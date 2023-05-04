Glass Tableware Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of US$ 17.0 billion by 2031 Says Transparency Market Research
Surge in urban population and rise in the standard of living globally is expected to spur the glass tableware market growth during the forecast period
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global glass tableware market stood at US$ 12.5 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 17 billion in 2031. Global industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2031.
Glass tableware has highly resistant properties to high temperatures due to its better thermal conductivity glass tableware is more appropriate for microwave cooking. Recent young people can put food in a glass bowl and put it in the microwave for cooking so the glassware is safe and quick to cook food and this reason increases the demand for glass tableware in the market.
Usage of disposable plates in several small restaurants due to no maintenance cost and low prices restrain the glass tableware market growth. The requirement to maintain the high temperature at the manufacturing unit of glass tableware is one of the main factors that are expected to obstruct the market's growth rate.
Low temperature impacts the color and quality of glass materials, thus increasing the overall manufacturing cost. Growing cost of raw materials is expected to hinder the market growth rate of glass tableware. Growing trend of food away from home is creating beneficial growth opportunities for eating joints and restaurants to drive the market's growth.
Increasing number of eating places is evolving the need for trendy and fancy tableware to generate a good servicing and ambiance for the customers. Growth in the restaurant industry, due to the consumer’s preference for socialization, convenience and high-quality food and service has inclined restaurant owners to invest in quality and modern cooking appliances.
Market Snapshot:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue
US$ 12.5 Bn
Estimated Value
US$ 17.0 Mn
Growth Rate - CAGR
3.5%
Forecast Period
2023-2031
No. of Pages
344 Pages
Market Segmentation
By Type, By End-use, By Price, By Distribution Channel
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
Companies Covered
Anchor Hocking LLC, ARC International S.A., Bormioli Rocco SpA, Cristar, Duralex USA, GLASS&GLASS, glassia (Hidalglass S.A. de C.V.), Lenox Corporation, Libbey Inc., Nadir Figueiredo, Rigolleau S.A., Santos Décor, Sisecam Group (Pasabahce)
Key Takeaways of Market Report
Global glass tableware market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 17 billion until 2031.
Global glass tableware market from 2023 to 2031 is 3.5%
Global glass tableware market is currently valued at US$ 12.9 billion in 2023.
Global glass tableware market stood at US$ 12.5 billion in 2022.
Market value of the global glass tableware market from 2018 to 2022 is 2.8%
Global Glass Tableware Market: Growth Drivers
Consumer lifestyles are constantly evolving which changes the Consumer values and habits that are influenced by existing new trends, as well as continuously changing the demographic mix globally, and fast developments in technology.
Businesses may capitalize on new possibilities by gaining a deep understanding of customer preferences and shifting their beliefs and behaviours. Consumers from all generations are concentrating more on branded products in several areas of their daily lives.
Glass tableware demand is extremely preferred due to their high affordability, making them highly adapted to home and commercial sectors. Sterile properties of glassware have raised high demand in the glass tableware market as most of the glass tableware does not react with acids and other substances, which makes it more durable.
Global Glass Tableware Market: Regional Landscape
Asia Pacific glass tableware markets are experiencing strong growth, driven by robust growth prospects in developing countries amidst strong growth in consumer purchasing power and rapid urbanization and industrialization, the Asia Pacific glass tableware market size is poised to register a robust growth outlook over the forecast period.
North America has the potential to provide long-term growth opportunities for glass tableware companies across the industry value chain. Large market size coupled with steady growth prospects supports the market size outlook.
Global Glass Tableware Market: Key Players
Bormioli Rocca SpA
Technology and innovation
Research and Development team at Bormioli Rocco is constantly working to identify materials, processing, and production technologies that allow for the creation of avant-garde products, able to satisfy the expectations of the most demanding of restaurant owners.
Sustainabilty
Lean six sigma approach- System of continuous improvement to optimize flow and reduce the variability of corporate processes, with the support of the Black Belt team.
Zero unusable refuse- Nothing goes to waste. Favoring the use of materials that can be recovered.
Careful use of resources- Reduce energy consumption using 30% recycled glass, recover cooling water, and install increasingly efficient machinery.
Lenox Corporation
Acquisition
Purchased a flatware firm, Hampton Forge. Hampton Forge includes the entire portfolio including Hampton Forge, Tomodachi, Skandia, Hampton Forge Signature, Argent Orf v.
Strategy
Enlisting the help of influencers who have a knack for home decor.
Recruitment of creators who are influential in other key verticals – including fashion, kids, travel, food, and the outdoors.
Going wide with influencer selection allowed to target buyers from different age groups, locations, and interests as compared to the typical Lenox customer.
Global Glass Tableware Market: Segmentation
By Type
Dinnerware
Plates
Bowls
Trays
Drinkware
Non-alcoholic beverages
Water glasses
Juice glasses
Tumblers
Others (all-purpose beverage glasses, etc.)
Alcoholic beverages
Beer glasses
Martini glasses
Highball & Collins glasses
Shot glasses
Margarita glasses
Champagne glasses
Rock glasses
Wine glasses
Others (specialty cocktail glasses, lowball glasses, etc.)
Cups and saucer
Pitchers
Bottles
Others (mugs, jugs,etc.)
Serveware
Roasters
Casseroles
Bakeware
Others (food warmer, etc.)
Others (coffee brewers, storage jars,etc.)
By End-use
Residential
Commercial
Hotels and restaurants
Cars
Cafes
Others (bistro, resorts, etc.)
By Price
Low
Medium
High
By Distribution Channel
Online
E-commerce websites
Company-owned websites
Offline
Hypermarkets/supermarkets
Specialty stores
Other retail stores
Departmental stores
Discount stores
Direct sales
Promotional sales and corporate gifts
HoReCa
Other stores and offices
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
