. Growing trend of food away from home is creating beneficial growth opportunities for eating joints and restaurants to drive the market's growth.

For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 - Download a Sample Report!

Increasing number of eating places is evolving the need for trendy and fancy tableware to generate a good servicing and ambiance for the customers. Growth in the restaurant industry, due to the consumer’s preference for socialization, convenience and high-quality food and service has inclined restaurant owners to invest in quality and modern cooking appliances.

Story continues

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 12.5 Bn Estimated Value US$ 17.0 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 3.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 344 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By End-use, By Price, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Anchor Hocking LLC, ARC International S.A., Bormioli Rocco SpA, Cristar, Duralex USA, GLASS&GLASS, glassia (Hidalglass S.A. de C.V.), Lenox Corporation, Libbey Inc., Nadir Figueiredo, Rigolleau S.A., Santos Décor, Sisecam Group (Pasabahce)

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global glass tableware market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 17 billion until 2031.

Global glass tableware market from 2023 to 2031 is 3.5%

Global glass tableware market is currently valued at US$ 12.9 billion in 2023.

Global glass tableware market stood at US$ 12.5 billion in 2022.

Market value of the global glass tableware market from 2018 to 2022 is 2.8%



Global Glass Tableware Market: Growth Drivers

Consumer lifestyles are constantly evolving which changes the Consumer values and habits that are influenced by existing new trends, as well as continuously changing the demographic mix globally, and fast developments in technology.



Businesses may capitalize on new possibilities by gaining a deep understanding of customer preferences and shifting their beliefs and behaviours. Consumers from all generations are concentrating more on branded products in several areas of their daily lives.



Glass tableware demand is extremely preferred due to their high affordability, making them highly adapted to home and commercial sectors. Sterile properties of glassware have raised high demand in the glass tableware market as most of the glass tableware does not react with acids and other substances, which makes it more durable.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=763<ype=S

Global Glass Tableware Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific glass tableware markets are experiencing strong growth, driven by robust growth prospects in developing countries amidst strong growth in consumer purchasing power and rapid urbanization and industrialization, the Asia Pacific glass tableware market size is poised to register a robust growth outlook over the forecast period.



North America has the potential to provide long-term growth opportunities for glass tableware companies across the industry value chain. Large market size coupled with steady growth prospects supports the market size outlook.



Global Glass Tableware Market: Key Players

Bormioli Rocca SpA



Technology and innovation

Research and Development team at Bormioli Rocco is constantly working to identify materials, processing, and production technologies that allow for the creation of avant-garde products, able to satisfy the expectations of the most demanding of restaurant owners.

Sustainabilty

Lean six sigma approach- System of continuous improvement to optimize flow and reduce the variability of corporate processes, with the support of the Black Belt team. Zero unusable refuse- Nothing goes to waste. Favoring the use of materials that can be recovered. Careful use of resources- Reduce energy consumption using 30% recycled glass, recover cooling water, and install increasingly efficient machinery.



Lenox Corporation



Acquisition

Purchased a flatware firm, Hampton Forge. Hampton Forge includes the entire portfolio including Hampton Forge, Tomodachi, Skandia, Hampton Forge Signature, Argent Orf v.

Strategy

Enlisting the help of influencers who have a knack for home decor. Recruitment of creators who are influential in other key verticals – including fashion, kids, travel, food, and the outdoors. Going wide with influencer selection allowed to target buyers from different age groups, locations, and interests as compared to the typical Lenox customer.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=763

Global Glass Tableware Market: Segmentation

By Type

Dinnerware

Plates

Bowls

Trays



Drinkware

Non-alcoholic beverages

Water glasses Juice glasses Tumblers Others (all-purpose beverage glasses, etc.)

Alcoholic beverages

Beer glasses Martini glasses Highball & Collins glasses Shot glasses Margarita glasses Champagne glasses Rock glasses Wine glasses Others (specialty cocktail glasses, lowball glasses, etc.)

Cups and saucer

Pitchers

Bottles

Others (mugs, jugs,etc.)



Serveware

Roasters

Casseroles

Bakeware

Others (food warmer, etc.)

Others (coffee brewers, storage jars,etc.)

By End-use

Residential

Commercial Hotels and restaurants Cars Cafes Others (bistro, resorts, etc.)



By Price

Low

Medium

High



By Distribution Channel

Online

E-commerce websites Company-owned websites

Offline

Hypermarkets/supermarkets Specialty stores Other retail stores

Departmental stores

Discount stores

Direct sales

Promotional sales and corporate gifts HoReCa Other stores and offices



By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



