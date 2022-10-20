U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

Glass Tableware Market to Gain Value of US$ 11.5 Billion by 2031, States TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·6 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

The global glass tableware market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2031, rapid expansion of the food service sector is expected to fuel the growth in the glass tableware market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global glass tableware market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 11.5 Bn by the end of 2031, states analysts of a review report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study finds that the market for glass tableware is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.

The use of glass tableware is being rising for the household purposes owing to improving standards of living of people from across many developed and developing nations globally. This factor is expected to lead to rise in the revenue of glass tableware market during the forecast period, states a TMR analysis. This aside, surge in the number of pubs and cafes globally is propelling the global market.

Companies operating in the glass tableware market are executing different strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures in order to maintain their leading positions. Moreover, several enterprises are investing heavily in R&Ds that are focused on the product design innovations. Such factors are expected to play important role in the overall growth of the global glass tableware market during the forecast period, note analysts at TMR.

Request Sample Report at -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=763

Glass Tableware Market: Key Findings

The distribution of different types of glass crockery has become easier in the recent years for manufacturers owing to the rapid expansion of the online and offline sales channels, states a TMR analysis. This aside, the popularity of latest glass dinner sets and glass dinnerware is being rising globally due to rapid growth in the hospitality sector. These factors, in turn, are creating largest opportunity for glass tableware market players. In addition, the market is being driven by ongoing developments in the hospitality sector and surge in the demand for drinkware, cutlery, candle containers, and serve ware in the hotel/restaurant/cafe (HoReCa) sector, note analysts of a TMR study.

With surge in the urbanization across many developed and developing nations globally, the number of bars and cafes is being increasing globally. This factor is leading to profitable prospects in the market, states a TMR analysis that offers exhaustive insights on the recent developments in the glass tableware industry. This aside, the report states that the future market demand for glass tableware is anticipated to rise owing to surge in the inclination among people toward using trendy homeware and changing buying behavior of major consumer population globally.

Glass Tableware Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in the use of glass tableware in the food service sector is driving the sales growth in the global glass tableware market

  • Improving spending power of people across the globe is boosting the demand avenues in the market

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=763

Glass Tableware Market: Regional Analysis

  • Europe and North America are the fastest growing market for glass tableware manufacturers owing to increase in the product demand due to improved spending power of the people from these regions

  • The glass tableware market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to gain lucrative opportunities in the near future owing to swift urbanization and improving purchase power of the regional populace

Glass Tableware Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • World Kitchen LLC

  • Lenox Corporation

  • Anchor Hocking LLC

  • ARC International S.A.

  • Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

  • Libbey Inc.

  • LaOpala R.G. Ltd.

  • Bormioli Rocco Group

  • Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG (WMF)

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=763

Glass Tableware Market Segmentation

  • Type

    • Dinnerware

      • Plates & Bowls

      • Trays

      • Others (Spoons, Forks, etc.)

    • Drinkware

      • Glasses

      • Mugs

      • Jugs

      • Others (Pitchers, Kettles, etc.)

    • Others (Serving Pieces, Dip Sets, etc.)

  • Quality

    • Low

    • Standard

    • Premium

  • End-use

    • Residential

    • HoReCa

  • Distribution Channel

    • Online

      • E-commerce

      • Company-owned Websites

    • Offline

      • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

      • Specialty Stores

      • Other Retail Stores

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Consumer Goods Research Reports

Smart Oven Market - Smart Oven Market is expected to a reach US$ 666.8 Mn by the end of 2031, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Conveyor Oven Market - Conveyor Oven Market to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2027, for the market to become worth US$135.4 Mn by the end of 2027.

Porcelain Tableware Market - Porcelain Tableware Market is expected to reach value of US$ 39.5 Bn by the end of 2031, estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Hobs Market - Hobs Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 33.4 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2031.

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 42.91 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2031

Outdoor TV Market- Outdoor TV Market is set to expand at a decent growth rate during the forecast period

Wrist Dive Computer Market- Wrist Dive Computer Market to expand at a CAGR of 4% by 2030

Hot Sauce Market - The global hot sauce market is expected to reach US$ 15.0 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers market analysis reports and business consulting. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – 
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


